Kyle McElroy shoots 1-7 as O Raghallaighs stun St Kevin’s in Louth IFC opener in Ardee

St Kevin’s 0-13 O Raghallaighs 1-13

That St Kevin’s led this IFC encounter by three points with five minutes to play would suggest that Thomas MacNamee’s men were dominant when, in fact, they were largely second-best to a determined O Raghallaighs outfit.

The North Road side had spurned a pair of glorious goalscoring opportunites before ace marksman Kyle McElroy punched the ball beneath the despairing grasp of Danny Crosbie, who may feel liable for the concession.

O Raghallaighs entered having lost all 16 of their matches in Division 1 and when Cian Callan kicked a beautiful point on 53 minutes, to stretch Kevins’ lead three, it seemed as though their losing habit would continue despite being the better, more functional outfit.

But they got a slice of fortune when Emmet King’s point attempt dropped invitingly for McElroy to divert on target, though an earlier run by Alan Doyle through the heart of the backline, in which he shook off the tackles of five Kevin’s defenders, would not have happened to the Phillipstown natives earlier in MacNamee’s reign and underlines their present plight.

The loss from the forward line of TJ Doheny was absolutely evident considering they lacked a link man to feed Tom Matthews, Lee Crosbie and Callan in the attack. Apart from Cameron Maher, they had nobody capable of driving the cause forward from deep-lying berths.

Meanwhile, the Moore brothers – Ruairí and Eoin – were superb and substitute Danny Morgan ran himself ragged as the Hoops recovered from a four-point deficit to record a first group stage success since suffering relegation from senior in 2020.

Kevin’s led by 0-7 to five at the break, though the first half was largely forgettable with the only play of note ending with Joe Flanagan denying Callan and Keelan Maher in the same attack before the covering Scott Byrne scrambled the ball to safety.

But having finished the half with three points in a row, to overturn a losing situation, Kevin’s were expected to impress into the road-end target of DEFY Páirc Mhuire. Instead, though, McElroy assumed a leadership role and took the challenge to the favourites.

After Eoin Moore dragged a shot just wide following a scintillating foray from the right flank, McElroy received a nicely-weighted Ruairí Moore pass and laid on for Ben Rogan, whose low attempt was somehow beaten to safety by a combination of Danny Crosbie and Finbarr Lynch.

The gap was 0-9 to seven upon the latter moment and when the divide was doubled, O Raghallaighs looked set to let a golden opportunity slip their grasp. Alas, McElroy intervened and having drawn the match level via the major, he, Rogan and James Smith fired over the crossbar to guarantee a remarkable victory.

Last year’s intermediate championship finalists have two weeks to prepare for a fearsome test by their neighbours, Mattock Rangers. A win there is all that will likely save their Seamus Flood Cup aspirations.

ST KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Finbarr Lynch, Aaron Khan, Shane Meade; Darren McMullen 0-1, Cameron Maher 0-2 (1f), Karl Martin 0-1; Seánie Crosbie, Evan Maher 0-2; Eoin McKenna, Lee Crosbie 0-2 (1f), Keelan Maher; Joe McArdle, Cian Callan 0-5 (4f), Tom Matthews. Subs: Dylan Maher for McArdle (HT), Brian Callaghan for McKenna (51).

O RAGHALLAIGHS: Joe Flanagan; Alan Doyle, Emmet King, Scott Byrne; Ewan Sweeney, Stephen Murphy, Eseosa Omoregbe; Ben Sweeney, Ruairí Moore 0-4 (1f); Joe Meehan, Eoin Moore, Chris Smith; Kyle McElroy 1-7 (0-5f), Ben Rogan 0-1, James Moonan. Subs: Danny Morgan for Meehan (9), Cillian Curran for Smith (46), Daniel Reilly for Byrne (46), James Smith 0-1 for Morgan (59).

REFEREE: Paul Burke (Glen Emmets).