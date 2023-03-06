Kevin Mullen Shield round two reports

WOLFE TONES 2-9

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 1-5

Wolfe Tones made it two wins from two at the start of the Kevin Mullen Shield campaign when they defeated Annaghminnon Rovers in Darver on Friday night.

Goals in either half from Joe Comiskey proved decisive as the Drogheda men continued their good early season form.

Annaghaminnon went into the game boosted by their win over Glyde Rangers the previous weekend and once again were in impressive form in the first half. Some good play was rewarded with a goal from Dwayne Markey but Comiskey’s strike at the other end ensured that Tones went in at the break with a 1-5 to 1-3 advantage.

Rovers continued to battle in the second half and a goal by Markey helped them to keep the gap to two points with eight minutes remaining.

However, Tones who found an extra gear in the closing stages to add two points along with a second goal from Comiskey to ensure they made the trip home with full points.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Ciarán O’Reilly; Tiarnan O’Brien, Eddie Finnegan, Chris Connolly; James Campbell, Paul McArdle, Colin Campbell; Conor Russell 0-2, Tony Brennan; Fergal Markey, Dylan Mulholland, James O’Connor 0-1; Pádraig Russell, Dwayne Markey 1-1, Aidan Lee Martin 0-1. Subs: Richie Ashfield for J Campbell, Shane McMahon for C Connolly, Rory Phelan for Lee Martin, Micheal Martin for Mulholland, Shane Grimes for O’Reilly, Shaun Harte for Brennan, Niall Quinn for O’Connor.

WOLFE TONES: Johnny Lynch; Tadhg Rock, Seán McMahon, Alan Fanning; Danny Byrne, Eoghan O’Shea, Adam Gartland 0-1; Patrick Fanning 0-1, Seán Flanagan; Liam Gaffney, Sam Kelly, Chris Cudden 0-1, Joe Comiskey 2-2, Jordan Duffy, Rory Taaffe. Subs: Darren Weldon 0-2, Garret Cooney 0-1, Eoghan Brennan 0-1.

REFEREE: Damien Connor (St Patrick’s).

DOWDALLSHILL 2-7

NAOMH MALACHI 5-20

Naomh Malachi picked up their first win of the season when they brushed aside the challenge of Dowdallshill at St Brigid’s Park on Sunday morning.

The visitors were in control of this Group A encounter from the opening whistle and never looked in any danger over the hour, with Collie Rooney bagging himself a hat-trick in a fine display.

Two of those goals came in a dominant opening half as Jack Kirwan also found the net to help his team take a commanding 3-11 to 0-4 lead at the break.

The home side were more competitive in the second half and were rewarded with goals from Jack McGailey and Ryan Smith. However, Mals were never seriously troubled as Rooney completed his hat-trick, while sub Ronan McElroy also raised a green flag.

DOWDALLSHILL: Ridwan Bodunrin; Seán Duffy, Darragh Newman, Kevin McGonagle; Paddy McKenna, Stephen Murray, Dylan McDonald; Jack McGailey 1-0, Gavin Durkin; Paudie Murray, Cathal Sheridan 0-4, Keenan McGavisk; Donal Magennis 0-3, Eamonn Duffy, Ray Campbell. Sub: Ryan Smith 1-0.

NAOMH MALACHI: Paul Burke; Daniel Mulligan, Conor Begley, Seán McArdle; Jamie Kelly, Kevin McShane, David Begley; Paudie Moley 0-2, Paudie McLoughlin; Darren Clarke 0-2, Jamie Clarke 0-4, Matthew Campbell 0-1; Brendan McShane, Jack Kirwan 1-3, Collie Rooney 3-2. Subs: Shane Rogers 0-3 for C Begley, Ronan McElroy 1-2 for Rooney, Michael McLoughlin 0-1 for D Clarke, Aaron Gogarty for McArdle, Keelan Conlon for McLoughlin, Conal Stafford for Mulligan, Gary McShane for Campbell, Paul Gogarty for B McShane.

REFEREE: Colm Keenan (Cooley Kickhams).

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S 3-8

ST NICHOLAS 0-7

Sean McDermott’s made it two wins from two games in the Kevin Mullen Shield as they overcame the challenge of St Nicholas at Mountrush.

After a closely contested first half, the hosts took complete control of this Kevin Mullen Shield Group A clash and ran out comfortable winners.

The sides shared evenly the eight points that were scored in the first period but it was the Seans who produced the decisive score when Peter Tuite rattled the net to see his team lead by 1-4 to 0-4 at the break.

The hosts stepped up the pace in the second period and Tuite added his second goal to put the Seans in charge.

Cian O’Brien kept his team in with a chance when he saved a penalty but McDermott’s were not to be denied and the victory was wrapped up when sub Conor Farrell scored the third goal in the closing stages.

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S: Finbarr Moran; Ronan Kerley, David McArdle, Nathan Commins; Danny Commins 0-1, Ian Corbally, Conor Walsh; Seán Martin, Cormac Walsh; Danny Reilly, Kevin McMahon 0-4, Noel Tuite 0-1; Ian McDonald, Peter Tuite 2-1, Dean Brennan. Sub: Conor Farrell 1-1 for Commins.

ST NICHOLAS: Cian O'Brien; Evan Byrne, Connor Faulkner, Eoin McDonnell; Andrew Starrs, Alex Reilly, Jack Downey; Brian Carter, Aaron Flanagan; Fionn Meagher 0-1, Phillip Kirwan 0-2, Shahin Housidari; Sam Reilly, Paudi Downey 0-3, Lee Kavanagh 0-1. Subs: Caebhan Housidari for Byrne, Stephen Hodgins for Kavanagh, Declan Heeney for J Downey.

REFEREE: Declan Dunne (John Mitchel’s).

NA PIARSAIGH 3-7

GLYDE RANGERS 1-6

Na Piarsaigh picked up their first win of their Kevin Mullen campaign against winless Glyde Rangers on Sunday morning.

Full-forward Paul Mallon has returned to the Blackrock Road outfit with devastating effect, as his brace of goals and points proved to be the difference between the sides.

At half-time, the hosts led by 1-6 to 1-3 and that was as good as it got for the visitors as Seamus Reid found the back of the net for the hosts as well.

NA PIARSAIGH Adam Molloy; Cian Kellett, Shane Roddy, John Galligan; Tommy Muckian, Joe Woods, Stephen McGuinness; Robbie Murphy 0-1, John McCartney; David Muckian, Cormac McCartney, Ciarán Murphy 0-2, Gerard Rice 0-1, Paul Mallon 2-2, Joe Fealy 0-1. Subs: Seamus Reid 1-0, Seán Connolly, Tiernan Nash, Seán Geeney.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Aaron Myles, Conor McCullough, Oran Matthews; Darren McKeever, Fiachra Sheridan, Ultan Larney 0-1; Pádraic Kearney, Lee Finnegan; Peter Duffy, Killian Scott, Dylan Kearney 0-1; Aaron Devlin, Brian Duffy 1-4, Seán Devaney. Subs: Lee Byrne, Conor Sheridan, Niall Bird.

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines).

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 0-13

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 1-4

Naomh Fionnbarra suffered a defeat to unbeaten Oliver Plunkett’s on Sunday morning. The first half was a struggle for both teams as scores were at a premium but, ultimately, the Mell men edged the first half, 0-5 to 0-4.

In the second half, Emmet Kelleher’s side asserted their dominance and took a firm grip on proceedings. A late Aaron Kearney brought the Barrs back to life with their only score after the interval.

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Colum Duffy; Ricky Bateson, Cillian Matthews, Evan Byrne; Tadhg O’Brien, Gary Keogh, James Lambe; Seán Boyle, Shaun Smith; Conor Haggans, Seán Callaghan, Niall Murtagh; Kristian Nolan, Stephen Beirth, Killian Nolan. Subs: Jamie Byrne for O’Brien, Luke Carley for Lambe, Adam Smith for Beirth, Caoimh O’Reilly for Killian Nolan, Christopher Quinlan for Byrne.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Fionn McQuillan; Hugh McGrane, Ronan Callaghan, Seán Kearney, Rory Smith; Colm Smith, Niall Woods; Hugh Osborne 0-2 (1f), Kalum Regan; Pádraig Butterly 0-2 (2f), Conor Osborne, Kyle Treadwell; Thomas McCreesh, Jack Regan, Aaron Kearney 1-0. Subs: Máirtín Murphy, Adam Hanratty, Conor Boyle, Colum Kierans, Dylan Hanratty, Colin McGrane.

REFEREE: Fiachra Lambe (O Raghallaighs).

WESTERNS 0-0

STABANNON PARNELLS 0-0

With Stabannon Parnells in the ascendancy against Westerns in their opening Kevin Mullen Shield affair of the year, the match had to be abandoned.

Leading by 0-8 to 0-3, five minutes into the second half, Parnells full-back Seán Halpenny suffered a serious leg injury.

Both clubs would like to wish Seán a speedy recovery and hopefully he’ll be back out on the field of play soon.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Pádraig Malone; Tadhg Carroll, Seán Halpenny, Patrick Bell; Daniel Clinton, Shane McCoy, Jake Corrigan 0-1; Dean Lynch 0-1, Niall Cluskey; Ryan Halpenny 0-2 (2f), Bobby Butterly 0-1, David Cluskey 0-1; Johnny McGee, Shane Sweeney 0-1, Niall Fanning. Subs: Cathal Halpenny for Bell, Paul Egan for Fanning.

WESTERNS: Peter Shiels; Brian Coyle, Connor McLellan, Roan Gallagher; Conor Smith, John Murray, Emmett Smith; Ryan Duffy, Aidan McGarrell; Mick Martin, James Maguire, Patrick Kerley; Cillian Crosby, Justin Cunningham, Chris Morgan. Sub: Anthony Durnin.

REFEREE: James Everard (Dowdallshill).