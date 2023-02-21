Key dates for Louth GAA club football and hurling in 2023

The Louth senior football championship final will take place on Sunday, October 22, with each of the county’s four adult deciders scheduled within four weeks of each other.

Provisionally, the senior hurling showpiece will throw-in on October 15, a week after the intermediate football championship final (October 8) and a fortnight following the junior decider (October 1).

In a change to previous years, the club championships will have a staggered start with the junior race beginning on Sunday, August 13, while the remaining rounds will go ahead over the subsequent two Friday nights.

The Seamus Flood Cup race throws-in on the weekend of Saturday, August 19, with round two commencing on the following Saturday, which is the same weekend as the senior championship will get underway with matches on Sunday and Monday, August 27 and 28.

Whereas last year the intermediate and junior championships were condensed with semi-finals and finals ran off on consecutive weeks, there will now be a week’s break between the final round of group encounters and the quarter-finals and a fortnight separating semi-finals from deciders.

The all-county leagues will commence in April with Divisions 4, 5 and 6 matches starting on Tuesday, April 11, and running uninterrupted for 11 weeks.

First-team tiers – Divisions 1, 2, 3A and 3B – will start on Saturday, April 15, and continue until they reach the split phase, bar a week’s break following round seven on May 27.

The assigned holiday period will span from Wednesday, July 19, to Monday, August 1 – during which both the All-Ireland football and hurling finals will be played – with the split round matches in the senior, intermediate and junior leagues being plotted around the interval.

Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2, have been set aside for the Paddy Sheelan Cup and Kevin Mullen Shield finals, with these competitions getting started with matches this weekend and right through March.

In terms of the respective Leinster club championships, the senior kingpins will enter the provincial phase on Sunday, November 5, with the intermediate and junior representatives beginning their campaigns on Saturday, October 21. The senior hurling victors will play in the Leinster junior championship on October 28.