Kieran McArdle performs miracles for St Bride’s in ill-tempered SFC win over Mattock Rangers

If Mattock Rangers are relegated from the senior football championship, they will reflect ruefully upon Sunday afternoon’s arm-wrestle with St Bride’s and regret their buckle having gained the upperhand.

James Caraher was dismissed for a stamp in the second half of an ill-tempered game that Rangers had total control of after a strong finish to the opening period. A man down, Wayne McKeever’s men then contrived to lose a four-point buffer through cheap turnovers and persistent fouling.

Bride’s were honest but devoid of any quality apart from Kieran McArdle, who showed maturity and leadership in bagging 1-7 across the hour, including a goal at a critical juncture after Caraher’s dismissal.

The former Quay Celtic soccer player tucked the chance away confidently, low past Stephen Smith, but Mattock objected to the number of steps taken by the architect of the move, Stephen Hoey, from the right-wing. In real time, referee Fr Derek Ryan did look to have been generous in his counting.

It was a testing assignment for last year’s senior final whistler, however, with multiple, off the ball skirmishes breaking out during a petulant affair. Emmet Kirk was a tad fortunate to escape with a black card for a collision just before the interval, while Liam Molloy – an abrasive, if effective, player who is rarely without indiscretion – went without sanction for an incident that left Ryan Lenaghan stricken on the deck.

Therefore, it was no surprise when the Meath native finally had to draw on his red card having consulted with his umpires a little over five minutes after the break. The other Caraher twin, Alan, would later be black carded, as, too, was Seán Marry for Bride’s.

The latter struggled for impact again and missed three frees and dropped a further three kicks into Smith’s hands as Declan McCoy’s outfit did their utmost to blow a glorious chance to advance to the last eight.

Trailing 1-5 to 0-5 at half-time, after lively Liam Flynn had bagged 1-1 late in the first period, the Knockbridge men were incoherent and lacking in guile. But with the deficit in numbers making it gradually more difficult for Mattock to mount attacks, Bride’s kept moving forward and ground out a favourable outcome – led in-chief by their teen talent McArdle.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Ben Markey, Cillian Hickey, Dáire Englishby; Alan Caraher, Cathal Clarke, Rónán Kilbane 0-1; Ryan Lenaghan, Cathal Fleming 0-4 (4f); Terry Donegan, Ben Watters, Jack Thompson; Oisín McKenna, Ben McKenna 0-1, Liam Flynn 1-1 (0-1m). Subs: James Caraher for Thompson (21), Brendan Leacy 0-1 for Donegan (HT), Aaron O’Brien for O McKenna (35), Lorcan Kavanagh for Clarke (49),

ST BRIDE’S: Darren Breen; Ronan Bailey, Patrick Reilly, Páraic Mackin; Michael Keane, Cillian Kirk, Robert McCaughey; Bernard Laverty, Liam Molloy 0-1; Stephen Hoey, Emmet Kirk, Kieran McArdle 1-7 (0-3f); Seán Marry 0-2 (1f), Ciarán Deane, Richie Halpenny. Subs: Jack McCaughey for C Kirk (45), Neil Thornton for Halpenny (52), Nathan Kirk for Hoey (53).

REFEREE: Fr Derek Ryan (Sean O’Mahony’s).