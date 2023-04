Louth supporters, in the Hogan Stand, celebrate their side's 48th minute goal during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Dublin and Louth at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

A huge Louth support descended on the capital last Sunday morning, the largest that has followed the county since the 2010 Leinster final, for what was a de facto Division 1 promotion play-off with Dublin.