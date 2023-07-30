Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi show serious grit to see off St Nicholas in Argus/Drogheda Independent U13 Division 3 final

St Nicholas 3-5 Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi 0-18

Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi went one better than 12 months ago as they captured Argus/Drogheda Independent U13 Division 3 title success in Dowdallshill on Wednesday night.

Early notches by Harry Babington and Thomas Mulholland (2) put the winners in the ascendency but St Nicholas found the back of the net against the run of play as they came back into the affair and another major ensured they led by 2-3 to 0-8 at the interval.

But Kilkerley/Malachi’s have made a habit of producing strong second period displays all season and after repelling a series of Nicks attacks, Mulholland levelled with his fifth point of the contest.

Shea Finnegan was the next registrar for the combination in response to a pair of Nicks points and the Drogheda side looked to be in firm control of the contest when they located the net for the third time on a damp night.

But Kilkerley/Malachi’s found an extra gear over the remainder of the game as Babington, Tom O’Connor, Finnegan, Mulholland and Adam Byrne all sent over points unanswered to nudge their side ahead with 10 minutes left.

Nicks had to play out the game a player in arrears following a red card and this allowed Kilkerley/Malachi’s to kill off the match as a contest through Finnegan, Byrne and Babington efforts.

Captain Seán Clarke was presented with the trophy by Cóiste na nÓg chairman Kevin Gordon after the game.

KILKERLEY EMMETS/NAOMH MALACHI: Dylan McElroy; Charlie Mulligan, Seán Clarke, Gabriel Ozolins; Rafael Matthews 0-1, Jack Fitzgerald, Cian Cunningham; Shea Finnegan 0-4, Adam Byrne 0-2; Harry Babington 0-3, Tom O'Connor 0-2, Thomas Mulholland 0-6; Ronan Burgess, Ben McCreesh, Kevin Reilly. Subs: Liam Kelleher, Seán McBride, Seán Looney, Feidhlem Matthews, Liam Rice, Finn Stacey, Tommy Laverty, Cian Larkin, Oisín Maguire, Michael Monahan.

REFEREE: Bryan Smith (O Raghallaighs).