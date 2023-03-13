Kevin Mullen Shield round three reports

WOLFE TONES 3-8

GLYDE RANGERS 2-7

Wolfe Tones’ excellent start to the new season continued with a four-point win over Glyde Rangers on a snowy Thursday night in Darver.

With the weather conditions worsening as the game progressed, the Drogheda men finished much the stronger side.

Joe Comiskey bagged a hat-trick but it was Glyde square man Brian Duffy that scored the first goal of the game. However, by half-time, Comiskey had pushed Tones 2-3 to 1-3 in front.

In the second half, Eoghan Brennan added a couple of scores and Comiskey punished some sloppy Tallanstown defending to complete the feat that sees Martin Rice-and-Jay Finnegan’s side safely through to the next round.

WOLFE TONES: Alan Sweeney; Taidgh Rock, Reece Owens, Shane Kelly; Rhys McGovern, Seán McQuail, Danny Byrne; Mark Healy, Conor Farrell; Liam Gaffney, Cathal Bergin, Cailean Gallagher-Floody; Eoghan Brennan 0-2, Joe Comiskey 3-3, Darren Weldon 0-1. Subs: Darragh Browne for Shane Kelly, Sam Kelly for Bergin, Paddy Fanning for McQuail, Alan Fanning for Floody, Garret Cooney 0-1 for Healy, Seán Flanagan for Farrell, Eoin Wynne 0-1 for Weldon, Seán McMahon for Rock, Graham Fanning for Gaffney.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Aaron Myles, Conor McCullough, Oran Matthews; Darren McKeever, Gerard Bourton, Ultan Larney 0-1; Conor Sheridan, Lee Finnegan; Peter Duffy, Killian Scott 0-2, Seán Devaney; Lee Byrne, Brian Duffy 2-4, Cillian Gallagher. Subs: Paddy Lyons, Niall Bird, Kevin Kane.

REFEREE: Fiachra Lambe (O Raghallaighs).

DOWDALLSHILL 3-4

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S 2-10

Three wins in a row from Sean McDermott’s has them top of the table and through to the Kevin Mullen Shield knockout stages as Dowdallshill were the Churchtown men's most recent victims.

Despite the conditions and postponements across the county, St Brigid’s Park’s pitch was perfectly manicured. At half-time, McDermotts’ unbeaten streak looked to be in severe danger when Paudie Murray, Jack McGailey and Ryan Smith all found the net in the first half. The hosts led by 3-2 to 0-7 at the interval.

Seans’ winning habit came back to the fold upon the resumption and two second half goals saw them over the line. Declan Carroll and Ian McDonald finding the net for the in-form visitors.

DOWDALLSHILL: Ridwan Bodunrin; Kevin McGonagle, Seán Duffy, Killian McCrumins; Paddy McKenna 0-1, Stephen Murray, Dillon McDonald; Jack McGailey 1-0, Donal Magennis 0-1; Ryan Smith 1-0, Peter Hughes, Paudie Murray 1-0; Tommy Craig, Paul Gill 0-2, John Walsh. Subs: Gavin Durkin for P Murray, Eamonn Duffy for McGonagle, P Murray for Paddy McKenna.

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S: Finbar Moran; Ronan Kerley, David McArdle, Nathan Commins; Danny Commins, Ian Corbally, Danny Reilly; Seán Martin, Cormac Walsh 0-1; Dean Brennan, Kevin McMahon 0-5, Peter Tuite 0-4; Ian McDonald 1-0, Declan Carroll 1-0, Noel Tuite. Subs: Brendan McGahon for N Tuite, Conor Walsh for Corbally.

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets).

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 0-12

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 2-8

Annaghminnon Rovers defeated Na Piarsaigh Blackrock for the first time in 22 years on Sunday morning. The last win was at intermediate level, back in 2001, and the visitors deserved their long-awaited victory in Dundalk.

Goals were ultimately the difference in the game at Páirc An tÁthair Uí Dhubhthaigh. With the travelling side’s ability to stay ahead in trying conditions, they led by 1-6 to 0-4 at half-time thanks to James O’Connor net-buster.

Joe Woods and Paul Mallon looked to have narrowed the gap enough for the hosts but captain Dwayne Markey’s performance and Conor Russell’s effort swung the momentum back in Rovers’ favour.

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK: Adam Molloy; Chris Kellett, John Galligan, Seán Connolly; Tommy Muckian, Joe Woods 0-2, Stephen McGuinness 0-1; Ciarán Murphy 0-1, James McCartney; Cormac McCartney, Robert Murphy 0-2, James Mahoney 0-1; Gerard Rice 0-2, Paul Mallon 0-3, Daniel Muckian. Subs: Seamus Reid, Tiernan Nash.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Ciarán O’Reilly; Tiernan O’Brien, Mark Hoey, Chris Connolly; Colin Campbell, Ronan Byrne, Pádraig Russell; Seán Harte, Conor Russell 1-1; Dylan Mulholland, Niall Brennan, James O'Connor 1-1; Aidan Lee Martin 0-2, Dwayne Markey 0-2, Eddie Finnegan 0-1. Subs: Tony Brennan 0-1, Shane McMahon, Ronan Redmond, James Campbell, Kyle Martin, Richie Ashfield.

REFEREE: Damien Connor (St Patrick’s).

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 0-14

CUCHULAINN GAELS 0-11

Naomh Fionnbarra picked up their maiden victory of the season against Cuchulainn Gaels on Darver’s astro on Sunday.

Leading by seven at half-time, the Barrs broke the back of the contest to hold off Gaels. Conor Osborne, Ciarán Markey and Adam Hanratty all found the range to keep the scoreboard ticking and ensure Noel Lichfield’s side remained at bay.

Míchéal McCabe’s efforts almost turned the game in that second half, along with James Sharkey’s huge tally. However, the first half exploits of Pádraig Butterly and Osborne would prove to be the difference in the finish.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Fionn McQuillan; Stephen Doyle, Cormac Reynolds 0-1, Rónán Callaghan; Hugh McGrane 0-1, Josh Crosbie, Niall Woods; John Doyle, Colum Smith 0-1; Kalum Regan, Jack Regan, 0-1 Pádraig Butterly 0-3; Conor Osborne 0-3, Aaron Kearney 0-1, Dylan Hanratty 0-1. Subs: Ciarán Markey 0-1, Paddy McGrane, Oisin Madden, Collie McGrane, Adam Hanratty 0-1, Conor Boyle, Máirtín Murphy, Colum Kierans, Ronan McCreesh, Kyle Treadwell.

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Niall King; Conall Donnelly, Martin Hynes, Peter Morgan; Phillip McGovern, Seán Brennan, Brendan O’Hagan; David Reilly, Seamus McCabe; James Sharkey 0-5, Jordan Loye, Jamie Molloy; Cian McDonald, Míchéal McCabe 0-4, Rammie Phillips. Subs: Euan McArdle for McGovern, Ciarán Connolly for King, Michael Keenan for Molloy, Stephen Mullen for McArdle, McGovern for Loye, Martin Ward for Donnelly, Brendan McKeown for McDonald, Rory Watson for McGovern.

REFEREE: James Everard (Dowdallshill).