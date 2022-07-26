It’s difficult to imagine how Kevin Beahan survived in the engine room

It was with great sadness and a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of 1957 legend Kevin Beahan on Sunday morning following a short illness.

I’d met Kevin many times over the years at football games and social functions, but we had become good friends over the last 10 or 15 years through the sport of golf. While I was too young to witness Kevin’s exploits on the football pitch, his prowess and skill with St Mary’s Ardee, St Patrick’s Armagh, Sean McDermott’s (Dublin) and Louth were the stuff of legend.

For a man who stood just 5ft 7 or 8 inches tall it’s hard to imagine how he survived in the rough and tumble of centre-field battles in the 50s and 60s. But not only did Kevin survive in the engine room of the team, he excelled and set the standard for others to follow.

He had a tremendous leap and a great ability to outfield much bigger men. He possessed an incredible football brain and his skill and talent were way ahead of his time. His ball striking out of the hands and in particular from dead balls was a class apart from his peers.

Kevin would have been 90 years old next April and my last conversation with him was just two weeks ago, the day before the Dublin/Kerry All-Ireland semi-final. I’d a spare ticket and enquired if he was interested in accompanying me to the match.

Kevin however reluctantly declined as he was only recently recovering from a bout of Covid. Despite this, he was still in good form and we chatted for an hour, weighing up the possible outcomes of the following day’s contest. Sean O’Shea’s now-famous long-range free was all that separated the sides at the finish and on my way home from the game I took a detour to a well-known GAA watering hole.

While standing at the bar I overheard an elderly gentleman conversing to another about O’Shea’s mammoth last-minute kick.

“There’s only one other man who would have struck that free kick,” he remarked. “Who would that be?” the other replied. “The great Kevin Beahan”, the man exclaimed.

I couldn’t help myself but to enquire further. He turned out to be originally from Co Cavan, and despite his advancing years he still recalled vividly Kevin’s magnificent striking technique of a dead ball. He claimed never to have witnessed anything better either before or since.

The following day I contacted Kevin again for a chat about the game and that free kick, but also to relay the previous evening’s encounter. He modestly laughed it off but in his own eminent way graciously accepted the compliment, saying: “Manys a belt I got from a Cavan man, but they were always honest people.”

Kevin will be forever remembered as an integral part of Louth’s glorious 1957 All-Ireland team and the man who floated the ball into the Cork square for Sean Cunningham to fist the winning goal to the net.

In chatting to his great friend Benny Gaughran yesterday, his former teammate recounted a story Kevin had told him some years ago.

The crucial ball he floated in from the Hogan Stand/Canal End corner was not actually a sideline ball. It was a free kick Kevin had won himself when he got ‘absolutely clobbered’ by a big Cork defender.

Such was the force of the blow he received to the head Kevin had no recollection whatsoever of taking the free kick which resulted in Sean Cunningham’s famous goal. Grainy film reels and old photos are all he had to go on over the years, but he was not complaining.

In retirement Kevin proved himself equally adept with the small ball and in 2011 he accompanied Niall O’Donnell, JP Rooney and myself on an All-Ireland GAA golf trip to Spain, with all 32 counties represented by former inter-county players.

Aged 78, Kevin was the oldest participant in the four-man team event by almost 20 years, but his talent, skill and competitive spirit really shone through.

While we failed to bring home any silverware, there was no doubting who was the tournament’s leading competitor and personality.

He always had a particular fondness for JP as I’d say he recognised elements of his own skill and creativity in the Monasterboice man’s game.

Some 65 years on from his biggest ever day at Headquarters, the tribute to him on the big screen before Sunday’s throw-in was a nice touch.

The game itself was a fantastic spectacle, with both teams giving of their best and two magnificent individual performances from Shane Walsh and David Cliffiord.

Kevin I’m sure, more than most, would have appreciated the ball mastery and skill of the game’s two leading lights.

Galway belied their underdogs tag and brought the game to Kerry, especially in the opening half. They appeared to tire, however, as the game progressed and ultimately ran out of steam for the crucial closing minutes.

All Kerry’s substitutions made positive impacts, including the two Spillanes at half-time, whereas Galway’s introductions from the bench noticeably weakened their XV.

Kerry are deserving champions, and after a drought of eight years there’ll be a good party in the Kingdom this week. I’d imagine there’ll also be a good ‘get together’ in the Kingdom above as Kevin is welcomed to his eternal rest by deceased family, friends and former teammates.

Kevin was a living legend and a star both on and off the field of play.

He is arguably the greatest footballer in the history of Gaelic football in Louth.

Outside of sport Kevin was an all-round gentleman possessing great wit and charm, a good friend and wise counsel, an engaging raconteur and wonderful social company in any environment. It was somehow fitting that he would pass on the morning of All-Ireland final day. Rest in Peace Kevin.

Ni bheidh a leithéid ann arís.