Leaving giddy and glad to witness the strike of 2022 – Seamus O’Hanlon

Two weeks ago, when Rian O’Neill drew Armagh level in the final moments of their quarter-final against Galway, I thought we'd seen the best dead-ball kick of the 2022 summer.

Despite the Orchard County's ultimate defeat on penalties, surely the Crossmaglen man's stunning 50-plus metre strike would feature at the top of the season's highlight reel? Not so.

Step forward Kerry's Seán O’Shea. In what was an incredible game of football, Kerry edged out their great rivals, Dublin, by a single point courtesy of O’Shea's stunning, 55-metre strike. Into a partisan Hill 16 crowd and in the sixth minute of injury-time, it was a fitting end to a Herculean battle that somehow surpassed the intensity and excitement of the Galway/Armagh quarter-final.

Playing into their favoured Hill end, Dublin's shooting was off colour in the early early stages with some of their key shooters failing to hit the target. The usually reliable Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny, James McCarthy, Dean Rock and Cormac Costello all failed to convert in the opening 20 minutes when presented with very scorable opportunities.

Kerry, on the other hand, were finding their range with much greater ease, David Clifford again proving a handful for the Dublin rearguard.

O’Shea's early goal, added to Clifford's majestic point-taking, had Kerry in the ascendency as the half wore on. Down to 14 men, following John Small's harsh black card for an off the ball foul on Paul Geaney, Dublin looked to be in big trouble when Kerry were awarded a penalty on 27 minutes. Gavin White was brought down in front of the Canal End goals as Clifford’s point effort came back off the post.

Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford’s antics would suggest he's trying to make an impression. He has big boots to fill. He knows the rules of the game and he certainly took full advantage of any grey areas. As O’Shea prepared to take the spot-kick, Comerford feigned injury. At first, a head injury, which he knew the referee would halt play for, and then a leg injury. He delayed play for almost five minutes.

This had a two-fold effect. It ran down the 10-minute clock so Small could immediately re-enter play but also prolonged the wait for the penalty-taker, allowing doubt and indecision to enter his mind. Many will question the integrity of Comerford’s actions but they had the desired effect. The penalty was saved and Dublin got back to their full complement. Up to that point, I was pretty impartial as regards the final outcome of the match but this episode tipped my favour towards the Kingdom. Clifford registered his fifth point on the stroke of half-time as Kerry led 1-8 to 0-6.

We adjourned to the concourse at the back of the Cusack for some much-needed half-time refreshments and it was only then you appreciated the full extent of the searing heat. Our shaded vantage point on the Lower Cusack deck had shielded us from the opening half's sunshine. It was incredible how both teams were performing to such a level in that heat.

The interval consensus among us neutrals was that Kerry would prevail and that's the way it looked to be panning out as the Munster men stretched their lead out to six courtesy of that man, Clifford, again. When Rock was wide with a relatively easy free, the Dubs’ challenge appeared to be fading. They were second best in all the one-on-one battles. They looked a beaten docket.

However, a mistake by Kerry midfielder David Moran coughed up possession and Costello pounced to strike from distance, low to the Kerry net. Kilkenny fisted over immediately from the restart and suddenly it was a one-point game.

This is where Dublin have excelled over the past decade – the substitute cavalry arriving late with fresh legs and experienced heads to close out the contest. But I had to go to the match programme several times to check the identity of the Sky Blue replacements. Their impact was negligible. It was Kerry who kicked for home as Paudie Clifford hit two unanswered points. But Jack O Connors' men failed to deliver the killer blow as several gilt-edged chances were spurned.

Old reliables McCarthy and Kilkenny hauled the Dubs back into it before Paddy Small levelled the game with a fine mark and score. We're heading for extra-time. 'Watch the tunnel – this will be good,' the Dub supporter beside me jibed as he rubbed his hands in anticipation.

But wait. David Clifford is hauled down 10 metres shy of the 45. Outside the scoring zone is my first reaction. Clifford has the ball in his hands but his body language suggests he doesn't fancy it. Kerry ’keeper Shane Ryan jogs forward but Kenmare's O’Shea takes control. He waves Ryan away and prepares for the most important dead-ball kick of his career.

The pitchside flags indicate there's a reasonable breeze blowing into his face. The masses on the Hill offer their best to discourage him. The noise is deafening, He makes a clean strike. The ball soars high into the air curling from right to left. Long before the monster kick reaches its destination, David Clifford's arms are raised in celebration. One of the best strikes in recent memory. There's no time for any more. Kerry are victorious. What a game.

We depart Jones’ Road giddy with excitement and glad we were there to witness it.