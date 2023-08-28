Liam Flynn kicked 0-7 as Mattock Rangers opened their Louth IFC campaign with a two-point success against O Raghallaighs

Mattock Rangers 0-12 O Raghallaighs 1-7

Ben McKenna went off at half-time during Mattock Rangers' IFC victory over O Raghallaighs on Sunday evening.

The intermediate championship remains as uncertain as ever now that all 12 teams have got off the mark – Mattock Rangers having been the last of the entrants to begin their bid for Seamus Flood Cup glory with a two-point victory over O Raghallaighs on Sunday night.

But the North Road side will not have been too unhappy about the outcome given they are guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals through score difference, last week’s three-point victory over St Kevin’s proving to be enough.

With the masterminds behind three SFC victories in a row at Newtown Blues steering O Raghallaighs’ challenge, and considering leading marksman Kyle McElroy was missing for this round two affair, there will be a quiet confidence that the Drogheda natives can, indeed, go all the way 12 terms on from their last triumph at this grade.

Ben Rogan showed signs of improvement up front and Ruairí Moore was one of the game’s outstanding players despite Ronan Phillips’ team, ultimately, having fallen short.

Mattock started really impressively and Liam Flynn was causing major issues for the Hoops, who tried three different markers on the teenager across the hour. Eseosa Omoregbe fared the best but the attacker, who got his Leaving Cert results recently, had three points kicked inside 10 minutes despite striking into a considerable breeze.

But O Raghallaighs were creating plenty and each of Danny Reilly, the excellent Danny Morgan and Ben Rogan failed to make the most of goal chances before Reilly booted in two minutes from the interval amid a run of 1-3 to no reply that sent the south-Louth outfit to half-time with a single point advantage, 1-4 to 0-6.

The Collon club’s play was too lateral and ponderous, with forwards running away from goal all the time, but they were supported by the gust when the match resumed and although making heavy work of it, they pressed into the ascendency.

Captain Rónán Kilbane, Flynn (2), Cathal Fleming and Shane Hickey sent over to carve out a four-point advantage but Christy Grimes’ charges also fired seven second half wides, bringing their overall tally to one shy of a dozen.

Three Rogan frees reduced the deficit to the minimum but Flynn had the final say and Mattock will now face St Kevin’s with their fate firmly in-hand.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Dáire Englishby, Cillian Hickey, Shane Maguire; Caolan Nulty, Ryan Lenaghan, Rónán Kilbane 0-1; Ben McKenna, Aaron O’Brien 0-1; Robert Holmes, Cathal Fleming 0-2, Shane Hickey 0-1; Oisín McKenna, Ruairí Hickey, Liam Flynn 0-7 (4f). Subs: Brian Corcoran for B McKenna (HT), Pauric Bannon for Englishby (42), Alan Caraher for R Hickey (43), Jack Thompson for Holmes (60).

O RAGHALLAIGHS: Joe Flanagan; Emmet King, Alan Doyle 0-1, Eseosa Omoregbe; Ewan Sweeney 0-1, Stephen Murphy, Danny Morgan 0-1; Ben Sweeney, Ruairí Moore; Cillian Curran, Eoin Moore, Chris Smith; Ben Rogan 0-4 (4f), Danny Reilly 1-0, James Moonan. Subs: Scott Byrne for Morgan (42), James Smith for Reilly (59), Joe Meehan for Moonan (59).

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets).