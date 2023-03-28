It’s hard to fully believe the renewed sense of excitement and expectancy around the Louth team

A huge Louth support descended on the capital last Sunday morning, the largest that has followed the county since the 2010 Leinster final, for what was a de facto Division 1 promotion play-off with Dublin.

Four wins on the trot had earned us the right to be in with a promotion shout going into the final round of games. The craic and banter on the train up from Drogheda and in the watering holes around Croke Park prior to throw-in was fantastic with strong optimism and belief that Mickey Harte's men could cause an upset.

Bookmakers' generous odds of 8/1 and 15/2 tempted many to part with a couple of euros. There was real hope among the travelling support that this could be our day.

I also encountered many old familiar faces and former players who were probably more realistic about our prospects of getting the required result. That being said, there was still a positive, feel-good factor among everyone I encountered.

It was also great to see so many younger Louth supporters decked out in their red and white colours, many, I'm guessing, taking in their first big Louth game at headquarters.

Stephen Cluxton's surprise return to the Dublin panel hogged much of the media headlines on Monday morning. However, I completely missed his presence in the Dublin warm-up under Hill 16. Indeed, I only became aware of the Parnells clubman's return in conversations after the final whistle.

Watching our lads going through their own pre-match routine, it struck me how calm and composed the players appeared. They had the look of a team who were well-prepared, had the hard work done on the training pitch and were now ready for the challenge.

That's how the opening exchanges panned out with the men in red matching their more illustrious opponents stride for stride. Dessie Farrell had named his strongest available starting XV of the competition with plenty of back up on the bench. Our recent run of results had not gone unnoticed.

Ciarán Downey linked well with Ryan Burns in the opening minutes for the first point of the contest. The gauntlet was thrown down. Our first quarter display warranted a much greater return of a single point. However, a combination of inexperience and poor decision-making in front of goal cost us further scores.

Dublin were definitely rattled and struggled to cope with our swarming defensive set-up and high energy levels on the break. The turning point in the game came just before the 20-minute mark when Tommy Durnin and Liam Jackson combined to find Conall McKeever in space on the edge of the Dublin D. When a point might have been the safer option, determination and speed put the Clans man through in goalscoring position. He rounded his man and let fly from the 13-metre line only to see the ball cannon back off the inside of the post. While we gave as good as we got for the remainder of the half, that opportunity stands out.

Dublin appeared to get to grips with our massed defence in the third quarter as they began to pick off longer-range scores, In an instant, the one-point, interval gap was out to four. A magnificent Durnin fetch then released Dan Corcoran and Conor Grimes to charge at goal but Dáire McConnon's low shot was toe-poked away to safety by Dublin ’keeper David O’Hanlon.

Dublin countered immediately and two points inside a minute threatened to open the floodgates. But Louth weren't finished yet. Substitute Tom Jackson found his brother, Liam, with a defence-splitting pass and he calmly rounded his man to slot to the corner of the net.

Grimes had another goal attempt whistle past the post shortly afterwards. But that was as good as it got. Dublin used all their experience to close out the game as Louth legs and minds began to tire. It was a brave effort but we came up short.

This National League campaign has seen the team grow, develop and mature into a really accomplished and well-organised unit. The run of four wins on the trot will have built resilience and confidence. Sunday's experience will be analysed and banked for battles that lie ahead.

The Leinster championship meeting with Westmeath is just three weeks away followed a week later by a possible semi-final against Meath, Offaly or Longford. Irrespective of what happens in Leinster, our third-place league finish guarantees entry into the four groups of four in the All-Ireland series. There, we'll be pitted against a provincial winner, a provincial loser and AN Other.

What stands out for me is the renewed sense of excitement and expectancy that now surrounds Louth GAA. It's kind of hard to believe how far we've come in such a short space of time.