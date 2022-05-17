Kickhams’ goal rush sinks Jocks

COOLEY KICKHAMS 3-9

NAOMH MAIRTIN 1-11

GoaL-HUNGRY Cooley Kickhams picked up their first win of the season at the home of the county champions Naomh Mairtin in Monasterboice.

Having threatened to pick up victories in recent weeks, the visitors led from the off and were in determined form throughout.

Darren Marks got the first goal for Kickhams on the night mid-way through the first half after Thomas Clarke had levelled for the hosts.

Gary Thornton’s charges led 1-5 to 0-5 at the turn and it soon got better when Patrick Johnston found the net soon after the resumption.

Fergal Reel’s side didn’t give in and through Clarke and Craig Lynch the hosts kept things honest.

In fact the Jocks got it down to a one-point game when Tom Gray found the back of the net, quickly followed by a Conor Whelan free, but with the home side pushing for an equaliser Paddy Hanlon broke down the field to find the net again.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Ian Arnold, Dean Mc Greehan, Aaron Carolan; Enda O Neill, Paddy Hanlon 1-0, James O Reilly; Darren Marks 1-01, Richard Brennan; Fearghal Malone, Brian White 0-5, Michael Carron; Cian Connor 0-3, Michael Rafferty, Patrick Johnston 1-0. Subs: Gerard Hanlon, Peter Thornton, Gerard White, Ronan McBride.

NAOMH MAIRTIN: Craig Lynch 0-2; Mark Morgan, Mick Fanning 0-1, Mark Whelan; Jack Murphy, Thomas Sullivan, Cian Sands; Dara McDonnell, Evan Whelan; Paul Berrill, Conor Whelan 0-3, Stephen Campbell 0-1; Bryan McQuillan, Tom Clarke 0-4, Tom Grey 1-0. Subs: Tom Rooney, Tadgh O’Brien.