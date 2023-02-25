Kit Henry wants his Louth players to put their best foot forward in latest test of their promotion credentials – ‘Wexford will be a bigger test for us’

Kit Henry reckons Louth face their toughest challenge of the Lidl National Football League campaign to date in the form of fellow promotion chasers Wexford in Darver on Sunday (2pm).

The Reds take on their Leinster rivals, who have lost the past two All-Ireland IFC finals, following last weekend’s thrilling defeat of Kildare, a victory which put the Wee women clear at the Division 3 summit.

And while the manager is pleased by his players’ attitude and application so far, he has warned against complacency as they move into their round five fixture.

“I know Lizzie Kent and she will have these girls bouncing fit and they would be really seasoned campaigners,” said Henry.

“It’s great to get over Kildare, but Wexford will be a bigger test for us.

“But these girls wanted to state that they’re serious contenders for the league and that they’re not just here to take part but to win games. They’ve done that but everybody is looking at us through a different lens now and see that Louth are moving well.

“We’re after changing our team and the dynamics of our team for each and every game. The same team hasn’t started in any of our league games. We have strength in depth in this panel that people don’t realise and it’s great to have those games at our disposal.

“There were girls who took to the pitch in Kildare and they were women by the time the game was over because it was a tough, hard battle, physically.”

The Meath-native was eager to heap praise on what he describes as a “happy” group.

“The girls are training hard and we’re where we want to be at this time of the year as far as the league is concerned,” he added.

“We’re after getting a great run, four wins in a row compared with the last few years which has been about staring into relegation. It’s a huge turnaround in a short space of time for the girls.

“We’re very professionally run and the girls have bought into it. The way they have applied themselves over the last few months, since the trial period in September, has been exceptional and it’s a credit to the girls.

“They’re a joy to work with, their attitude is brilliant and the effort is phenomenal. They’re a breath of fresh air.”