Knockbridge win Louth U15 hurling final against St Fechin’s

Knockbridge overcame St Fechin's in the U15 Championship final in Dunleer.

The curtain-raiser to the senior final in Páirc Uí Mhuirí on Sunday afternoon was the Louth U15 hurling championship final.

In a match that was played at 13-a-side, Knockbridge made the brighter start and goals from Shane Mulanney and Senan Lundon had them leading by 2-2 to 0-2 after 13 minutes.

They extended their lead with a brace of points from Cormac Lundon and a long-range free from Aidan Fitzpatrick.

Corner-forward Mulanney kicked home a third goal on 18 minutes as Fechin’s kept in touch with points from Cathal Moynagh and Ciarán Reynolds.

A fourth Knockbridge goal scored by Donnacha Reidy on 26 minutes had them leading by 4-6 to 0-4 at half-time.

Fechin’s reduced the deficit with a pointed free from Moynagh only for the eventual winners to extend their lead with three successive pointed frees from Aidan Fitzpatrick.

The south Louth side struck for a couple of consolation goals scored by Cathal Moynagh and Daragh O’Gorman but Knockbridge were not to be denied a deserving victory with Oisín Reidy firing over the last point of the match.

Afterwards, the cup was presented to the Knockbridge captain Aidan Fitzpatrick to the delight of his teammates and supporters.

KNOCKBRIDGE: Tadhg Carroll; Adam Clerkin, Kevin Plunkett; Jack Smith, Ryan Holland, Aidan Fitzpatrick 0-6 (6f); Kyle McConville 0-1, Senan Lundon 1-1; Oisín Reidy 0-1, Donncha Reidy 1-0, Cormac Lundon 0-4; Shane Mulanney 2-0, Ross Keenan. Subs: Cian Lundon for Keenan, Nicky Mackin for Mulanney.

ST FECHIN’S: Andrew McCarthy; Seán McLeer, Conor Nolan; Rory Dunne, Cathal Moynagh 1-1, Jack Gallagher; Andrew O’Reilly 0-1, Cameron McGuigan; Ciarán Reynolds 0-1, Ray McManus, Brian O’Reilly; Aaron Reilly, Daragh O’Gorman 1-3. Subs: Evan Clarke for Nolan, Páidí Rafferty for Dunne, Cormac Browne for O’Reilly.

REFEREE: Paul Drumm (Naomh Moninne).