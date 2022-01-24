Louth

Liam and Tom Jackson enter an exclusive Louth GAA club

Liam and Tom Jackson entered an exclusive club during the recent O’Byrne Cup defeat by Dublin, joining the Duffys, O’Hanlons, Finnegans, Brennans, Reids and more as brothers to have played for Louth seniors. Ahead of Sunday’s National League opener against Laois in Ardee, the St Mary’s men spoke to Caoimhín Reilly about bromance, football, family and life under Mickey Harte

JOLLY JACKSONS! The Jackson brothers, Liam and Tom, smile for the camera after Louth's recent O'Byrne Cup clash with Dublin at Parnell Park. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Caoimhín Reilly

Caoimhín Reilly (CR): Lads, you’re the only set of brothers on the Louth panel at the moment. Is the significance of that lost on you – do you consider it, or is it more something for your parents?

Tom: Probably Mam and Dad.

