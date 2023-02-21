I’ve a good feeling for Louth’s clash with Meath – where else would you want to be on Sunday?

Every supporter who headed through the gates at Páirc Mhuire before Sunday afternoon's Division 2 game, be they from Louth or Limerick, were thinking of just one thing – this round three clash was simply a must-win game if either side were to have any hope of avoiding an immediate return to the third tier.

Having impressed for long periods against Clare and Derry and led both games at crucial second half junctures, we reaped no rewards and zero points for our efforts. With just a small piece of luck and a tad more big game experience, we could easily have been sitting on two, three or even maximum points.

But that's the cruel reality of higher grade football. Temporary lapses in concentration or individual errors are usually punished severely at this level. Louth supremo Mickey Harte and his assistant, Gavin Devlin, will no doubt have hammered this home to their charges during the past week.

Dublin and Derry are the two big guns in the division and Limerick were unfortunate enough to draw both of them in their first two outings. Two heavy, if not unexpected, defeats would have done nothing for morale.

In his first season in charge, Mayo's Ray Dempsey faces an uphill task. His predecessor, Billy Lee, probably had the Treaty men punching above their weight over the past few seasons. Before a ball was kicked in 2023, I'd a feeling it would be Limerick and one other who'd be in the frame for relegation .

But never mind my ramblings. There was a game of football to be won. Putting to bed many pre-match opinions and discussions, management stuck with Peter McStravick between the sticks with Lordship youngster Ciarán Murphy also included from the off.

Playing against the incline and into a significant breeze, Louth started brightly but failed to register their advantage on the scoreboard. With Niall Sharkey's back post finish to an excellent team move ruled out for square ball, Limerick worryingly led by 0-5 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Lively corner-forward Hugh Bourke was the pick of the visiting attackers, but an overdue slice of luck was no more than the home side deserved when Daniel Corcoran found himself in the right place at the right time to avail of Dáire McConnon's rebound off the upright.

The Geraldines man finished calmly to the net for a fully merited 20-minute lead. It was nip and tuck from there to the break. For me, Louth were the better side for much of the first half but Limerick appeared to come by their scores more easily.

The mood on the bank was upbeat during the interval with those around me liking what they had witnessed. Without shouting it from the roof of the stand, there was quiet optimism for a positive outcome.

While big, strong and game, Limerick were limited in many aspects of their play. With the elements now in our favour, I was confident we'd kick on. That positive energy transferred on to the pitch and the players responded. Man of the match McConnon sailed over a beauty immediately after the restart followed by three more from Sam Mulroy.

A long range Sharkey effort and another from McConnon completed six points on the trot in a dominant third quarter. Several other opportunities were spurned from both play and placed balls during this period but it didn't seem to matter. Limerick heads began to drop. We were in the box seat.

But instead of going for the jugular, we appeared to drop back deeper in defence as if the six-point lead was a sufficient platform for victory. Limerick’s first score in almost 20 minutes, a James Naughton free, reduced the gap before Brian Donovan goaled from the resultant, wayward restart. It was nail-biting stuff from there to the finish.

Off the pace for so much of the contest, Limerick couldn't believe they were suddenly in with a shout. Despite butchering a couple of gilt-edged late goal chances, we eventually prevailed on a scoreline of 1-15 to 1-13, referee Martin McNally's final whistle having been greeted with relief rather than joy.

But two points and the win are all that matters as the sizeable home crowd skipped through the parked cars for the exit gate. Three good performances have to be tempered with three nervy finishes. There is not a lot between most of the teams in this division.

The last five minutes plus injury-time is where these tight games are going to be won or lost. It's easy to say we must get better at closing out matches but it's much harder to put it into practice. The experience gained from the last three encounters must slowly begin to stand to us. It should make us stronger for the battles ahead.

I've a good feeling about the Meath clash. Wouldn't it be great to see a huge Louth support descending on Brews Hill next Sunday. Where else would you want to be?