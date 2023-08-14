Jamie Byrne has a debut to remember as Oliver Plunkett’s see off John Mitchel’s in stodgy Louth JFC clash

Oliver Plunkett’s 1-9 John Mitchel’s 1-5

Robbie Brodigan was on the Oliver Plunkett's team that overcame John Mitchel's in Ardee on Sunday afternoon.

Oliver Plunkett’s wing-back Jamie Byrne had a debut to remember as his side defeated John Mitchel’s in the opening round of the junior football championship at DEFY Páirc Mhuire on Sunday afternoon.

Flame-haired Byrne played a neat one-two with David Lambe before firing home the crucial goal that would sway the stodgy affair and was evidently inspired by his breakthrough as he remained one of the winners’ foremost players over the remainder of the contest.

It was expected to be a close encounter after Mitchel’s had successfully marched through to Division 3B success and Plunkett’s coming second in 3A, with a post-championship play-off to come against Glen Emmets. But though tight and shrouded with caution, the affair never really livened up.

Lambe is a cousin of Mitchel’s manager James Murray and the latter will have been frustrated by his team’s slow start and wasteful third-quarter effort after trailing by 1-3 to 0-4 at the break.

Captain John Bingham had a point effort chalked off following referee Ultan McElroy’s consultation with his umpires and then Jake Gillespie spurned a pair of goal chances before scorer-in-chief John Gallagher found the net to level matters.

But Dean Carolan responded positively for the Mell men with a wonderful point before he added another in advance of Killian Nolan’s brace, which put the seal on a four-point success.

Both sides now face Westerns with Plunkett’s able to book top spot if they win their round two encounter.

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Luke Haggans; Cillian Matthews, Gary Keogh, Cillian Smith; Barry Reynolds, Dean Carolan 0-2, Jamie Byrne 1-0; Robbie Brodigan, Shaun Smith; David Lambe, Cian Matthews, Conor Haggans; Stephen Keeley, Seán Callaghan, Kristian Nolan 0-5 (4f). Subs: Niall Murtagh for Lambe (44), Killian Nolan 0-2 for Haggans (50), Adam Smith for Callaghan (56), Ricky Bateson for Keogh (62), Luke Carley for Keeley (60).

JOHN MITCHEL’S: David Anderson; James Sands, Andrew Bingham, Emmett Farrell; Mikey Nulty, John Bingham 0-1, Aaron Kane; Trevor Matthews 0-1, Aaron Keely; Cathal Corrigan, John Gallagher 1-3; Shane Crossan; Stephen Campbell, James Clarke, Jake Gillespie. Subs: Robbie Coyle for Clarke (26), Carl Courtney for Keely (27), Jamie Durnin for Corrigan (42), Alan Mackin for Crossan (50), Leigh Ross for Kane (64).

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerely Emmets).