Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kevin Mullen Shield round one reports

Cormac Mallon, Kilkerley Emmets, scores a point during the Paddy Sheelan Cup game in Dunleer. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand

Close

Cormac Mallon, Kilkerley Emmets, scores a point during the Paddy Sheelan Cup game in Dunleer. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Cormac Mallon, Kilkerley Emmets, scores a point during the Paddy Sheelan Cup game in Dunleer. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Cormac Mallon, Kilkerley Emmets, scores a point during the Paddy Sheelan Cup game in Dunleer. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

ST NICHOLAS 4-9

DOWDALLSHILL 0-6

Privacy