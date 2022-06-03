‘It’s about survival,’ says Louth manager Harte ahead of Cork clash

Survival is Louth’s key objective at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday as Mickey Harte’s men appear set to adopt a more conservative approach against Cork (throw-in: 2pm).

The Reds face the Munster men bidding to reach the second round of the qualifiers a month on from a 16-point hiding by Kildare in the Leinster Championship quarter-final – a defeat which Harte concedes has tested the confidence of his Division 3 title-winning players.

Yet with several first-team stars having returned to full training, including Tommy Durnin (concussion), Dáire Nally (hamstring) and Sam Mulroy (groin), the Louth manager is eager to assess where his charges are at versus another of next season’s Division 2 sides.

“We want to be competitive and, therefore, we have to do what it takes to be competitive,” Harte said of Louth’s pending gameplan.

“It’s not necessarily that this is a long-term approach you’re taking. We’d hope to get work done in the intervening months between now and next year to bring our players up to a level of maturity and physicality.

“But right now it’s about survival, a case of how long can we survive here and that’s what we need to be about. There will need to be a degree of conservatism about how we play because if you open up the door to a team like Cork to run freely at us, it would be a big challenge in the space of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“And we have to regain a degree of confidence and to do that you have to be really conscious of the team effort. You want to be sure that you’re not exposing yourself to a scoreline that you can’t get back at.

DARE NOT

“We dare not repeat what we did against Kildare because even though we started the second half like a whirlwind and were coming back at them well, it was still too big a hill to climb and to stay at the top of.

“We have to learn the lessons of the Kildare game in that when a team gets a march on you, it’s a long day and we want to avoid another long day. We want to be in this fight until the end.”

The draw itself saw the Wee men avoid each of the four Division 1 contenders, including All-Ireland champions Tyrone, It’s an outcome Harte was pleased by, feeling the Rebels are at a level closer to where Louth presently stand.

“It was good to avoid all the Division 1 teams but an away game is a challenge for us,” he added.

“Cork are far better than their league form suggested and they had a good encounter with Kerry. For 50 or 55 minutes, they were well in the game and maybe they just ran out of steam, so that doesn’t bode well for making it any kind of easy fixture.

“We wanted to have somebody who is at least nearer to our league at the moment so it gives you a chance to stay in a week longer. You want to stay in the championship as long as possible and if you get a big hitter, you’re only going to learn about the gap between you and the big hitter.

“It takes years to develop teams to the level where the Division 1 teams are at and there’s no way of fast-forwarding that. You just have to take your time to do it.

“I think Cork and ourselves will feel that there probably shouldn’t have been as big a gap in our games. A few events within the games could have changed the complexion of the scoreboard, if not the overall outcome.

“It’s been a time for reflection and I think Cork will be happy when they look at what Kildare did to us, saying that they have us coming to them. I know how good Cork can be. We (Tyrone) played them in Croke Park (2019) in a qualifier match and by half-time we were almost gone. Only for we had a real blitz at the start of the second half to go into the lead we’d have lost that game.

“A lot of those same players are there and they’ve a few U20s from a a couple of years ago who won an All-Ireland, which doesn’t necessarily weaken them any. They have talent and quality more than their league form suggested. We’ll have to be at our best to be with them.

“But this is a great opportunity to say that we’re better than the scoreline suggested against Kildare – that’s the first challenge. Next challenge is to see if we can go close enough to cause an upset. The third, and the beauty of it, is that if you do that, you’ve another game. That’s huge for any county and some counties would take it for granted that they’ll be there, but we would see it as a great bonus to have that chance.”

SEE PAGES 76-79 FOR MORE