Kevin Mulligan: We’re all jumping on the Louth bandwagon, bound for Croke Park on Sunday

We're all jumping on the Louth bandwagon, bound for Croke Park next Sunday, and I'm on board.

In recent days, we've been searching the back of the wardrobe for that red and white scarf and hoping that it doesn't have a fusty smell after years of not being exposed to light.

I'll willingly confess that I haven't been in Croke Park since that awful day in 2010 when Meath robbed us of our first Leinster title since 1957.

Indeed, I'll shamefully admit that my attendance at club games was confined to underage games when the grandsons were in action, or a senior final when a Dundalk club was playing – which, as we know, was a rarity.

It wasn't always like that for having grown up in an era when Louth were always talked about as Leinster title contenders, I attended memorable games with my father.

The first that remains vividly in the memory box was, ironically, enough a Leinster final which I attended as a 14-year-old and when a player who became a hero of mine, Jim McDonnell, scored two goals against the Dubs, helping Louth to a 2-9 to 2-7 win.

They say you should never meet your heroes, but later in life, when a friendship took me into contact with the Darver man, I was even more impressed by the humility, quiet demeanour and stature of the man.

Last week, I saw Jim's son, Jimmy, sitting in a coffee house in Dundalk and wondered what he was thinking about Sunday's final, for, like his father, he, too, was a stalwart for the cause of Louth football, but sadly never experienced the glory of his father.

Naturally, after beating the Dubs, I was never going to miss the semi-final against Tyrone and, on this occasion, my father brought along my cousin and best friend, Tommy Baldwin – indeed, the brother I never had – to the game.

On route on the steam train from Dundalk – courtesy of one of the travel privileges awarded to GNR men of which my father was one – Tommy and I rolled down the carriage window of the train by the leather strap and attempted to catch the branches of trees as the train slowed down approaching Amiens Street.

A dangerous game, brought about by the innocence of youth, and resulted in both of us getting a crack on the back of the head with my father's infamous knuckle – his most potent weapon.

The semi-final against Tyrone doesn't linger long except that I remember my father buying two orange boxes from a trader in the ground so that Tommy and I could see above the crowd at the back of the terraces.

Tommy had to return to college in Rockwell before the final and I accompanied my father who again showed determination in getting me a view of the game, hoisting me up to sit on the wall at the Canal end.

It wasn't his most inspired decision because when Seán Cunningham scored Louth's goal, the crowd in and around me erupted, causing me to stagger backwards, but, fortunately for me, my father was able to grab my legs.

My passion for all sports never waned and when work brought me to cover Gaelic matches all over the county, it was a labour of love.

The fashionable racing bike I bought on the never-never carried me to games in Ardee, Dunleer, Tallanstown, Cooley and every ground in the county, the bonus being that I got two and six pence in travel expenses, which helped pay for the bike.

Then, I was up against Paddy King, who was the doyen of the press box and worked for that lot in Earl Street.

We, in the Argus and DI, could never match the extent of their coverage, but kept plugging away, eventually allowing me to graduate to covering the Louth senior team.

The problem with that was that I could never get past being a supporter and as a result, impartiality suffered.

When Louth won, somehow it was easier to report on the game, but when they lost, the opposite was the case.

There were, of course, good times when men like Jimmy Mulroy, Frank Lynch and Paul Kenny were in charge and all managed to lift the veil on expectation in the manner that Mickey Harte is now doing.

They all had outstanding footballers in their squads, perhaps Kenny having the pick – known as the golden generation – when the three O'Hanlons, Kevin, Seamus and Cathal, the Reilly brothers, David and Ken, the McCarraghers, Tony and Colm, David Mulligan, Pat Butterly, Stephen Melia, the current chairman, Peter Fitzpatrick, and, of course, two of the best forwards ever to play for the county, Stefan White and Colin Kelly, who brought Louth to the brink, but just couldn't secure that elusive Leinster title.

The biggest disappointment and a day when the words could not be found to hide the frustration was when unfancied Offaly beat us in a semi-final in Navan in 1997, a game that captain and talisman Seamus O'Hanlon had to miss through injury – a day he recently talked about in his column in this newspaper.

Of course, there was the joy of winning some of the lesser titles in leagues and along the way, there were moments, and scores, that were always a pleasure to recall when you lay your head on the pillow such as Eugene Sheelan's stunning goal against Dublin in Navan in 1973, or a magnificent point scored by a 17-year-old Cathal O'Hanlon way out on the sideline in Croke Park.

Sadly, there are fewer of us still surviving that have shared the joy of seeing Louth winning a Leinster title.

We thought that we had enlisted a new army of recruits to that special category in 2010 until a certain official from Tyrone – whose name we won't even mention – intervened.

Now is the time for Louth to end that long wait before those of us present in 1957 shuffle off to that field of dreams.

It won't be easy, for the Dubs are a formidable lot, defending a proud record, and with the advantage of playing at home in Croke Park, will take some beating, even though their form has been stuttering this year.

Nobody expected Louth to beat the Dublin of Des Ferguson and Ollie Freaney in 1957, and Mickey, the man who has put the Harte back into Louth football, can possibly conjure up a winning formula.

We travel in hope, but I won't be hanging out of the train trying to catch branches or perched on the Canal wall.

I'll be in a comfortable seat, the scarf retrieved from the back of the wardrobe and lovingly restored to life like many dormant Louth fans such as myself.