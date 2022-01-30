Laois capitalise on Louth errors to win league clash in Ardee

Unfortunately, a stench of disbelief once again sweated off Louth at Páirc Mhuire on Sunday afternoon as Mickey Harte’s men opened their National League campaign on an all-too-familiar note.

While there was evident structure and purpose to the Reds’ play for lengthy periods, given the inability to post a winning target, having been backed by the breeze during the first half, the outcome seemed to be inevitable.

Not that the hosts could reasonably stake a victory claim based on the manner of three truly soft goal concessions aligned with their own shortcomings in front of the target. At least five glaring three-point opportunities were spurned as Louth racked up an unpretty 12 wides, to Laois’ four.

And it wasn’t as though the O’Moore men were anything particularly impressive. They were nowhere near as rehearsed or organised, which is to the Wee County’s obvious credit, but their directness of approach paid dividends against an aerially-suspect Louth defence in the sodden, gusty conditions.

To have gone to the interval trailing by just a point, 0-8 to 1-4, will have pleased the visiting manager, Billy Sheelan. Although, judging by his demeanour, he was anything but content by what he had witnessed.

Louth had been dominant and yet five of their eight points were via Sam Mulroy frees, which, in itself, is a poor reflection of the team’s attacking patterns. With or without the gust, the Reds were far too conservative in their play, too slow at shifting the spotlight onto Laois’ backline.

Whereas the winners were absolutely direct from the get-go. And it was a compound of both sides’ style that contributed to Gary Walsh’s opening goal on six minutes.

Leading 0-2 to no-score, the support to John Clutterbuck was too slow in arriving following a cross-field switch of play and when he coughed up possession to Eoin Lowry along the right-wing, all it took was one long pass over the top for Walsh to latch on to, trudge 20 metres and slot beneath Martin McEneaney. It was disastrous from Harte’s perspective.

“It was a bit of a killer blow because we were in control of the game at that stage,” said the Tyrone man.

“I think probably we were a wee bit passive with the breeze that we had, but you could see that they had a lot of players behind the ball and it was obviously very difficult for us to find our inside men. I think there were times when we could have and didn’t because we were focused on retaining possession and playing around the perimeter. Maybe we weren’t incisive enough at that time.”

FLURRY

There followed a flurry of goal chances for Louth with Ciarán Downey, a palpable influence on the first half, forcing Danny Bolger to tip away, John Clutterbuck blazing wide, Mulroy’s pass for Eoghan Callaghan not going to hand and debutant Jay Hughes rifling by the post when clear.

All Laois could really muster were moments of genius by Lowry – a mark and a notch from play – and pointed frees courtesy of Mark Barry and Walsh. However, the goal was a knock from which it took Louth time to recover – it would be 24 minutes before they were ahead again.

Harte added: “We should have been ahead by six or seven at half-time and we wouldn’t have been flattered by that – we knew we needed that kind of margin with the gale that was out there... and I do believe it got worse in the second half.

“We weren’t in the position at half-time that we should have been and then we gifted them those killer goals in the second half. They didn’t have to work hard to get them – they were just errors and their pressure and the elements transpired to make it easy, walk-in goals for them and once they got that sort of cushion it was very hard to see how you could take that back.”

The rain fell heavily at the beginning of the second half and it, in unison with the breeze which blew towards the road-end of St Marys’ home, made Louth’s task practically impossible, notwithstanding a bright restart spell which saw Callaghan, Mulroy and Downey pivotally involved.

Lowry levelled for what was the only score of the first 12 minutes before a series of mistakes allowed Seán O’Flynn to pounce, diverting to the net at the second attempt. In between, Louth lost wing-back Leonard Grey, who was arguably their best performer, to an ankle injury.

The third goal was calamitous with Walsh the beneficiary. The Reds just couldn’t clear their lines and at that stage, a hammering looked to be in the offing, 0-8 to 3-5.

“I would be pleased, if we’re talking about quarters, in the last quarter we put serious effort in, got our own goal and missed two or three others, so I think you have to give the players total credit for the way they set down to the task.

“It was like a hopeless case at that stage, so early in the second half when they were in such an unassailable position. It could have been a cricket score and it’s to our men’s credit that they didn’t let that happen. They battled away until the end.”

POOR EXECUTION

Poor execution was a repetitive issue for the Wee men. Too many passes went to the deck before reaching their intended target, while the handling became increasingly erroneous. The ball, it must be said, was like a wet bar of soap, though Louth’s struggles with it were far more acute.

There were major misses as well. Bevan Duffy batted over when running in and Conor Grimes caught and kicked rather than punching to the net as his effort was blocked, prior to Mulroy finding Ciarán Byrne who slid past Bolger for a late consolation.

Ultimately, a win in Longford is now mandatory.

Louth: Martin McEneaney; Daniel Corcoran, Donal McKenny, Niall Sharkey; Leonard Grey, Seán Healy, John Clutterbuck; Bevan Duffy 0-1, Conor Early 0-1; Ciarán Downey 0-1, Eoghan Callaghan, Conall McKeever; Jay Hughes, Sam Mulroy 0-7 (6f), Dáire Nally

Subs: Liam Jackson for Clutterbuck (27), Ciarán Byrne 1-0 for Hughes (27), Ryan Burns for Nally (HT), Dermot Campbell for Healy (HT), Conor Grimes for Grey (44)

Laois: Danny Bolger; James Kelly, Trevor Collins, Alex Mohan; Seán O’Flynn 1-0, John O’Loughlin, Gareth Dillon; Kieran Lillis, James Finn; Brian Byrne, Eoin Lowry 0-3 (1m), Patrick O’Sullivan; Mark Barry 0-3 (2), Evan O’Carroll, Gary Walsh 2-2 (0-1m, 0-1f)

Subs: Ross Munnelly for Walsh (59), Cormac Murphy for O’Sullivan (59), Brian Daly for Lillis (59), Alan Farrell 0-1 for O’Flynn, Cathal Fennessy for Byrne

Referee: Seán Laverty (Antrim)