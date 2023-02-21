Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I’ve a good feeling for Louth’s clash with Meath – where else would you want to be on Sunday?

Seamus O'Hanlon

Louth players, including Peter Lynch, centre, celebrate with the supporters after their side's victory in the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Louth and Limerick at Páirc Mhuire in Ardee, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Louth players, including Peter Lynch, centre, celebrate with the supporters after their side's victory in the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Louth and Limerick at Páirc Mhuire in Ardee, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Louth players, including Peter Lynch, centre, celebrate with the supporters after their side's victory in the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Louth and Limerick at Páirc Mhuire in Ardee, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Louth players, including Peter Lynch, centre, celebrate with the supporters after their side's victory in the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Louth and Limerick at Páirc Mhuire in Ardee, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Every supporter who headed through the gates at Páirc Mhuire before Sunday afternoon's Division 2 game, be they from Louth or Limerick, were thinking of just one thing – this round three clash was simply a must-win game if either side were to have any hope of avoiding an immediate return to the third tier.

Having impressed for long periods against Clare and Derry and led both games at crucial second half junctures, we reaped no rewards and zero points for our efforts. With just a small piece of luck and a tad more big game experience, we could easily have been sitting on two, three or even maximum points.

Privacy