Lannléire win JFC opener but suffer injury setback against Westerns

Lannléire 1-13 Westerns 0-2
Division 3A runners-up and many people's junior championship favourites Lannléire opened their junior championship campaign with a big win over Westerns but the second half showing will leave manager Glen O’Reilly and their backers with more to think about that he or they would like to at this stage in the season.
The opening half went in tandem with the form book, the Dunleer men rapidly taking care of business against a Westerns side who pulled off the shock of the opening weekend with their first win of the season.
Youngster Darragh Malone found the net with a little over 10 minutes on the clock, Colin Murphy was finding his groove from play with some fine scores and even more significantly, Lannléire kept Westerns scoreless in the opening half.
The winners led 1-10 to no score at the short whistle but instead of pushing on, they only outscored their lowly opponents by a point in the second period.
Lannléire were dealt a huge blow when midfielder Jack Maguire went off early into the second half with a nasty ankle injury. The youngster could well miss the remainder of the competition so that could be an explanation for the flatness as he has grown into the team after coming on the scene last season.
Patrick Kerley, playing at half-back for the first time this season, came up the field to score a point, along with Ryan Duffy, but Murphy would cancel those out with a brace and Malone topped up his tally with a free to close out the game.
The winners now face Annaghminnon Rovers next, with a chance to right the wrongs and top the table.
LANNLÉÍRE: Liam Callan; Thomas Doyle, Paul McGeough, Jason Torris; Ian Mulroy 0-1, Briain McGuinness, Kyle van Rhijn; Jack Maguire, Pierce Hawkins; Colin Murphy 0-7 (1f), Peter Fortune, Darragh Malone 1-5 (1f, 1 45); Paul Callan, Bob Murphy, Killian Gregory. Subs: Brendan McEvoy for B Murphy, Niall Lennon for Fortune, Paul Doyle for Maguire, Alan Murphy for Gregory, Mark Dunne for P Callan.
WESTERNS: Dermott McArdle; Liam Murray, James Ward, John Murray; Connor Smyth, Andy Murray, Patrick Kerley 0-1; Aidan McGarrell, Finn Duffy; James Cahill, Ryan Duffy 0-1, Chris Morgan; Seán McGuinness, Matthew Kane, Brian Coyle.
REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines).