Kevin Mullen Shield round one reports

NAOMH MALACHI 1-11 CUCHULAINN GAELS 1-5

Naomh Malachi made a winning start to their Kevin Mullen Shield campaign with victory at home to Cuchulainn Gaels on Sunday.

The hosts took a grip of the game from the opening stages and a goal from Emmet Mullen helped them take 1-5 to no-score advantage into the break.

Gaels came back into the game in the second half with major a of their own. However, Mals always remained in control and points from Shane Rogers, Ronan McElroy and Ciarán Hughes helped them comfortably over the line.

NAOMH MALACHI: David Rogers; Stephen Burns, Conor Begley, Aaron Gogarty; Conaill Stafford, David Begley, Paul Gogarty; Paudie McLoughlin, Kevin McShane; Donal Begley, Paudie Moley 0-2, Emmet Mullen 1-1; Brendan McShane, Jamie Kelly 0-2, Shane Rogers 0-5. Subs: Michael McLoughlin for S Rogers, Ciarán Hughes 0-1 for E Mullen, James McShane for P McLoughlin, Gary McShane for Kelly, Ronan McElroy 0-1 for Donal Begley, Paul Burke for B McShane, Cian Fee for P Gogarty, Paul Gogarty for P Moley.

REFEREE: Kevin Carroll (Sean McDermott’s)

WESTERNS 0-4 STABANNON PARNELLS 0-12

Stabannon Parnells welcomed former Louth player Derek Crilly to their ranks with a big win over Westerns at Reaghstown.

The visitors dominated the first half playing with a strong wind to lead 0-10 to 0-1 at the turn with Crilly’s brother-in-law, Aonghus Giggins, impressing with three points.

Westerns fared much better in the second half while Niall Cluskey missed a penalty for Parnells.

WESTERNS: Peter Shiels; Andrew Murray, Nicholas Morgan, Colin Martin; John Murray, Seán McGuinness, Killian Daly; Anthony Durnin, Rowan Gallagher; Conor Smyth, Conor McLellan, Mick Martin; Justin Cunningham 0-2, Dylan Ogle 0-1, Shane Matthews. Subs: Ryan Duffy 0-1, Aidan McGarrell 0-1.

STABANNON: Anthony Briscoe; Patrick Bell, Barry McCoy, Cathal Halpenny; Johnny McGee, David Cluskey, Thomas Campbell; Derek Crilly 0-2, Niall Cluskey 0-2; Ger Durkin 0-1, Aonghus Giggins 0-3, Fintan Martin 0-2; Willie Rogers, Anto Byrne 0-1, Niall Fanning 0-1. Subs: Tadgh Carroll, Daniel Bannon, Dean Lynch, Shane Sweeney, Cathal Reynolds.

REFEREE: Kevin Levins (Hunterstown)

WOLFE TONES 0-7 GLEN EMMETS 1-10

A strong first half showing helped Glen Emmets get their Kevin Mullen Shield campaign off to a winning start was they held off the challenge of Wolfe Tones in Drogheda on Sunday.

Despite playing with the wind, Glen Emmets conceded the first point of the game to Jordan Duffy but soon took a grip of the game. Points from Alex Carolan and Ronan Grufferty, along with an Alex Fowler, goal on 23 minutes saw them lead by 1-6 to 0-2 at the break.

Tones are aiming to build on their progress last season and they will be pleased with the response in the second half as they upped their game. Rhys McGovern, Cailean Gallagher, Seán Flanagan, Lorcan Mallon and Shane Kelly all made their first appearances since stepping up from minor, while Kevin Brady also made his debut having transferred in.

Points from Emmet Judge, Darren Weldon and Stephen Murray-Kierans helped the Tones remain competitive in the second half but Emmets were always in control and secured victory with points from Damien Grimes and Carolan.

TONES: Stephen Murray-Kierans 0-1; Donny Byrne, Reece Owens, Rhys McGovern; Seán Flanagan, Patrick Fanning, Adam Gartland; Alan Fanning, Mark Healy 0-1; Seán Kelly, Niall Smith 0-1, Jordan Duffy 0-1; Cailean Gallagher, Graham Fanning, Darren Weldon 0-1. Subs: Emmet Judge 0-2, Lorcan Mallon, Shane Kelly, Kevin Brady, Tadhg Rock, Damien Kelly, lvor Kelly, Aaron Byrne, Kevin Collier, Craig Kirwan.

GLEN EMMETS: Andrew Mooney; Tom Grimes, Shane Noone, Luke McCarthy; Evan English, Danny Grimes, Charlie Walsh; Cian Talbot, Keith Boylan; Alex Fowler 1-1, Ronan Grufferty 0-1, Jamie Farnan; James Butler 0-1, Alex Carolan 0-4, Damien Grimes 0-2. Subs: Keelan O’Neill for Grufferty, C Maguire 0-1 for Farnan, Robbie Byrne for T Grimes, Sam Kenny for Walsh, L Fordham for D Grimes.

REFEREE: Fiachra Lambe (Oliver Plunkett’s)

GLYDE RANGERS 2-8 JOHN MITCHEL’S 1-5

Glyde Rangers held off the spirited challenge of John Mitchel’s as they got their Kevin Mullen Shield Group B campaign off to a successful start on Sunday.

The game in Tallanstown saw Trevor O’Brien provide the main inspiration for the winners as he finished with a personal tally of 1-6.

O’Brien’s goal came in the opening half and that proved to be the difference at the break as the hosts went in at the break leading by 1-5 to 1-2, with Robbie Coyle hitting the net for Mitchel’s.

The second half was also a keenly contested affair but Glyde always had the slight edge and they made sure of victory thanks to a second goal from Ciaráin Sheridan.

GLYDE: Dave Brennan; Pauric Kearney, Céin Sheridan, Peter Duffy; Barry Brennan, Conor Sheridan, Gerard Bourton; Ciaráin Sheridan 1-0, Dion Conlon 0-2; Chris Kelly, Gerard Farrell, Aaron Devlin; Trevor O’Brien 1-6, Brian Duffy, Killian Scott. Subs: Seán Devenney, Dean Smyth, Killian Gallagher, Dylan Kearney.

MITCHEL’S: Michael Quinn; Gareth Finnegan, John Devitt, Liam Devitt; Shane Crossan, Mikey Nulty 0-1, Emmet Farrell; John Bingham, Aaron Keely; Barry Cousins, Gareth Kane 0-1, Cathal Bradley; Robbie Coyle 1-1, Steven Coyle 0-1, Jake Gillespie 0-1. Subs: Leigh Ross for L Devitt, Alan Mackin for G Finnegan, Stephen Bingham for C Bradley, Anthony Coyle for A Keely.

REFEREE: Shane Russell (Annaghminnon Rovers)

DOWDALLSHILL 0-4 NA PIARSAIGH 2-12

Na Piarsaigh claimed the bragging rights in this Dundalk derby on Sunday as they came away from St Brigid’s Park with a comfortable win over neighbours Dowdallshill.

Michéal Begley turned in a man of the match display as he helped himself to a total of 2-7 as the visitors made a winning start to their Kevin Mullen Shield campaign.

Both of Begley’s goals game in a first half dominated by his side as they went in at half-time with a comfortable 2-6 to 0-4 advantage.

The result was never in doubt in the second half as Dowdallshill failed to add to their tally and Na Piarsaigh contributed a further six points to run out convincing winners.

NA PIARSAIGH: Donal Connolly; Stephen Arrowsmith, Shane Roddy, Chris Kellet; Joe Woods, Conall Shields 0-1, Robert Murphy; Mark O'Hare, John Garvey; Gerard Smyth 0-1, Michéal Begley 2-7, Mark Larkin 0-1; Seán Geeney, David Boyle, Daniel Kerr. Subs: Robbie O'Hanlon 0-2, Ciarán Murphy, Tommy Muckian, Gerard Rice, Jason McCourt, Tiernan Nash, Seamus Gonnolly.

DOWDALLSHILL: Ridwan Bodunrin; Anton Rogers, Eamon Duffy, Dylan McDonald; Paddy McKenna, Seán Duffy, Stephen Murray; Justin Halley, Luke O’Brien; Donal Magennis, David Ryan, Cian Kieran; Paul Gill 0-2, Niall McManus 0-2, Jack McGailey. Subs: Noel Finnegan, Peter Hughes, Tommy Craig, Darren Rogers, Brian Donnelly, James McKenna, Ger Blaine, Gary Slevin.

REFEREE: Colin Halligan (Roche Emmets)

LANNLÉIRE 2-18 ST NICHOLAS 2-0

Lannléire are up and running for 2022 as they cruised to victory over St Nicholas in Darver on Sunday.

The Dunleer men got on top from the opening whistle and made their possession count with scores from Colin Murphy, Killian Gregory and Bob Murphy, while a goal from Ciarán Dunne on 25 minutes helped extend the half-time advantage to 1-14 to 2-0. The Nicks’ reward for their efforts during the half came in the form of goals from Rian Farrell and Hayden Quinn.

Facing the breeze in the second half, Lannleire added 1-4 to their interval total, with substitute Pierce Hawkins adding the goal on 57 minutes.

LANNLÉIRE: Liam Callan; Jason Torris, Paul Doyle, Darragh Goodman; Kyle van Rijhn 0-1, Briain McGuinness 0-1, Aaron McArdle; Jack Maguire 0-1, Ian Mulroy; Gary Monaghan, Bob Murphy 0-3, Colin Murphy 0-6; Ciarán Dunne 1-0, Killian Gregory 0-3, Alan Murphy 0-1. Subs: Pierce Hawkins 1-1 for Dunne, Caoimhín Maher 0-1 for Monaghan, Alex Carroll for A Murphy, Lorcan Callaghan for B Murphy, Ryan McArdle for Mulroy, Luke Boylan-Dunne for Gregory, Cathal Grimes for McGuinness.

ST NICHOLAS: Shane Finnegan; Stephen Finnegan, Declan Heeney, Cian O'Brien; Shahin Housidari, Paudi Downey, Rian Farrell 1-0; Alex Reilly, Aaron Flanagan; Sam Sweeney, Phillip Kirwan, Fionn Meagher; Hayden Quinn 1-0, Lee Kavanagh, Caobhan Housidari. Subs: Stephen Hodgins for Reilly, Jack Downey for Sweeney.

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael)