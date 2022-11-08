Intense debate in Darver over Louth GAA’s stance on minor age grade proposals

Stabannon Parnells' Derek Crilly and Conor Sheridan of Glyde Rangers played in this year's Louth JFC final that involved 14 18-year-olds, according to Glyde chairman Anthony Nulty. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Louth GAA clubs are set to further discuss any potential juvenile age grade changes internally before next month’s Convention where possible motions will be tabled.

It follows prolonged discussion at Monday night’s extended County Board meeting in Darver where the majority of delegates were accompanied by an additional club representative.

County Manager Francie McMullen and secretary Bob Doheny explained the options at Louth’s disposal based on recommendations by Croke Park’s task force and indicated that there may be a slice of leeway where the controversial ‘decoupling’ stipulation is concerned.

At present, there are three variables which are set to go before Congress next spring. One is for there to be a blanket retention of the U17 grade, another would allow counties to opt for their own preference regarding U17 or U18, while the third would see U18 reinstated across the county.

However, in both cases where U18 could come back into the scenario, players would be prevented from taking part in matches at adult level until their 19th year.

Or at least that’s how it was originally presented. Offaly are set to back the second proposal and revert to U18 while inserting a bye-law that would allow 18-year-olds, still eligible for the ‘minor’ grade, to be permitted to play just one adult match in a week.

This perked the interest of several delegates, although St Mochtas’ Paul Murtagh did question how this would be policed. McMullen admitted that it would be difficult, while Doheny said that it would be up to the club and their opposition to be cognisant of the situation on any given day and that breaking the bye-law would, ultimately, be a fatal error that could lead to expulsion from competition.

DISCUSSION

In the lengthy discussion that followed the presentation, St Brides’ Paddy Farrell felt the idea of denying 18-year-olds participation in adult football was wrong and that certain clubs would struggle if this was to become the situation.

Anthony Briscoe, Stabannon Parnells, asked if the players who will be effected by ‘decoupling’ – which he referred to as “a massive issue for smaller clubs” – next year had been probed about their feelings towards the debate, adding that some of this year’s U17s in his club “would have no interest in playing minor football next year” and that he would have “no fulfilment in letting an 18-year-old know that he can’t play for Stabannon next year”.

Glen Emmets’ Joe Hurson stressed the importance of keeping teenagers playing, suggesting that if reinstating U18 football ensured greater participation numbers among boys of the age then accepting ‘decoupling’ would be worthwhile in the long-term.

He supported both Michael Boylan and Neil Cooney of Naomh Máirtín who had earlier pleaded for second-team football to be given greater priority in terms of fixture scheduling. While the pair were cognisant of other clubs perhaps not having the quantity of players the Jocks currently do, they felt it was vital for retaining players that the Division 4, 5 and 6 programmes were treated closer to an equal with the primary grades.

Aidan Reilly (Roche Emmets), Enda McKeown (St Joseph’s), Joe Carroll (Dundalk Gaels) and Colm Gartlan (Geraldines) rowed in behind the Glen Emmets delegate on his player retention contribution, adding that their clubs had a healthy representation of U17s this year but that the majority of them would struggle to cope with adult football in a training environment never mind in competitive settings next season.

Each were of the opinion that more of their crop would be better equipped for harvesting following another campaign as ‘underage’ players as opposed to graduating immediately. Reilly did add that he was “encouraged” to learn of the permission for bye-law options that could soften the ‘decoupling’-initiated division.

Glyde Rangers chairman Anthony Nulty put across a well-formed argument in favour of the U17 grade remaining in situ, however, by telling the gathering that 14 18-year-olds were involved in this year’s junior championship final, entailing both his club and Stabannon, that would have been ruled out if ‘decoupling’ was mandatory.

He said that the Tallanstown outfit would have struggled to field only for having a fresh batch of players to choose from and that half of the aforementioned 14 were now in training with the Louth U20s having distinguished themselves through playing adult football for 12 months.

Derek Crilly, development officer, felt there “is no perfect solution” but opined that U17 was “working” and meant there was “no pressure on players”. He used Wolfe Tones as an example whereby the Drogheda side fielded a ‘development’ team, mainly comprising of young players, as their second string this year and that clubs should perhaps now revisit how they approach ‘junior’ leagues with a view to using it for their emerging talent as opposed to “dragging older lads out”.

Minor Board chairman Kevin Gordon came into the debate at a later juncture, saying that “lots of suggestions have been heard but we need proposals now”.

With this, county chairman Peter Fitzpatrick asked that clubs come to a decision on their stance and submit motions ahead of Convention.