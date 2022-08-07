‘It’s great when you’re winning’ – Fechin's star Kerrisk delighted after completing unique Louth title tally

Seán Kerrisk will soon have more medals than an American war veteran with Sunday’s senior hurling success his fifth championship final win in less than 12 months.

The talented forward, who got on the scoresheet during the seven-point defeat of favourites Knockbridge, followed up last season’s Paddy Kelly Cup triumph, the intermediate and U20 football successes, and a Lory Meagher Cup victory in Louth red, with his second hurling championship win at Páirc Uí Mhuirí.

In what was Fechins' eighth successive appearance in the county’s small ball showpiece, they landed a fourth title by a comprehensive margin.

"You want to feel in control but you never really are,” Kerrisk said of how the match unfolded.

"Any team in the hurling championship, although you like to think you’re in control, it’s always in the back of your mind that it could actually go, so it’s just about keeping popping the points over.

"We probably didn’t have our full squad in the previous games but we knew coming into today – we were training up here during the week – that it was coming right and got a nice feel for the place. We knew this was the only one that really mattered as well.

“Every year you’re psyched up for it because there is so little hurling so you know there are those few important matches and you’re ready to go for it.”

Regarding his dual commitments, Kerrisk is set to refocus on football with Fechin’s facing into a daunting senior championship group containing neighbours Dreadnots and Naomh Máirtín.

"I just love playing the football and hurling as much as each other,” he added.

"It’s great when you’re winning and I’ve been doing both since I was six – all the lads are – and it’s all you want to do.

“It is tough (the balance) but the two managers are great. If you’ve a football match at the weekend, you would always go up to hurling training but might not take part. You just deal with it and the managers are good about it.

“The dual lads are probably up at the pitch every night, so it’s just about balance. The lads know that if you’re training, it’s no good training Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday… you need those breaks and then depending on whatever game is more important on a particular week, I train for that.

“Now, because the hurling is over, it’s straight back into the football.”