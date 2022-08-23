Kit Henry appointed manager of Louth senior ladies

Louth LGFA chairman Liam O'Neill with new senior team manager Kit Henry in Darver on Monday night. Picture: Warren Matthews

Kit Henry was appointed manager of Louth’s senior ladies’ team at Monday night’s County Board meeting, getting the selection committee’s nod ahead of Clan na Gael’s Karl O’Connor.

The Cortown native has been handed a three-year term to replace outgoing Wayne Freeman, who stepped down following the All-Ireland IFC quarter-final defeat by Roscommon.

Meath man Henry is well-accustomed to football in the Wee County having won three championship titles in the men’s code, including back-to-back Joe Wards with Mattock Rangers in 2009 and ’10.

He would also coach St Fechin’s for a year before leading St Kevin’s to the unlikeliest of junior championship final victories over Glen Emmets in 2016.

Henry has pedigree with Meath Vocational Schools’, who he led to All-Ireland glory, and was involved with the Royals’ minor team that reached the Leinster LGFA decider in 2022.

He was one of four applicants for the position, but only three faced the interview panel headed by former Dublin player and current St Patrick’s senior men’s manager Johnny Magee, after another Meath man, St Colmcille’s clubman Graham Reilly, withdrew from the race before sitting down with the stakeholders.

That left Colin Kelly – currently training St Joseph’s having previously managed Louth, Westmeath and Wicklow – to face the committee alongside Henry and O’Connor.

However, Kelly pulled out of the race late last week for reasons unknown, leaving Henry as the standout candidate given O’Connor’s limited experience. The current Forkhill men’s manager is also at the helm of DkIT ladies but his CV carries far less weight than Henry’s.

It is believed that O’Connell’s clubman Derek Walsh will form part of the new supremo’s management team, full details of which will be finalised in the weeks to come.

Following his ratification, Henry addressed delegates at the Darver gathering, outlining his plans for the Louth team moving forward.

Meanwhile, Cooley Kickhams’ Martin Rice will continue at the helm of the Wee minors.