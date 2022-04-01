Limerick ‘watershed’ set Louth in promotion motion – but now sentiment goes out the window

Louth – having used 29 players across their seven National League matches – head to Croke Park on Saturday evening with expectation and favouritism as they seek to land a first piece of silverware under Mickey Harte.

And who else are the opposition but the county, Limerick, against whom the Reds’ upsurge in form began. The Wee men were five points down, having taken just an uninspiring point from their opening pair of outings, with 14 minutes remaining at University of Limerick and looking like relegation material when the sides met in round three.

However, a typical glut of brilliance by Sam Mulroy, Ciarán Downey and Conor Grimes heroics, and a previously absent bit of luck lit Louth’s promotion fire, seven registers on the trot earning the first of five consecutive triumphs.

“It was a very competitive game and at one stage we looked in big danger of being overrun,” Harte recalled.

“When we were five down in the second half, we certainly couldn’t have envisaged being in a league final. We were in a very sticky position that day but we battled it out and it was really worth more than a win.

“I feel it was a watershed moment in our campaign, probably one of a number in truth. Getting the draw in Longford and the second half against Laois, coming back to within five points. You could see that resilience starting to form in the team and we have sustained that as the league rolled on.”

But a second successive promotion is truly beyond what was – and could have been – expected. Louth were on a six-match winless run across all competitions ahead of their Shannonside mission, albeit the O’Byrne Cup was used to blood 16 new players.

The manager accepts this position wasn’t entirely fathomable two months ago. Safety would have been settled for almost exclusively.

“It is always the minimum expectation in any level you’re new to, to stay there.

“We were new into Division 3 and with so little football last year, our immediate target had to be to stay in Division 3.

“Then, as you move forward and see the potential, you think ‘why not go for the top?’

“It’s always about gauging your progress as the season moves on and looking to break into what you would have considered to be bonus territory at an earlier stage.

“The number of players used is a really good thing, although quite a bit of it was forced on us.

“We started with a lot of last year’s team unavailable and we picked up a lot of injuries along the way – muscles and hamstrings.

“There was hardly a day that went by where we had no injuries but that’s why you have such a large pool of players who are able to come in and sustain what we’re trying to do.

“There isn’t much point in having what people consider to be your starting XV because then you’re limiting yourself.

“It’s good that a lot of those players came into challenging games and I suppose we didn’t really walk over anybody. It was always a battle.

“That’s why the subsidiary competitions are good. You get to play players in a competitive arena at adult senior level where they can physically mature and learn to deal with that.

“Some of the players may need time to adapt to the level and they’re working hard on their physique. Then it’s about players learning to be competent on the ball. It’s a really fast game now and players need to be interchangeable as there are no set positions. It’s not a draughts board game.”

Defeat to Louth was Limerick’s first of the programme but they responded well, winning three of the subsequent four and losing only to Westmeath. Their reward is progress to Division 2 for the first time since the leagues were restructured in 2008.

Josh Ryan, their awkwardly effective full-forward, will take watching in the spacious HQ terrain, while Iain Corbett, at centre-back, is their best player and scored some fine points in the teams’ February fixture.

They are physical and powerful – probably more so than the Reds – but Harte has assembled an outfit boasting blistering pace and with a dogged defensive streak that marries neatly with a rapid break-out style.

Their intricate passages of play and rehearsed interchanges all over the pitch reflect a ruthlessly coached team that should excite on sacred soil.

“A lot of that is down to Gavin (Devlin) and his ability to develop set plays and systems of play,” added Harte.

“These things don’t happen by accident and they may not always work. But it’s about getting all the little details and skills of the game correct so that when they do come off, they prove that they’re worth experimenting with.”

Louth may be a work in progress but they’re far from experimental. Finals aren’t sentimental, however, and the team boss will know another consistent display is mandatory if a whirlwind campaign is to be blessed with the ending it deserves.