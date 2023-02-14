Limerick clash could be a defining moment in the development of this Louth team

With 15 minutes to go in last season's Division 3 clash with Limerick, Louth trailed the home side by five points (1-12 to 1-07) and looked to be heading for a third straight league game without a win.

Pre-campaign promotion ambitions now seemed quite lofty as another defeat would have us scrapping at the foot of the table in a relegation dogfight. Limerick had made a flawless start to the league and victory would cement their stranglehold over the division. Billy Lee's side comfortably accounted for Longford in round one before then beating Antrim by four points in Belfast.

Louth, on the other hand, had failed to impress when conceding three goals in defeat to Laois and in scrambling for a late point in Longford. Adverse weather conditions and a waterlogged Gaelic Grounds had forced a last-minute change of venue to the UL North Campus on the Ennis Road and as the game entered the final quarter, conditions worsened to almost unplayable levels.

However, with backs to the wall, Mickey Harte's side knuckled down and somehow snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. Seven successive scores down the stretch, including a pair in injury-time from Ciarán Downey and Sam Mulroy, sealed a morale-boosting win which would set us on course for promotion to the league's second tier.

Talent, skill, football smarts, mental strength, fitness and hard work are all needed in equal measures when lining out at inter-county level but character is the thing that separates the winners from the also rans. “Sports do not build character, they reveal it” is a quote you often hear mentioned but it was never more evident than in those minutes on the North Campus of UL.

Twelve months on and we find ourselves in a very similar situation where the odds are stacked against us. Languishing at the foot of the table, alongside Sunday's opponents Limerick and Kildare, we simply have to claim the spoils this weekend if we're to have any chance of surviving in the division.

Thoughts of being hard done by in Ennis or costly individual mistakes against Derry must be put firmly to the back of our minds as we prepare for Sunday's battle in Ardee. That same character, which was so evident in last year's third round clash in Munster, must bubble to the surface again. It's fairly obvious that this Louth side are quite capable of holding their own at this level. However, we must learn from those narrow defeats to Clare and Derry where we coughed up final quarter, winning positions.

Lessons will also have been learned by management that we must have our key players on the pitch for those vital closing stages. That could mean holding certain lads back in reserve to be introduced late on as either game-changers or to see the game out. Either way, we simply must find a way to be ahead at the final whistle.

Sunday's game could turn out to be a pivotal moment in the development of Louth football. After overseeing successive promotions in 2021 and 2022, we mentioned in these columns that Mickey Harte's greatest challenge would be in keeping the county in the second tier. The newly named DEFY Páirc Mhuire can expect to welcome another large crowd to see how it all unfolds.

THE VOTE

In juvenile football, club delegates met in Darver on Monday night to vote on proposed changes to the underage grades following Central Council's decision to give counties individual discretion. In a split vote, the majority of the delegates (35) opted for option one to retain the U13/15/17 grades. Option two, to revert to U12/14/16/18 but not allowing U18s to play adult football, attracted just two votes. Option 3. to also return to U18 but allowing 18-year-olds to line-out in adult matches from March 1, was supported by 18 delegates.

This means Louth's underage programme remains the same as last season and with teams already preparing for the start of competitions in just two weeks’ time, I don’t think it's necessarily a bad thing.

However, don't hold your breath. A total of 10 motions pertaining to changing the underage grades are listed on the clár of this weekend's GAA congress at Croke Park. Rumour has it there will be strong support for the return to the even age grades as a default from 2024 onwards.