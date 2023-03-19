James Califf is Louth’s match-winner as Reds move into Division 2 promotion contention with momentous win over Cork

James Califf was approached by a younger member of the Louth support following Sunday’s momentous victory over Cork in Ardee – a win which guarantees the Reds a promotion shot at Dublin next weekend.

"Are you the goalie?,” she asked, with not a hint of irony.

The Dreadnots clubman laughed, folding his large frame over slightly, and replied: "I am?”

"Could you sign my jersey?”

He obliged, perhaps not wanting to correct the little one who dodged about and eventually wore a front that contained a marker’s worth of ink. Califf is anything but a goalkeeper in the traditional sense. Instead, he is Louth’s game-changer, the man who offers the most vital ingredient.

Not only did he pull off three vital stops – from Chris Óg Jones twice in the first half and then Ruairí Deane late on – but after Ryan Burns had scored the only goal of the game 30 minutes in, the six-foot five-inch No1 advanced to catch the subsequent restart, setting in motion a move which was ended by Liam Jackson kicking a point that reduced the margin to the minimum, 1-3 to 0-7.

His input here would have a spooking influence on Cork during the match’s most crucial spell. With the elements now fully in Louth’s favour and entering the closing quarter, the breeze and momentum propelling Wee attacks and the Rebels down to 14 men, Califf’s stationing to the left of midfield forced his opposite number, Micheál Martin, to drive the ball towards the opposite flank, where every kickout was contested.

The visitors, who had effectively plotted their way through a tricky assignment until that juncture, almost completely lost the platform upon which they had sustained their spells of dominance. Colm O’Callaghan and Ian Maguire were unable to gather primary possession and so the opportunities for Luke Fahy, Rory Maguire and Seán Powter to carry forth lessened to practical non-existence.

"We studied the way they were playing and we saw that it was a big part of their get-out-jail claim from their own kickouts,” said a beaming Mickey Harte afterwards.

"They backed themselves and rightly so – they’ve big men and they won a lot of ball over the games we’ve watched them, but we did target the particular pocket that they were putting the ball in to and James gave us a bit of physicality on the other side. He was a good deterrent but he had to win the ball he did before half-time to make it a deterrent.”

Califf, rather modestly, was shyer in his commentary of the decisive episodes.

"When the opportunity presents itself, it’s about picking the right moment and not going out every single time,” he added. "I try to be clever and use every bit of experience – at 33 years of age – that I have.”

ON ANOTHER DAY

Had circumstances fallen in their favour, Cork – who entered in need of the spoils to extend their own promotion push – could have won this match by a potentially comprehensive margin. The three Califf saves were not the only glimpses of goal they took.

Steven Sherlock contrived to lose his footing when clean through on 17 minutes, instead watching the ball spill loose for Louth to clear, while Ruairí Deane, who made regular incisions in the hosts’ packed rearguard without showing a finisher’s touch, skewed an attempt outside the post towards the end of the third quarter.

He appeared to have been shoved when shooting and so referee Fergal Kelly’s decision would have been interesting had the Bantry man fallen as opposed to honestly keeping his balance.

There was no staying upright for Burns five minutes from the interval when he was unceremoniously chopped to the deck when attempting to grasp Ciarán Downey’s nicely-weighted handpass.

The Hunterstown Rovers player took on conversion duties himself and although his penalty was tame, and easily stopped by Martin, the forward was alive to the follow-up and cleverly flicked the looping leather over the Cork ’keeper.

"It was a critical score because it really brought us back into the game from a place where it was starting to look dangerous,” said Harte.

"They were at the limit for us to be able to chase them down (0-7 to 0-2) and we definitely needed the goal. I think we deserved that penalty because we worked the ball well out around the flanks and Ryan Burns was very brave in going for the ball. It would have been easy to half-heartedly go for it and there’d have been no free even, but he went for it 100pc, got the penalty and he was alert enough then to follow up.”

The whistler handled the occasion quite well and consulted with his sideline official before brandishing a red card for Daniel O’Mahony in the dying embers of the opening period. The Cork full-back clumsily confronted Conor Grimes – who was a driving force for Louth to that point – and having connected to the head with his elbow, the dismissal was fair.

Kelly, however, drew the ire of the home congregation on several occasions as the contest progressed, and yet almost all of his calls looked to be accurate with Cork gaining 19 frees to Louth’s 14.

"They were always threatening when they came down and cut in,” Harte added. “Ruairí Deane was very dangerous and (Seán) Powter.”

Notwithstanding Cork’s threat, Dáire McConnon drew the winners on terms before Ciarán Downey (2) and outstanding Tommy Durnin sealed the deal.

Magic is in the air – so are Califf and Durnin, riding on the waves of a growing swell of support.

LOUTH: James Califf; Daniel Corcoran, Peter Lynch, Donal McKenny; Leonard Grey, Ciarán Murphy, Conall McKeever; Tommy Durnin 0-2, Conor Early 0-1; Niall Sharkey, Liam Jackson 0-2, Conor Grimes 0-1; Dáire McConnon 0-1, Ciarán Downey 0-2 (1f), Ryan Burns 1-0. Subs: Bevan Duffy for Grimes (35), Craig Lennon 0-1 for Burns (45), Oisín McGuinness for Jackson (54), Conal McCaul for McKenny (57), Jay Hughes for McConnon (66), Paul Mathews for Durnin (70).

CORK: Micheál Martin; Maurice Shanley, Daniel O’Mahony, Tommy Walsh 0-1; Luke Fahy 0-2, Rory Maguire 0-1, Seán Meehan; Colm O’Callaghan, Ian Maguire; Eoghan McSweeney, Seán Powter, Ruairí Deane; Conor Corbett 0-1, Chris Óg Jones 0-1, Steven Sherlock 0-4 (2f, 1 45). Subs: Brian O’Driscoll for McSweeney (54), John O’Rourke for Corbett (62), Killian O’Hanlon for Jones (62), Mark Cronin for Sherlock (70), Cian Kelly for Fahy (70).

REFEREE: Fergal Kelly (Longford).