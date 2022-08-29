Lannléire win JFC opener but suffer injury setback against Westerns

Briain McGuinness played for Lannléire against Westerns on Sunday as the Dunleer men got their JFC campaign off to a winning start.

Division 3A runners-up and many people's junior championship favourites Lannléire opened their junior championship campaign with a big win over Westerns but the second half showing will leave manager Glen O’Reilly and their backers with more to think about that he or they would like to at this stage in the season.

The opening half went in tandem with the form book, the Dunleer men rapidly taking care of business against a Westerns side who pulled off the shock of the opening weekend with their first win of the season.