Kerrigan’s haul earns Knockbridge Special Hurling League title

Darver was the venue last Thursday night for the first of this year’s Louth adult hurling club finals where holders Naomh Moninne took on Knockbridge in the Colm Geary Cup decider.

Both sides had their periods of dominance in the first half, a spell that featured some heated exchanges, but nothing separated the teams on the scoreboard as they reached the break on level terms, 0-10 apiece.

Early dominance on the resumption saw Knockbridge really putting it up to the black and amber outfit who, as it turned out, could only account for a solitary white flag throughout the second half.

Moninne were literally hit for six in the opening exchanges with full-forward Gavin Kerrigan firing over an early brace of points, the second of them from a free.

Shane Fennell added another point from play on six minutes before a further brace of pointed frees by Kerrigan and a second from play by Fennell had Knockbridge leading by 0-6 to no-score after 11 minutes.

Moninne hit back in style and within four minutes they were on level terms. Seamus Mulhall fired over from the right wing and from the resultant puck out, centre-forward Conor Murphy reduced the deficit to four.

A pointed free from Murphy, two from half-back Stephen Rafferty and one from Ultan McEnaney had the teams tied on the quarter hour.

Mark Wallace restored the Knockbridge lead with a good point from a tight angle, before two pointed frees from the experienced Diarmuid Murphy had Moninne in front for the first time on 23 minutes.

In the time that remained to the interval, Kerrigan took his tally to six points to ensure the teams shared the opening half’s total of 20 points.

In contrast, the second half proved to be a low-scoring affair. The Moninne defence were guilty of giving away too many frees and were punished by Kerrigan, who fired over four successive points, two of them from 20 metre frees, to open up a four-point lead.

A point from a 65-metre free from Diarmuid Murphy would turn out to be his side’s only score of the second half, a statistic that will not please Moninne manager John Murphy.

A point from a long range free from top-scorer Kerrigan wrapped up the victory for the Knockbridge side and they will now target a ‘special’ competition double with the championship – for the Maurice Murphy Cup – down for decision over the next couple of weeks.

KNOCKBRIDGE: Stephen Kettle; Aidan O’Brien, Conor Kerrigan, James Searson; Dáire McKiernan, Ronan Byrne, Michael Keane; Ben Goss Kieran 0-1, Neil Thornton; Robert Wallace 0-1, David Kettle, Shane Fennell 0-2; Kevin McNally, Gavin Kerrigan 0-11 (7f), Mark Wallace 0-1. Subs: Kaylem Gorham, Niall Mackin, Tony Brennan.

NAOMH MONINNE: Donal Connolly; Donal Lee, Chris Lennon, Tadhg Litchfield; Stephen Rafferty 0-2, Darren O Hanrahan, Diarmuid Murphy 0-3f; James Murphy, David Yore; Ultan McEnaney 0-1, Conor Murphy 0-2 (1f), Seamus Mulhall 0-1; Fionn Cumiskey, Cathal Azzopardi 0-1, Kyle Judge 0-1. Subs: Paul Challoner, Jack Mulvihill, Ronan Reid McEntaggert.

REFEREE: Kevin Brady (Dundalk Gaels).