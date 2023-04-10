Kelly’s eye for goal is decisive in Sean O’Mahony’s victory

Ben McLaughlin's points helped Sean O'Mahony's get over the line against Dreadnots.

SEAN O’MAHONY’S 1-11

DREADNOTS 0-11

DESPITE the rain-swept conditions on the Point Road, both sides gave it socks and produced some great football, but it was hosts Sean O’Mahony’s who got the win over Dreadnots to advance to the Paddy Sheelan Shield semi-final.

Terry Kelly was the difference on the wet and slippery night and his goal past Louth U20 panellist Dylan Cassidy proved to be the winning one.

The entertaining affair was full of excellent scores on both sides, with Tiernan Cassidy and Ciaran Finnegan swapping eye-catching points, while Craig Shevlin fought gamely for Dreadnots, but the hosts prevailed and they now take on Cooley for a place in the final.

SEAN O’MAHONY’S: Conor Finnegan; Dean Carroll, Ciaran Jamieson, Callum Smith; Robbie Clarke, Cain McEvoy, Oisín Breen; Tiernan Cassidy 0-2, Cris O’Neill, Sean Cassidy, Terry Kelly 1-5, Brian McGuirk 0-1; Mark Treanor, Conor Martin, Ben McLaughlin 0-3. Subs: Thomas Rice, John O’Brien, Vinny Smith, Daniel Crawley, Ciaran Redmond, Conor Mackin.

DREADNOTS: Dylan Cassidy; Alex Bolger, David O’Brien, Joshua Kirwan; Aaron Scullion, Barry Faulkner 0-2, Cathal Lynch 0-1; Conor Faulkner, Cian McEvoy 0-1; Sam Reilly, Ciaran Finnegan 0-2, Conor Shevlin; Padraig Rath; Craig Shevlin 0-4 (2f), Calum Skinnader. Subs: Fergal McGuigan, Dean Hyland 0-1, Ronan Califf.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 1-7

ST KEVIN’S 0-12

IN a thrilling and hard-fought match, St Kevin’s emerged victorious against Hunterstown Rovers on Good Friday to reach the Paddy Sheelan Shield semi-finals.

From the beginning the hosts stormed into the game and Daithi Carroll scored a goal within the first five minutes, but the Philipstown lads refused to be disheartened and they quickly regrouped.

Despite a few early wides, Evan Maher, Cian Callan and Patrick Clarke found their form, successfully converting their chances and narrowing the gap. The first half ended with St Kevin’s trailing by a mere two points - 0-5 to 1-4.

As the second half commenced, St Kevin’s returned to the pitch with renewed vigour. Callan started the scoring, converting two crucial frees. Colm Donnelly’s side attempted to regain their momentum, but Thomas MacNamee’s men were relentless.

Callan’s outstanding performance must be noted, with the forward scoring an impressive six points, all from placed balls.

Rovers can tip their hat to Glen Matthews for keeping them in touch, but Kevin’s comeback would not be denied.

ST KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Dylan Maher, Seanie Crosbie, Sean Powderly; Niall Gregory, Shane Meade, Darren McMullan; Brian Callaghan 0-1, Evan Maher 0-2; Caolan McMullen, TJ Doheny 0-1, Adam Cromwell; Cian Callan 0-6 (6f), Lee Crosbie, Patrick Clarke 0-1. Subs: Jack Stokes 0-1 for Adam Cromwell, Keelan Maher for Caolan McMullan, Paul Duff for Patrick Clarke, Aaron Roche for Niall Gregory.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Niall Carrie; Martin Lennon, Finn Kelly, Conor Reaburn; Jamie O’Callaghan, Alan Landy, Paddy Taaffe 0-1; Marc Ward, Tony McKenna; Aaron Levins, Daithi Carroll 1-0, James Russell; Paul Carrie 1-1, Dean Burns 0-1, Glen Matthews 0-6. Subs: Caolan McCabe, David Finn for Landy, Peter Reid.

CLAN NA GAEL 2-12

O RAGHALLAIGHS 1-7

Clan Na Gael made light work of O’Raghallaigh’s last Tuesday night to set up a semi-final date with St Kevin’s in the Sheelan Shield.

Goals from Billy Smith and substitute Mark McGeown were always going to be enough against the low-scoring visitors. Smith clocked up four points also in an impressive showing along with Robbie Curran’s placed efforts.

Ragh’s winger Connell Rice did find the net in the opening half, but the home side were scoring that bit easier and pulled away after the break. The Clans limited Ben Rogan and Ruairí Moore to only three points after the break to advance.

CLAN NA GAEL: Cillian Rice; Craig Callan, Gerry Curran 0-1, Brian Mc Donnell; Jack Callan, Craig Long 0-1, Paul Gore; Robbie Curran 0-2, Conor Noonan; Paul Crewe 0-1, Shane Carroll 0-1, Jason Cullen; Ciaran O Connor 0-1, Billy Smith 1-4, Gavin Gaffey. Subs: Mark Mc Geown 1-0, Paul Gartlan, Sean Smyth, John Byrne, Liam O Hanlon,

O’RAGHALLAIGH’S: Joe Flanagan; James Morgan, Alan Doyle, Matthew Moore; Scott Byrne, James Smith 0-1, Joe Meehan; Eoin Moore, Ben Sweeney; Connell Rice 1-0, Jack Carr, Ewan Sweeney; Pearse Rice, Ben Rogan 0-3, Ruairí Moore 0-2. Subs: Tim Curran, Chris Smith, Gordon Yorke.