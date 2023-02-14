Louth

Limerick clash could be a defining moment in the development of this Louth team

Seamus O'Hanlon

Can Mickey Harte keep Louth in Division 2 of the Allianz National Football League? Picture: Paul Connor Expand

Can Mickey Harte keep Louth in Division 2 of the Allianz National Football League? Picture: Paul Connor

With 15 minutes to go in last season's Division 3 clash with Limerick, Louth trailed the home side by five points (1-12 to 1-07) and looked to be heading for a third straight league game without a win.

Pre-campaign promotion ambitions now seemed quite lofty as another defeat would have us scrapping at the foot of the table in a relegation dogfight. Limerick had made a flawless start to the league and victory would cement their stranglehold over the division. Billy Lee's side comfortably accounted for Longford in round one before then beating Antrim by four points in Belfast.

