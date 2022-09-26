Louth

It feels like Glyde Rangers’ year in the Louth JFC after semi-final win over Wolfe Tones

Glyde Rangers 2-13 Wolfe Tone 2-8

Glyde’s Alan Kirk attempts to block Garrett Cooney of Wolfe Tones during Sunday’s semi-final in Stabannon. Picture: Paul Connor

Glyde’s Alan Kirk attempts to block Garrett Cooney of Wolfe Tones during Sunday’s semi-final in Stabannon. Picture: Paul Connor

Caoimhín Reilly, in Stabannon

The introduction of youth has lit Glyde Rangers’ championship flame as they qualified for a first junior final since 2019 with a relatively comfortable defeat of Wolfe Tones in Stabannon on Sunday night.

On a poignant occasion, where the Sheridan brothers, Ciaráin and Céin, played for the first time since burying their late father, Aiden, two of the Tallanstown club’s minors from last season – Oisín Lynch and Tadhg Kellett – got on the scoresheet for Fergus Flynn’s team. 

