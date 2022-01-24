Liam and Tom Jackson enter an exclusive Louth GAA club

Caoimhín Reilly (CR): Lads, you’re the only set of brothers on the Louth panel at the moment. Is the significance of that lost on you – do you consider it, or is it more something for your parents?

Tom: Probably Mam and Dad.

Liam: But you still do think about it, like. It was great to actually get playing beside each other in a Louth jersey. Any time you play with your brother, there is some sense of achievement that comes with it. But, obviously, the parents would be thinking about it a bit more, whereas we’d just be trying to get on and win the game.

CR: You were in the panel before Tom, Liam, so I imagine the possibility was always there. Both of you were Louth minors, so was it talked about when you were younger, maybe playing senior together for Louth?

Liam: Probably not so much between me and Tom, but the parents and grandparents would have mentioned it once or twice – ‘it’d be nice to see the two of you playing for the one Louth team’. Other than that, not so much. I suppose, for us, we were already playing together the whole way up, with the club, soccer, at school. We’re roughly the same age.

CR: What is the age gap?

Tom: 11 months!

Liam: 10-and-a-half…

CR: So, you’re ‘Irish twins’?

Tom: Technically not, but yeah!

Liam: I suppose you could say we are, just not born in the same year. He’s ’01, I’m ’00.

CR: 10-and-a-half months’ worth of a height gap too?

Tom: I make up for it in other ways!

CR: How? Gym-wise?

Tom: Yep, definitely!

CR: Is the two of you on the pitch with Louth the highlight so far? Is there another moment?

Tom: Winning the minors?

CR: You’ve both two minor medals?

Tom: Yep.

Liam: Think so!

CR: You’ve practically won everything at this stage bar a senior championship.

(The boys start laughing).

CR: Is that a sore point?

Liam: I suppose losing a final is never easy, is it? It stays with you.

CR: Losing is not a dynamic you’re really used to. Tom, you may have lost an U16 final against St Fechin’s and that’s as much as you’d have lost across your entire career.

Tom: I actually think it is.

Liam: Final-wise, yes. My first year with the seniors we were beaten in the quarter-final and last year we lost in the semis, so final-wise, it’s probably the only final I’ve lost.

CR: Do you know where all your medals are?

Tom: Mine are in some box in my room.

Liam: Yeah, in a box somewhere.

CR: Success seems to be about just moving on to the next one with you.

Tom: We have to win the big one yet (Joe Ward)!

******

CR: Let’s play a bit of Mr and Mrs!

(All hell breaks loose!)

CR: Who’s the cleverest?

Liam: I’ll put up my own hand for that!

(Tom raises his hand).

CR: Who’s the vainest?

Tom: That’s definitely you!

Liam: Definitely you…

Tom: Sure look at him, he doesn’t even wear glasses!

CR: Who’s the Mammy’s boy?

Tom: Liam!

(Liam, somewhat lately, accepts, putting his hand up!)

CR: Likeliest not to come home on a night out?

Liam: That’s definitely you!

Tom: … yeah, probably…

CR: Any particular reason?

(Laughs)

CR: We’ll move on… who’s the quickest to throw a wobbler?

Liam: In what way?

CR: Just throw a strop.

Tom: Awh, you!

Liam: Me? Are you sure about that?

Tom: 100 percent!

CR: Who’s better at Fifa?

Liam: Ahhhhhh! I’ll give him that.

CR: Who’s faster?

Liam: Definitely me… look at my stats!

Tom: Hmmm, yeah! I’ve a dodgy hamstring.

CR: Best dancer?

Tom: Liam, yeah.

Liam: I’d say me as well!

CR: Who takes the longest to get ready if they’re going anywhere?

Tom: Liam!

Liam: Probably me, yeah!

CR: Most stubborn?

Tom: Me!

(Liam laughs).

CR: Who has the better right foot?

Tom: Me!

Liam: I’ll give him that.

CR: Who’s the better footballer?

Tom: Liam!

Liam: Tom!

Who has won more?

Tom: You probably?

Liam: Just trying to think – we’ve been on all the same teams, like.

Tom: You won that U16 Championship.

Liam: Awh, yeah.

CR: That many medals you can’t even count!

(Awkward silence, neither wanting to say ‘yes!’)

CR: Do you get on?

Tom: I think so.

CR: There surely has to be rows? Who’s the likeliest to instigate a row?

Tom: Liam would probably rob some of my clothes and it’d start that way.

CR: Football gear?

Tom: Normal clothes, going out clothes.

CR: Any embarrassing stories?

Liam: I suppose Tom thinks his left foot is better than his right foot – he likes to call it, ‘the wand’?

CR: Has ‘the wand’ been brought out in a game?

Tom: Many a time!

CR: In training?

Tom: No, it doesn’t come out in training, it’s not good in training!

******

CR: The Dublin match, it was the first time you played together for Louth?

Liam: Yeah.

CR: The picture (main image), do you remember what it was you were actually laughing at?

(Tom laughs)

Liam: We were just after being out talking to the family and walking off, we seen ‘your boy’, the camera man, and he was trying to get a sneaky picture, but sure we both seen him!

CR: I said ‘hello’ to your father on the way in – the entire family were there?

Tom: A good few of the family went.

CR: Your father is a Dub – would the family be Dublin supporters?

Liam (laughing): When Louth’s not in the championship!

CR: Would you’ve gone to watch Dublin as kids?

Liam: Dad would have gone to a fair amount and brought us when we were really young. He would have brought us to a lot of games in Croke Park.

CR: Tom, it was a baptism of fire. The brief: to mark Cormac Costello.

Tom: Ah, it was enjoyable, but it just goes to show that they’re streets ahead – you can see why they’re so good.

CR: You were involved last year without getting in. Getting the chance in Longford, it was a long time coming.

Tom: Yeah, well I was brutal! Last year was a bad one with injuries. I didn’t train for more than three weeks in a row without picking up a niggle so it was kind of more a frustrating year – I only stopped getting injured when I went back to the club.

CR: But you were involved last year without necessarily playing. Is there a happy medium between training and being involved and not really playing? Would you say you have improved in the year?

Tom: The guys [Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin] are just top class and straight away, when you go back to the club, you can see a massive difference, you can feel a massive difference.

CR: So, comparing yourself to 12 months ago or around senior final time in 2020, do you feel injuries have hampered your progress or do you feel better, stronger and a more complete footballer?

Tom: I definitely feel a more complete footballer. I’m still physically developing – I’m only gone 20 so I’m not going to be at my strongest yet – but that comes with S&C and continuing with it.

CR: Does it seem as though the load is heavy? You’ve literally gone from your Leaving Cert to studying and playing with Louth.

Tom: It looks heavy, but once you’re enjoying it, it’s kind of half the battle; you don’t feel yourself going to training. It doesn’t become a chore.

CR: Is it fair to say, then, that both of you are starting to encounter your first ‘real life’ obstacles – Tom, you’ve been away, and Liam, you’re away. Talk to me about time management.

Liam: I suppose everybody is going to go through this at some stage, especially if you’re involved in any football at all. Obviously, it’s a new experience but it’ll be the same when we’re finished college and out working in the ‘real world’. We’re not guaranteed to get a job close to home, but then you see a lot of county players across the country who manage it. Some of the best footballers. We just have to get on with it.

CR: So, outside of football, Tom, what do you do?

Tom: [Long pause) F**k all, really!

(Hysterical laughing)

Tom: Work!

CR: Any other hobby? Stamp collecting, or any hidden passion?

Tom: Well, the week of the Dublin game, we were training Monday; the Mary’s were training on the Tuesday so I went up to watch that; we played Dublin on the Wednesday; we were in Darver on Thursday again; on the Friday, the Mary’s were training and I was up at that; Saturday was the game against Offaly and Sunday I went to the football (U20 final).

CR: Liam must have more of a social life?

Tom (sighs): … He must have, yeah!

(Liam sits in silence!)

CR: Your schedule is hardly as intense as that?

Liam: Well I’m actually after starting a 10-week placement block and with the training… and I’ll probably be coming home most weekends for games. I’ll be fairly flat out for the next 10 weeks anyway.

CR: So, from listening to you, there seems to be very little time for anything else in the schedule.

Liam: There probably isn’t, but sure that’s the way for every county player, if you want to play at the top. You just have to put things aside for a while. Of course we enjoy the breaks, when the county season finishes, but we wouldn’t be doing this if we didn’t enjoy it and we’re enjoying it at the minute.

The balancing act is tricky, however, especially for the elder. While Tom is studying Manufacturing Engineering out of Galway-Mayo IT and currently working on a college-related apprenticeship un Duleek, Liam is based in Coventry.

He previously spent two years pursuing a career in Occupational Therapy in Letterkenny IT and is completing his degree in the English midlands, beginning the second semester of a two-year course. That means he’s training either by himself or with a local club in a bid to keep his physical levels at the grade required by Harte and co.

Six weeks of hard training over Christmas with the team – as well as playing against Longford and Dublin – came to an end last Thursday week when he boarded the flight back across the water.

CR: How much deliberation was involved in your decision to go to England?

Liam: It did take a lot of thinking time. But it would be the same for anyone in general, not just those involved with football. It’s a big move, moving away from home. But so far so good, I’m enjoying it and happy with my decision.

Obviously, football is extremely important – and extremely important to me – but football doesn’t pay the bills. Education comes first in that sense.

CR: Where, then, are Louth at the moment? In previous promotion campaigns, the O’Byrne Cup form was flying. Were the O’Byrne Cup performances deflating?

Liam: Not really. The O’Byrne Cup was still a trophy that was there for winning but it’s a time for trying out players and there are a lot of new, young lads who got a lot of game-time. A lot of lads who have been around the panel who are starting to get game-time and that’s important as well. You need to know who’s up for it.

The goal for the league, it’s about taking every game and the first one against Laois is massive. You want to be aiming to get points early and to go from there. There’s a great buzz around the squad this last couple of years – why can’t we go to the top of Division 3 and get into Division 2 for next year?

It’s about getting and building a bit of belief, getting a run in the championship and a Leinster semi-final or possibly the final. At the end of the day, you’re playing football to win. I know everyone says you play to enjoy it but when you’re out on the pitch, no matter who you’re playing, you want to win.

CR: How crushing is defeat then? Take the Offaly game last summer as an example.

Liam: It can hurt at times because you put so much into it, but they’re the highs and lows of sport, it’s about getting back in the saddle for the next year.

******

CR: Liam, I remember speaking to you when you got to the Leinster final with Louth minors and you’d really only thrown your lot in Gaelic football-wise at that stage. Was soccer the priority for you as well, Tom, growing up?

Tom: I was more soccer as well, yeah; I never really played with Louth underage – maybe one game at U14 and I then came into the panel when minor was changed to 17s. Even with the Mary’s, it was always soccer first and just playing the games.

CR: So, for the want of a better term, when did the penny drop, or why?

Tom: I just got fed up with the soccer, travelling to Dundalk three nights a week and you weren’t playing with your home friends, the ones I went to school with. It was a mixture of things.

CR: Both of you played in the Kennedy Cup, etc?

Liam: Yep.

CR: Both of you play in the same position?

Liam: Ah, different. I was a defender; he was a striker.

CR: So how come, Tom, you ended up as a defender for so long playing Gaelic? Corner-back with Louth minors.

Tom: … that’s a mad question, actually. I was a wing-forward until about 16 and we were playing Cooley one night and they decided to move me back to centre-back. I stayed there.

CR: Were you getting in the way up the field?

Tom: No, no, absolutely not! I’m accurate enough when I want to be… We were struggling against Cooley and I was put back to mark Paddy Johnston.

CR: So, what is your position?

Liam: All-rounder!

Tom (laughing): Wing-forward, though with the Mary’s last year, I think I played in every line.

But the bottom line is Louth winning on Sunday and beyond. And with the Jackson brothers knowing little else but victory, Wee County supporters will be hoping their winning mentality rubs off on their county colleagues.