Kevin Mulligan – Dundalk lacking a player of the quality and inspiration of old on the road

Following Dundalk to away fixtures in this season's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division is becoming a very frustrating experience.

Unlike previous title-winning campaigns when an away victory was an expectation, now it has become a forlorn hope.

Again, against UCD at Belfield on Friday, Dundalk surrendered a winning position, the third time they have managed this in away fixtures.

And – yet again – the concession of a soft penalty was their undoing.

Those penalties, conceded against Bohemians, Shelbourne, Drogheda and now UCD in away games, have denied Stephen O'Donnell's charges nine points, the loss of which has deprived the team of joint-leadership of the division with Derry City.

It can be argued with some justification that the awarding of the penalties to Bohs, Shels and Drogheda were dubious decisions by the referees involved but even this cannot distract that it was poor game management and naive defending that cost Dundalk six points in the Bohs, Shels and UCD games, and the loss of all three points in the Drogheda game.

The UCD game on Friday night presented the best opportunity for Dundalk to break their away duck, for the Students have yet to register a win in their 14 games, are five points adrift at the bottom of the table, and were coming off a 7-1 drubbing by Derry the previous week.

In addition, unlike the previous games when they surrendered a one goal lead, in Friday's game Dundalk went 2-0 up by the 54th minute, and while they were down to 10 men at this stage, with Andy Boyle having been sent-off in injury-time in the first half, it should not have been beyond the capacity of a team with considerable experience in their ranks to see out the game.

They failed to achieve this in part because of some baffling tactical and substitute decisions made by the head coach, and the brilliance of the best player on the field, an inspired Colm Whelan who Dundalk, for all their experience and a fortified defensive structure in the second half, could never contain.

Failure to win the game will be a big blow to the coaching team and the players, for apart from the physiological damage of failing to win any of their seven away games in this their easiest fixture, they have been overtaken by St Patrick's Athletic in the race for the coveted European place next season.

IN FAVOUR

The pre-match expectations all favoured Dundalk coming on the back of their best win of the season against Drogheda United in the local derby and with O'Donnell rewarding his players for that performance with selection of the same XI, with the exception of the suspended Mark Connolly for whom captain Brian Gartland stood in.

In addition, the home team's confidence was low given their drubbing by Derry and their poor home record. They didn't even have the comfort of solid support from the terraces for the few hundred Dundalk fans who travelled outnumbered the home support by at least two to one.

It all didn't make for a very inspiring atmosphere. It is safe to say that Summer League matches held in the old Joe’s Park in the glory years attracted a much bigger audience, and begs that question that has often been asked in the past – "what do UCD bring to the League of Ireland table?”

That may seem harsh given the talent they have nurtured for other clubs, including Dundalk, but while it cannot be easy for the players to lift their performance in such a subdued environment, that cannot fully justify their lack of control in their second half display, for the players should realise by now that they haven't sufficient quality in their ranks to take any team for granted, even the bottom club, and they cannot afford to drop the level of the intensity in their game that has yielded such good results at home.

From the start there were worrying signs that the attitude of the players wasn't right. A lack of conviction caused them to mess up a simple defensive situation, created in part by ’keeper Nathan Shepperd's ill-advised decision to leave his line when he need not, forcing Darragh Leahy to clear an effort from Whelan.

The first half continued in much the same vein, ambling along, with UCD, if anything, showing the keener appetite for the contest, and although they didn't create many openings, they weren't content to concentrate their efforts entirely on defence.

Dundalk, in contrast, struggled to get a foothold in the game. They were often outfought in the midfield battle, failed to move the ball quickly enough and had no real creativity in midfield where Keith Ward, included from the start again, was struggling to make an impact.

They did take the lead in a rather fortuitous fashion in the 18th minute with the first piece of really determined play from a Dundalk player. Patrick Hoban, who showed real doggedness in making the best of a almost hopeless situation, forced a corner when surrounded and with little space in which to work.

From the corner, the clearance fell at the welcome feet of Paul Doyle, loitering at the edge of the box, and his volley found its way through a forest of legs, taking a deflection – possibly off Daniel Kelly – on route to beating the stranded UCD custodian.

The goal should have lifted Dundalk, relaxed the players in removing the burden of finding an away victory, and forcing the home side to take a more adventurous approach.

It didn't work like that for the Lilywhites failed to build on their lead, and the scrappy play that infected both sides, with players giving the ball away all too often, made for a poor spectacle. Then, almost from nothing, the game turned on its head when yet another Dundalk attack broke down as a result of a loose pass, allowing UCD the opportunity of a quick counter that was halted by a dangerous tackle by Andy Boyle on Dara Keane.

The centre-half had no complaints, the tackle was high, and merited a red card, and although referee Damien McGrath had a poor game, annoying the Dundalk camp on a number of occasions with baffling decisions, he got the Boyle decision right.

Half-time saw O'Donnell rejig his team for the absence of his central defender, introducing Sam Bone and Robbie Benson for the ineffective Joe Adams and Ward, with Bone slotting in beside Gartland in a partnership that never previously played together.

The changes seemed to work, especially when the tactic of defending deep and trying to hit the home side on the break with the speed of Kelly had an almost instant reward when the winger's pace won a penalty in the 54th minute as he moved on to a Benson pass, forcing the tackle from behind by Yoro that brought the spot-kick.

Hoban dispatched the kick with confidence, and although 35 minutes remained, the confident expectation was that, given the experience in their ranks and the fact that UCD had scored only seven goals in their previous 13 matches, O'Donnell's men would hold out for that critical win.

That confidence was dented by the manner in which Dundalk retreated far too deep into defence, conceding the midfield, and allowing the UCD players the time and space to create opportunities along the flanks.

From one such move that admittedly was cleverly constructed, culminating in some slick passing they opened the space for a delivery that Whelan put away with such skill and confidence that revealed the reason why his talent is cherished by so many clubs, and should be a target for Dundalk if they want to realise their ambitions.

There was still 30 minutes remaining in the game and, undoubtedly, the Students were lifted by the goal, forcing Dundalk deeper into their defensive structure and exposing flaws at the centre of the patched up partnership where Boyle was badly missed in containing Whelan, and on the right where Macari was struggling to cope.

To try and stem the tide O'Donnell made what supporters felt were baffling changes in the 73rd minute, introducing Steven Bradley for Kelly and David McMillan for Hoban.

What mystified onlookers was that Kelly and Hoban were the team's best attacking options, Kelly's pace always a threat and Hoban's hold up play the only relief that was available in endeavouring to lift the siege.

Clearly, the head coach felt that McMillan would provide a better outlet for the team with his ability to get in behind a defence, but if Hoban was to be replaced, why not with John Martin who scored two goals in the previous two games when coming on as substitute and who, inexplicably, didn't get on until the 92nd minute?

Any hope that the changes would have an immediate impact were dispelled three minutes after they were made when Whelan's trickery and the failure of the defence to close him down quicker earned a corner from which Benson, for reasons only known to himself, hauled down Evan Caffrey in a manner that left the referee with no option but to award the penalty.

SHOOK

Stunned by the concession of the two goals within a 15-minute spell, Dundalk, at last, shook themselves in search of a winner and they came closest to securing that elusive win when Bone had two fine efforts, one of which flew narrowly wide, and Leahy, getting on the end of the team's best move in the game, had an effort turned around the post by the ’keeper.

Failure to secure the three points was evident in the reaction of the players after the match for, to their credit, they managed to call on all their physical reserves to try and secure a winner near the end having had to labour with a man less for the entire second half.

When O'Donnell comes to reflect on the game, he will have questions to ask himself, about the starting XI, the lack of urgency or leadership in the team in the first half, his decision to withdraw Hoban and Kelly at the critical period of the match, and the puzzling move to bring on Martin two minutes into injury time.

Criticism of the head coach may seem like a sacrilege given his standing within the club, his decision to leave Pat’s at the start of the season, his willingness to work with a drastically reduced budget from last season that forced him to recruit loanees and players surplus to requirements at other clubs, and the manner in which he has got the best out of the limited squad, especially in home games.

However, he must be deeply worried at the failure of the team to produce anything near their best away from home, and, in that regard, he must ask himself if the tactics and shape of the team for away matches is right.

While it is correct to say that the nine points dropped from winning positions away from home would have seen Dundalk climb to joint-leadership with Derry, the reality is Dundalk lack a player of the quality of a Michael Duffy, a Will Patching, or an inspirational figure like Chris Shields who can get the team over the line when it matters most in games like Friday night in Belfield.

The prospects of ending the away sequence in their next away game against Derry are not favourable but before that there is a crucial home game on Friday against Bohs, when support from the terraces will be key in helping all to overcome the disappointment of the UCD game.