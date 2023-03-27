Kevin Mullen Shield and Plate reports

Kevin Mullen Shield

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 1-12

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 1-8

Conor Haggins was the hero of the hour for a depleted Oliver Plunkett’s in victory over a plucky Annaghminnon Rovers outfit in the quarter-final of the Kevin Mullen Shield.

With less than five minutes remaining in Mell, Rovers were leading and on their way to a significant win on the road. However, Haggins, dramatically, found the net to help give Emmet Kelleher’s side the last gasp win.

Plunkett’s, minus a number of regulars, led by 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time but Rovers seized the initiative after the break with a Dwayne Markey goal, but they could not hold on in the dying moments.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Ciarán O’Reilly; Christy Connolly, Niall Brennan, Tiernan O’Brien; Colin Campbell, Eddie Finnegan, James Campbell; Paudi Russell, Conor Russell 0-1; Kyle Martin, Dylan Mulholland 0-1, James O’Connor 0-1; Fergal Markey, Aidan Lee Martin 0-3, Dwayne Markey 1-2. Subs: Seán Harte, Shane Grimes, Micheal Marron, Rory Phelan, Richie Ashfield.

OLIVER PLUNKETTS: Colum Duffy; Ricky Bateson, Cillian Mathews, Killian Smith 0-1; Tadgh O’Brien, Gary Keogh, Jamie Byrne; Shaun Smith, Luke Carley 0-3; Conor Haggins 1-0, Cian Brady 0-6, Kevin Keogh 0-1; Killian Nolan, Stephen Beirth, Adam Smith. Subs: Evan Byrne for Killian Nolan, Killian Nolan for K Keogh, Caoimh Reilly 0-1 for Beirth, Christopher Quinlan for Carley.

REFEREE: Fiachra Lambe (O Raghallaighs).

WOLFE TONES 0-7

NAOMH FIONNBARA 0-6

Wolfe Tones edged out Naomh Fionnbarra by a single point to advance to the semi-final of the Kevin Mullen Shield on Saturday night.

The first half was a struggle for both teams as scores were at a premium. The Barrs had scores from Ciarán Markey and a Pádraig Butterly brace, as they trailed 0-4 to 0-3 at the turn. Points from Darren Weldon were crucial in that period for Tones.

In the second half, it was more of the same as both teams found the going tough. Points by Jordan Duffy and Garrett Cooney saw the Drogheda men grind out the win.

WOLFE TONES: Johnny Lynch; Taidgh Rock, Paddy Fanning, Alan Fanning; Rhys McGovern, Seán McQuail, Adam Gartland; Garrett Cooney 0-2, Seán Flanagan; Liam Gaffney 0-1, Joe Comiskey, Dwayne Leavy; Darren Weldon 0-2, Jordan Duffy 0-2, Danny Byrne. Subs: Eoghan Brennan for Rock, Sam Kelly for McGovern, Eoin Wynne for Duffy, Chris Cudden for Weldon, Mark Healy for Cudden, Eoghan O’Shea for McQuail.

NAOMH FIONNBARA: Fionn McQuillan; Ronan Callaghan 0-1, Cormac Reynolds 0-1, Stephen Doyle; Hugh McGrane, Josh Crosbie, Niall Woods; Colm Smith, Kalum Regan; Pádraig Butterly 0-2, Jack Regan, Colum Kierans; Conor Osborne, Ciarán Markey 0-1, Ciarán Murphy. Subs: Aaron Kearney 0-1 for Murphy, Michael McArdle for Crosbie, Máirtín Murphy for Kierans, Rory Smith for Woods, Kyle Treadwell for Osborne.

REFEREE: Thomas Carr (Newtown Blues).

STABANNON PARNELLS 1-7

JOHN MITCHEL’S 0-8

It was a welcome return to action for both teams after a number of weeks without a game, and, in the end, it was Stabannon who came out on top against their neighbours.

The first half opened in a cagey manner with Trevor Matthews and Aaron Keely scoring points for Mitchel’s and Robbie Coyle was on target from a free as the teams went in level at 0-3 each at half-time.

Stabannon started the brighter in the second half and got a goal through Fintan Martin despite some fine saves from David Anderson in the build-up.

Mitchel’s responded with a great score by Mikey Nulty and a well-taken free from John Bingham. Stabannon stretched into a five-point lead before Mitchel’s rallied back in the final few minutes with two fine, long-range scores from Trevor Matthews and a palmed effort from Anthony Coyle which went narrowly over the bar in the final minute after a goalmouth scramble.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Podge Malone; Tadhg Carroll, Shane McCoy, Paddy Bell; Daniel Clinton, Niall Cluskey 0-1, David Cluskey 0-1; Derek Crilly, Shane Sweeney; Ryan Halpenny 0-2, Bobby Butterly 0-1, Johnny McGee; Dean Lynch, Paul Egan 0-1, Jake Corrigan. Subs: Niall Fanning for Lynch, Thomas McBride 0-1 for Egan, Fintan Martin 1-0 for Sweeney, Cathal Halpenny for Carroll, Éanna McCartney for Corrigan, Cathal Reynolds for Butterly.

JOHN MITCHEL’S: David Anderson; Shane Crossan, Emmet Farrell, James Sands; Aaron Kane, John Bingham 0-1, Mikey Nulty 0-1; Andrew Bingham, Aaron Keely 0-1; Jamie Durnin, Trevor Matthews 0-3, Kevin Gallagher; Alan Mackin, Stephen Campbell, Robbie Coyle 0-1. Subs: Cathal Corrigan for J Durnin, Barry Cousins for Keely, Jake Gillespie for Coyle, Anthony Coyle 0-1 for Farrell, John Gallagher for Campbell.

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra).

Kevin Mullen Plate

DOWDALLSHILL 1-10

CUCHULAINN GAELS 2-11

Cuchulainn Gaels advanced to the next round of the Kevin Mullen Plate with victory over Dowdallshill at St Brigid’s Park on Saturday evening.

In spite of battling their way back to parity twice in the second half, the home side exited the subsidiary league competitions at the hands of the team they’ll be renewing acquaintances with in the first round of the Division 3B League in three weeks’ time, as well as in the junior championship later in the season.

A lively opening had the hosts three points to the good, thanks to efforts from Niall McManus, Paudie Murray and Jack McGailey.

However, Gaels had the better of the second quarter, kicking four unanswered points to lead 0-4 to 0-3 at the break.

The Omeath side moved further ahead at the start of the second half with goals from Micheál McCabe and Rammie Phillips either side of a Cathal Sheridan three-point salvo for the ’Hill.

Niall McManus’ accuracy from placed balls then came to the fore, and his five scores off the ground, coupled with a brace of efforts from Sheridan left the game back in the melting pot entering the closing stages.

But it was Gaels who held their nerve when it mattered most, kicking three late points to see off their plucky opponents and seal the victory.

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Ciarán Connelly; Seán McManus, Martin Hynes, Conall Donnelly; Stephen Mullen, Seán Brennan, Brendan O’Hagan; David Reilly, Seamus McCabe; Jamie Molloy 0-1, Callum Fearon, Michael Keenan; Cian McDonald 0-1, Micheál McCabe 1-6, Rammie Phillips 1-4. Subs: Peter Morgan for Mullen, Marty Ward for McManus, Jordan Loye for Fearon, Eoin McDonald for Keenan, Rory Watson for Donnelly, Brendan McKeown for Ward, James Ward for Watson, Euan McArdle for Molloy.

DOWDALLSHILL: Ridwan Bodunrin; John Spain, Seán Duffy, Keenan McCavisk; Paudie Murray 0-1, Stephen Murray, Eamonn Duffy; Jack McGailey 0-1, Donal Magennis; Ryan Smyth, Peter Hughes, Cathal Sheridan 1-2; Gary Slevin, Niall McManus 0-6, Johnny Walsh. Subs: Emmet O’Brien, Martin Óg O’Brien, Cian Kieran, Tommy Craig.

REFEREE: Peter Hoey (Dundalk Young Irelands).