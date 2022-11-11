Liam Shevlin – the former Louth GAA player who has helped Westport to their first-ever Mayo SFC title

Liam Shevlin playing for Dreadnots against Newtown Blues in 2018. He now lines out for Westport in Mayo.

While it took the help of two Mayo men, Dan O’Neill and Seamie O’Donnell, for Louth to win the last of their All-Ireland SFC titles, in 1957, Westport were able to call on a Wee man as they claimed their first-ever senior championship crown out west on the Sunday before last.

Former Naomh Fionnbarra and Dreadnots star Liam Shevlin, who is now married and living in the Mayo town, was right half-back on the side that overcame Ballina Stephenites in Castlebar, 1-9 to 1-6, and he will once again tog out in the sky blue and navy this weekend when the Galway kingpins, Moycullen, roll into MacHale Park for their Connacht club championship duel.

Despite playing at midfield for the Barrs in 2020, when they tasted Louth junior glory, six and eight years on from appearing in senior deciders for Dreadnots, Shevlin, who was part of the Louth senior panel under both Peter Fitzpatrick and Aidan O’Rourke, seemed to be winding his career down before transferring to Westport, who defeated Meath’s St Colmcille’s, then under the tutelage of Colm Nally, in the 2017 All-Ireland IFC final.

After all, he was signing for a ‘super club’ that field three teams at adult level and are producing Mayo stars at a rapid rate. Indeed, Lee Keegan, Eoghan McLoughlin and Fionn McDonagh are among the well-known figures who the St Mary’s College alumni now shares a dressing room with.

“I went with the mindset of wanting to meet lads and make friends because I know my kids will be playing for Westport,” said Shevlin, whose championship debut for Louth came in the 2011 defeat by Carlow in Portlaoise.

“I knew the club had three adult teams so I was under no illusion about the conveyor belt of ridiculous talent that was on its way through. But I wanted to try to make the senior squad and then be a regular with the second-team. That’s what happened last year.

“Of course I knew the standard would be high but I didn’t think it would be this high – in particular the speed of these young lads. They’re freaks of nature. I haven’t even been involved with a county team as fast as Westport.

“So it took me a few months last year to get up to the speed of the game and then this year, I worked very hard. I had neglected the gym work in the past few years but we’ve a class strength and conditioning coach, Conor Finn, he’s involved with Mayo GAA, and I committed to that and felt really strong.

“The hard work paid off. We’d one or two injuries and I played most of the league games, but then you’ve five or six county men and a few lads who were away, in Chicago and Boston, so there were eight or nine lads straight back into the team. Eoghan McLoughlin got injured and I played really well in training, so I got the chance in one of the group games, came on, and I started the semi-final and did well so then I was in for the final as well thankfully.”

ELDERSTATESMAN

Shane Conway, a local secondary school teacher who came in to train Westport this season, was swiftly in touch with Shevlin after his appointment and sparked a relationship which has led to the mid-Louth native growing into a key role. As one of the few 30-something-year-olds on the starting XV, alongside Keegan and former Mayo defender Kevin Keane, he took inspiration from the dedication and commitment of the club’s batch of rising stars.

“I was probably just petering out a wee bit; just doing enough, but it gave me a fresh start and seeing the talent here inspired me to work hard myself,” he added.

“It’s super professional and once you commit to it and see the benefits of it, you begin to enjoy it and it’s been a big learning curve for me too.

“Possession is ridiculous over in Mayo. If you’re one of the main men in the team in Louth, you can afford to give the ball away once or twice in a game and people will say ‘sure he’s only trying something’, but here you just cannot give the ball away because you are punished – it’s like inter-county. I’ve never seen the game so coached, even in training. You’re kind of afraid to give the ball away because you know the consequences.

“And then the speed and athleticism of some of the teams is frightening. In Louth, you’ll have some teams who are very athletic, like St Mary’s at the minute and the Blues were always that way, but here every team seems to be like that.

“You have to be able to cover the ground in a certain time. If you weren’t reaching the times in training, you weren’t near the team. It can be very stats-based, which doesn’t be overly enjoyable at times, but if you can’t cover the ground or go over a certain distance at speed, and you’re marking someone who can, there is only one winner ultimately.”

It all makes Shevlin wonder what greater things he could have achieved locally with the benefit of hindsight. Injury plagued his prime years, shoulder surgery preceding ankle issues, ultimately ending his Louth career far too prematurely.

And then the two losing deciders, against St Patrick’s, in Dreadnots colours. A decade on since first walking behind a band on senior final day, the lessons were learned and it was never going to be anything other than third time lucky.

“I was young at the time and we just met a Pat’s team that was in their pomp – they were men and we were boys. I thought they were always winning those finals.

“The occasion probably got to me a small bit in those years but I felt very calm last Sunday (week) and confident. That’s just maturity, I suppose, and I felt the hard work that I had done would pay off and that it would go well.

“It’s been a whirlwind, really. It’s beyond massive for this town because it’s the first time ever that they’ve won it. They’ve always produced good teams but they hadn’t been in a final for 31 years.

“Population-wise, it’d be a town similar to Ardee and having been one of the favourites over the past few years, it feels surreal to have won it; the whole town is buzzing. It was a three-day party, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Thousands of people out, big bonfires and in Mayo, there’s really no other sport – GAA is number one.”

Now teaching in Breaffy National School, about 25 minutes from where he lives with his wife, Jane, and the next generation, he couldn’t be happier. Football has never been better, togging out with five-time All-Star Keegan and co.

“They’re the most down to earth men you will meet, no airs or graces whatsoever, just phenomenal athletes and hard workers. Lee is 33 and he’s winning all the runs at training, and the first man at training. An absolute animal of a man but a lovely guy as well.

“Then the likes of Eoghan McLoughlin, Fionn McDonagh, Mark Moran and countless others who are great players, it is amazing to play and share a senior trophy with them.”

And now for Connacht.