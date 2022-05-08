Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kevin Mulligan – Dundalk lacking a player of the quality and inspiration of old on the road

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Patrick Hoban's substitution at UCD must be called into question, says Kevin Mulligan. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Patrick Hoban's substitution at UCD must be called into question, says Kevin Mulligan. Picture: Sportsfile

Patrick Hoban's substitution at UCD must be called into question, says Kevin Mulligan. Picture: Sportsfile

Patrick Hoban's substitution at UCD must be called into question, says Kevin Mulligan. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

Kevin Mulligan

Following Dundalk to away fixtures in this season's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division is becoming a very frustrating experience.

Unlike previous title-winning campaigns when an away victory was an expectation, now it has become a forlorn hope.

Privacy