Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s hard to fully believe the renewed sense of excitement and expectancy around the Louth team

Seamus O'Hanlon

Louth supporters, in the Hogan Stand, celebrate their side's 48th minute goal during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Dublin and Louth at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Louth supporters, in the Hogan Stand, celebrate their side's 48th minute goal during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Dublin and Louth at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Louth supporters, in the Hogan Stand, celebrate their side's 48th minute goal during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Dublin and Louth at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Louth supporters, in the Hogan Stand, celebrate their side's 48th minute goal during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Dublin and Louth at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

A huge Louth support descended on the capital last Sunday morning, the largest that has followed the county since the 2010 Leinster final, for what was a de facto Division 1 promotion play-off with Dublin.

Four wins on the trot had earned us the right to be in with a promotion shout going into the final round of games. The craic and banter on the train up from Drogheda and in the watering holes around Croke Park prior to throw-in was fantastic with strong optimism and belief that Mickey Harte's men could cause an upset.

Privacy