Knockbridge find the way to goal in pipping St Fechin’s to Louth GAA U13 hurling league title

Knockbridge 4-2 St Fechin’s 0-5

An impressive Knockbridge team were successful in claiming the U13 hurling league trophy against a gallant St Fechin’s outfit in a final played at St Brigid’s Park last Wednesday night.

On a brilliantly presented pitch, both teams put in a very good exhibition of hurling with all the skills in abundance in a fair and competitive manner under the watchful eye of referee Brian Brady.

As the cliché goes, goals win matches and this was very much the case. Knockbridge secured two goals in each half and despite long spells of dominance, St Fechin’s found the Knockbridge rearguard difficult to penetrate. Fechin’s did manage to take some wonderful points but the elusive goals they required were found wanting, leaving Knockbridge deserving winners.

Coiste Iomana secretary Fra Kieran complimented both teams on the fine exhibition of hurling, their mentors, parents, officials and Dowdallhill on making their venue, which was in super condition for hurling, available. He then presented the trophy to Knockbridge, which was warmly applauded by all in attendance.