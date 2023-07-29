Jack Fedigan’s 2-6 haul inspires Hunterstown Rovers to Argus/Drogheda Independent U12 Division 2 final victory over skilful Dreadnots

Hunterstown Rovers 6-9 Dreadnots 3-8

Stephen Murphy, secretary of Coiste na nÓg Lú, presents the trophy to Hunterstown Rovers captain Rory Commins after they beat Dreadnots in The Argus/Drogheda Independent U12 Division 2 final in Dunleer on Saturday evening. Picture: Colin Bell Photography

Hunterstown Rovers were deserving winners of a thrilling Argus/Drogheda Independent U12 Division 2 final in Dunleer on Saturday evening with centre-forward Jack Fedigan bagging 2-6, all bar one point of which came in the second half.

The boys in red controlled the majority of the contest with Fedigan orchestrating almost all of their good play, linking most prominently with Harry Breen, Adrian Boyd, Ryan Durnin and Brianna Duff, while full-backs Ruairí Commins and James Donegan were outstanding in repelling a large volume of Dreadnots traffic.

Despite both teams being without a handful of key players, it was a hugely entertaining, 13-a-side contest, one where the Clogherhead natives continually fought back into contention and had Lady Luck been on their side, they would have been a lot closer by the finish.

Rovers looked set to ease to the title after a rapid start where Fedigan twice fed midfielder Adrian Boyd to finish past the helpless Alex McCullough. And the No11 assisted again for Adam Skelly to push the gap out to six points after the outstanding Gerry Sharkey got Dreadnots off the mark.

The Clogher lads weren’t for giving up, though, and backed by the strong gust, they came battling back with Tadhg O’Neill, who finished up with 3-1 to his credit, pointing in advance of the excellent Fionn Magennis and Sharkey conversions. O’Neill then nipped in to level with a goal.

Durnin and Connolly exchanged points and the latter even put Dreadnots ahead temporarily before Durnin (goal) and Fedigan (point) combined to send Hunterstown to the break clutching a 3-3 to 1-6 buffer.

But that was wiped out instantaneously when play resumed as Lennon Smith’s long pass was punched past Tiernan O’Brien by O’Neill.

Cue Fedigan fireworks. He sent over a tremendous free from range before another effort dropped into the net. A further O’Neill major cut the deficit to the minimum but Rovers – and their star player – were rampant and Fedigan landed a beauty in advance of Thias Sharkey effectively sealing the win with a fifth three-pointer.

Six was the gap when another Fedigan kick struck the upright only to catch the heel of the extremely unfortunate McCullough and rebound into the net. Though the flexible Dreadnots custodian did pull off a fabulous stop later on as Fedigan chased a hat-trick.

Dreadnots almost pulled a goal back when the skilful O’Neill rattled the upright, although a Fedigan brace, either side of another Sharkey notch, sealed a tremendous triumph for Hunterstown, who atoned for their defeat by the Clogher lads earlier in the season.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Tiernan O’Brien; Ruairí Commins, James Donegan; Ryan Durnin 1-2, Noah Taaffe, Brianna Duff; Harry Breen, Adrian Boyd 2-0; Áine Lynch, Jack Fedigan 2-6 (0-2f, 0-1 45), Adam Skelly 0-1; Ciarán Durnin, Thias Sharkey 1-0. Subs: Kyle Durnin, Alfie O’Sullivan, Billy Ward, Rebecca Dowdall, Aaron Fedigan.

DREADNOTS: Alex McCullough; Cooper Kirwan, Harry Shevlin; Fionn Magennis 0-2 (2f), Patrick Upton, Jamie McCullough; Sonny Connolly 0-1, Cory Thompson; Lennon Smith, Gerry Sharkey 0-4 (1f), Charlie Aspell; Tadhg O’Neill 3-1 (0-1f), Cathal McKenna. Subs: Jack Byrne, Liam Upton, Kevin Morris, Oisín McGavigan.

REFEREE: Stephen Devlin (Naomh Fionnbarra).