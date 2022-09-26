It feels like Glyde Rangers’ year in the Louth JFC after semi-final win over Wolfe Tones

The introduction of youth has lit Glyde Rangers’ championship flame as they qualified for a first junior final since 2019 with a relatively comfortable defeat of Wolfe Tones in Stabannon on Sunday night.

On a poignant occasion, where the Sheridan brothers, Ciaráin and Céin, played for the first time since burying their late father, Aiden, two of the Tallanstown club’s minors from last season – Oisín Lynch and Tadhg Kellett – got on the scoresheet for Fergus Flynn’s team.

For as well as Tones performed, buoyed by four wins in succession, the outcome was predictable from the moment Ciaráin Sheridan bulldozed his way through and buried in the net midway through the opening period.

With Alan Kirk and Lynch up front, the Sky Blues had a finishing touch that Tones, for all their tidy play, lacked, despite veteran Rory Taaffe giving their defence a tricky time of it during the first half especially.

The winners could even afford a relatively subdued performance from their main man, Niall Sharkey, at centre-half, with Dion Conlon and captain Brian Duffy completely on top of the midfield exchanges.

But that is the difference in Glyde from last season in that Sharkey doesn’t have to be the omnipresent driving force now that there is energy from multiple different sources. Duffy is a rejuvenated figure, with Jack McKeever, Kellett, Ultan Larney and substitute Killian Scott giving the junior title favourites a line-breaking power that they so evidently lacked since last marching behind the band.

It also gives them a reason to believe that they can both overcome a confident Stabannon Parnells outfit in Saturday’s showpiece and possibly hold their own at intermediate level with the potential for more fresh talent to graduate into the side over the terms ahead.

EVEN EXCHANGES

Following an end-to-end opening, Sheridan’s green flag on 18 minutes was the beginning of Glyde’s bid to pull away, particularly after it was added to by Kellett in making the scoreboard read 1-4 to 0-2 in Rangers’ favour.

However, three points on the trot by Tones had them well in contention at half-time, down by 1-4 to 0-5, a deficit which may have been completely overturned had Chris Cudden’s well-struck effort not rebounded off the butt of the post shortly before the break.

Four points in succession at the beginning of the second period appeared to suggest that Flynn’s players would pull away, but Tones, to their credit, didn’t allow that to materialise as the wet and windy conditions worsened.

Cudden tapped in for a three-pointer, only for Lynch to return the compliment at the other end before Kirk pushed the gap out to seven. But another Cudden major nine minutes from time and Sam Kelly’s point narrowed the margin to four – keeping alive the Drogheda men’s championship dream.

Though they were unable to develop their momentum into a successful comeback with Glyde closing out the contest at their leisure.

It just feels like Glyde’s year – at long last.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Gerard Bourton, Conor McCullagh, Fiachra Sheridan; Tadhg Kellett 0-1, Niall Sharkey, Jack McKeever; Brian Duffy 0-1, Dion Conlon 0-1; Barry Brennan, Alan Kirk 0-5 (3f), Ultan Larney 0-1; Conor Sheridan, Ciaráin Sheridan 1-1, Oisín Lynch 1-2 (0-1f). Subs: Céin Sheridan for Bourton (HT), Killian Scott 0-1 for B Brennan (HT), Gerard Farrell for F Sheridan (49), Barry Sharkey for McKeever (55).

WOLFE TONES: Johnny Lynch; Taidgh Rock, Reece Owens, Liam Gaffney; Sam Kelly 0-1, Alan Fanning, Emmet Judge; Seán McQuail, Patrick Fanning; Chris Cudden 2-0, Seán Flanagan, Garrett Cooney; Niall Smith, Rory Taaffe 0-3 (2m), Darren Weldon 0-1 (1f). Subs: Adam Gartland 0-1 for McQuail (23), Jordan Duffy for Weldon (45), Danny Byrne for Fanning (47), Eoghan Brennan 0-2 (1f) for Gaffney (49).

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets).