Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kevin Mullen Shield round two reports

Kyle Carroll, Seán O'Mahony's, attempts to stop Stephen Campbell, Naomh Máirtín, from passing during the teams' Paddy Sheelan Cup clash on Sunday. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Kyle Carroll, Seán O'Mahony's, attempts to stop Stephen Campbell, Naomh Máirtín, from passing during the teams' Paddy Sheelan Cup clash on Sunday. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Kyle Carroll, Seán O'Mahony's, attempts to stop Stephen Campbell, Naomh Máirtín, from passing during the teams' Paddy Sheelan Cup clash on Sunday. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Kyle Carroll, Seán O'Mahony's, attempts to stop Stephen Campbell, Naomh Máirtín, from passing during the teams' Paddy Sheelan Cup clash on Sunday. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

WOLFE TONES 2-9

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 1-5

Privacy