John Mitchels’ firepower too hot for Westerns to handle in Louth JFC encounter

Westerns 0-7 John Mitchel’s 0-14

John Gallagher illustrated his class in front of goal as John Mitchel’s punished Westerns for their wasteful streak in a disappointing affair on Friday night.

Despite an even start, where the Reaghstown side looked fairly impressive with the ball in-hand, the contest gradually got away from the underdogs, who will rue their 11 wides over the hour, some of which were gilt-edged.

Killian Crosbie was unable to take a major opening midway through the opening half in Stabannon and whereas both he and James Maguire got vital registers in Westerns’ surprise draw with group toppers Oliver Plunkett’s in round two, neither youngster hit form in front of the target as Mitchel’s turned over with a decisive, 0-9 to two lead.

Former Louth defender John Bingham was really influential in marking teenager Maguire and it was only when the former reverted to duty on Anthony Durnin at full-forward that the talented Westerns man began to display his quality.

But the best performers were in the Mitchel’s white with Mikey Nulty, who scored a point either side of half-time, and Trevor Matthews very industrious in their ball carries from the defensive and middle thirds.

Although some of the winners’ point-taking was glorious. Veteran Carl Courtney knocked over a neat brace among a scattering of audacious notches by Gallagher, Stephen Campbell and Andrew Bingham during the Ballybailie natives’ match-winning burst.

From Mick Martin’s point 13 minutes in, which cut Westerns’ deficit to a pair, until Maguire kicked the first of his five second half conversions just shy of the three-quarter mark, the west-Louth outfit didn’t score as they fell as many as nine points in arrears.

Mitchel’s will need to improve if they are to advance much further in the junior championship, ultimately, but they were never in danger of being stopped in their tracks here – that will trouble Westerns, for whom there are brighter days ahead.

JOHN MITCHEL’S: David Anderson; James Sands, Emmet Farrell, Alan Mackin; Aaron Kane, John Bingham, Mikey Nulty 0-2; Trevor Matthews 0-1, Shane Crossan; Jamie Durnin, John Gallagher 0-5 (2f), Carl Courtney 0-2; Jake Gillespie, Stephen Campbell 0-1, Andrew Bingham 0-1. Subs: James Clarke 0-1 for Courtney (41), Aaron Keely for Campbell (43), Mickey Quinn for Mackin (51), Liam Devitt for Keely (58), Stephen Bingham 0-1 for A Bingham (56).

WESTERNS: Dermot McArdle; Andrew Murray, Matthew Kane, Conor McLellan; Mick Martin 0-1, Adam Duffy, Conor Smyth; James Maguire 0-5 (4f), Ryan Duffy; Patrick Kerley, Anthony Durnin, Emmet Smith 0-1; Dylan Ogle; Finn Duffy, Killian Crosbie. Subs: Aidan McGarrell for McLellan (49), Roan Gallagher for F Duffy (56), James Cahill for Kerley (60).

REFEREE: Stephen Devlin (Naomh Fionnbarra).