Kit Henry steps down as manager of Louth LGFA senior footballers

Louth LGFA are on the hunt for a new senior team manager after Kit Henry tendered his resignation on Thursday night following one campaign in charge.

The Meath-native’s departure was anticipated following the county’s relegation from the intermediate championship via a ninth defeat in 10 games.

Louth had started the National League with four wins on the trot but a downturn in form saw the provincial victory over Wicklow stand alone across the remainder of his matches in charge.

Henry’s backroom team, which included Daithí Savage of St Fechin’s and O’Connell’s clubman Derek Walsh as well as former Ardee St Mary’s supremo Dudley Farrell, are also understood to have stepped aside.