Kieran McArdle performs miracles for St Bride’s in ill-tempered SFC win over Mattock Rangers

Mattock Rangers 1-8 St Bride’s 1-10

Caoimhín Reilly, in Ardee

If Mattock Rangers are relegated from the senior football championship, they will reflect ruefully upon Sunday afternoon’s arm-wrestle with St Bride’s and regret their buckle having gained the upperhand.

James Caraher was dismissed for a stamp in the second half of an ill-tempered game that Rangers had total control of after a strong finish to the opening period. A man down, Wayne McKeever’s men then contrived to lose a four-point buffer through cheap turnovers and persistent fouling. 

