Lannléire exhibit their depth as they overcome Naomh Malachi in Louth JFC

Lannléire 2-10 Naomh Malachi 1-7

Ian Mulroy was to the fore for Lannléire in Sunday's victory over Naomh Malachi in Darver. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Lannléire won this at their leisure and given the players that are to come back into the side in the weeks ahead, this was their biggest warming shot of the championship to date.

The Dunleer natives prevailed without the services of Pierce Hawkins, Paul Callan and Paul McGeough, and with Caoimhín Maher and Colin Murphy almost back in the reckoning, and Alan McEvoy having fitted into the side in this six-point success, manager Nicky Malone can be fairly optimistic over what lies ahead.

And in Darragh Malone, they have the junior grade’s juggernaut. The corner-forward kicked 1-5, burying a first half goal with aplomb before teeing up substitute Luke Dunne-Boylan for the clinching major in the dying embers.

Ultimately, Lannléire weren’t overly impressive in the second half of a tie that they effectively sealed with an unanswered 1-6 sequence towards the end of the opening period, retiring to the interval with a 1-8 to 1-2 advantage.

It took the victors 29 minutes of play to notch when the match resumed – via a free by Malone – but Malachi’s were wasteful and kicked five second half wides in a game where referee Bryan Smith whistled for more than 50 frees.

However, the official wasn’t helped by the tetchy nature of the second half where collisions were plentiful and led to the injury-enforced withdrawals of Conor Begley (Malachi’s) and Mark Dunne (Lannléire), with neither looking to be in an overly great way when departing the scene.

Both teams were already assured of their place in the knockout stages before this duel but neither took a step back early on. Malachi’s were missing the influential Paudie McLoughlin at midfield and this left the onus on Paudie Moley, who had a fine outing, to provide a platform for the underdogs, which he did as Kevin Carragher’s men recovered from a slow start to move 1-2 to 0-2 in front after Collie Rooney jinked, dummied and found the net on six minutes.

But Malone responded just past the quarter-hour, having earlier threatened a major, with a stylish run and dispatch past Mark Meegan. And with the breeze in their favour, Lannléire made full use of the momentum they had developed.

Jason Clarke’s influence was more pronounced in the second half and it was largely due to his scoring and play-making that the Shelagh outfit got to within a brace with six minutes to go. But then Malone delivered, as he tends always to do.

Lannléire are now eight games unbeaten – across league and championship.

LANNLÉIRE: Liam Callan 0-2 (2 45s); Alex Carroll, Laurence McEntee, Jason Torris; Briain McGuinness, Paul Doyle, Matthew Malone; Alan McEvoy, Kyle van Rhijn; Mark Dunne, Ian Mulroy, Killian Gregory 0-1; Lawrence Jones 0-1 (1f), Bob Murphy 0-1, Darragh Malone 1-5 (0-5f). Subs: Luke Dunne-Boylan 1-0 for Dunne (51), Jack Maguire for McEvoy (60).

NAOMH MALACHI: Mark Meegan; Seán McArdle, Kevin McShane, Stephen Burns; Jamie Kelly, Tiernan Gonnelly, Darren Clarke; Paudie Moley 0-1, Conor Nicholson; Matty Campbell 0-1, Jason Clarke 0-2 (1 45), Conor Begley; Collie Rooney 1-2 (0-1f), Jack Kirwan 0-1, Michael McLoughlin. Subs: Seán Watters for McLoughlin (30), Andrew Begley for Nicholson (HT), Keelan Conlon for C Begley (48), Ronan McElroy for Conlon (60).

REFEREE: Bryan Smith (O Raghallaighs).