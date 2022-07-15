Knockbridge reach Louth senior hurling final after defeat of Moninne

Fr Derek Ryan took charge of the Louth senior hurling championship clash of Naomh Moninne and Knockbridge on Thursday night. Picture: Sportsfile

Knockbridge took charge of the group stages of the senior hurling championship by recording their second successive victory at Kilkerley on Thursday evening.

Following their opening round win over St Fechin’s, the Knockbridge men proved too strong for Naomh Moninne as they came out on top by eight points.

Shane Fennell was the man in form for the winners as he bagged 2-5 over the hour, while Robert Wallace chipped in with a goal.

Moninne battled throughout the game but despite Darren Geoghegan’s impressive contribution of 1-7, they were unable to get their campaign off to a winning start.

With confidence boosted by their victory the previous week, Knockbridge always appeared to have the edge in what was a keenly contested first half. At the 30-minute mark the difference between the teams was the goals from Fennell and Wallace, as their side led by 2-7 to 0-7.

Moninne battled hard to stay in the game in the second half but Knockbridge grew stronger as the game progressed and Fennell’s second goal put the game beyond any doubt. Geoeghegan struck a late goal to give the Dundalk men a boost, but it wasn’t enough to deny Knockbridge a deserved win.

KNOCKBRIDGE: Conor Kerrigan; Michael Keane, Adam Plunkett, Ronan Mulholland; Andrew Smyth, Steven Kettle, Ricky McKeown 0-2; Ben Goss Kieran, Liam Molloy 0-1; Robbie Wallace 1-2, Seán Marry 0-1, David Kettle 0-1; Shane Fennell 2-5, Gareth Hall 0-1, Stephen Hoey. Subs: Neil Thornton for Goss Kieran, Gavin Kerrigan for Fennell, Kieran Brennan for Keane, Aidan O’Brien for Marry, Ronan Byrne for Mulholland.

MONINNE: Donal Connolly; Tadhg Litchfield, Chris Lennon, Seán Magill; Aaron McGuinness Smith, Brian Carter, James Murphy; Andrew Mackin 0-1, Mark Gahan 0-1; Ultan McEnaney, Darren Geoghegan 1-7, Seamus Mulhall; Dylan Carey, Conor Murphy, Cathal Azzopardi 0-2. Subs: Oisín McCarthy, Fionn Cumiskey, Ronan Reid.

REFEREE: Fr Derek Ryan (Sean O’Mahony’s).