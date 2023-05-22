Insipid and uninspiring display sees Louth depart Leinster IFC with a whimper against Kildare

Kildare 3-15 Louth 0-10

Louth’s display was insipid, uninspiring and without cohesion as they bowed out of the Leinster IFC following a sixth defeat in seven matches on Sunday afternoon.

Just a matter of months on from winning by a point in Hawkfield, against a Kildare side that have progressed significantly since then, a victory which capped a four-match sequence of triumphs at the beginning of the National League, Kit Henry’s side are in disarray and appear to be in grave danger of relegation if this form persists into the All-Ireland series.

The Reds will take on the winner of the provincial final, between Kildare and Wexford, and Leitrim next month and while that would be deemed as a relatively favourable draw given the alternatives, Louth look to be in a squalid way with players visibly low on confidence and bereft of direction.

By the same token, the lack of effort by certain individuals on the day was clear and there were occasions when Lilywhites took receipt of possession from standing starts and were allowed to develop forward momentum without so much as a paw being laid on them by members of the Wee attack. Indeed, in one particular instance, a Louth player stood with their hands on their hips as their marker went on an offensive foray. Such apathy and petulance is inexcusable.

Goalkeeper Rebecca Lambe-Fagan, defenders Eilis Hand and Holly Lambe-Sally, and captain Áine Breen were the only Reds to emerge with any degree of respectability performance-wise, although Lauren Boyle, prior to her withdrawal, did kick five points, while Laura Collins was starved of supply but reliable from frees.

A portion of others pursued the shadows of Kildare’s outfielders, with winger Róisín Byrne, Trina Duggan and Lara Curran class acts, and Laoise Lenehan adept at making incisions on her regular runs up-field. With Byrne having the freedom to do as she pleased from centre-forward, particularly during the first half where she scored six points and set-up Curran’s 21st minute goal, Louth had no opportunity to meaningfully compete despite having led by 0-3 to two at an early juncture.

Boyle was the shining light of the Wee attack during the opening period, pointing thrice from play in spite of limited possession, and Louth persisted with trying to play through the middle for the duration of the hour, with no inclination to muster attacks from the flanks considering the Lilies effectively plotted a mass of bodies in the region of the scoring zone.

Trailing by 1-10 to 0-6 at the interval, very few, if any, at Kildare’s Centre of Excellence felt a revival was possible but a Boyle brace did temporarily reduce the deficit to five before the winners’ second goal completely deflated Louth’s limited challenge.

Centre-back Ruth Sargeant made her move and after fisting against the upright, she was fouled by Niamh Rice having been quickest to the loose ball. In what proved to be her final contribution to the affair, Neasa Dooley converted the penalty, although Lambe-Fagan was unlucky not to keep it out.

The third major, nine minutes from full-time, was calamitous. Byrne got free – as she seemed to be throughout the duel – and not only attracted one Louth defender, but served as a magnet for two more who allowed Ciara Price to be found with an unimpeded path to the target. The Sarsfields clubwoman made no mistake with her shot to the net.

Kildare, who hit seven wides, could have won by a greater amount, which compounded a horrendous spectacle from a Louth perspective. Arresting this alarming slide in form will test every ounce of Henry’s managerial mettle.

KILDARE: Mary Hulgraine; Lara Gilbert 0-1, Laoise Lenehan, Aoife Clifford; Sarah Munnelly 0-1, Ruth Sargeant, Lauren Burke; Grace Clifford, Aoife Rattigan; Ellen Dowling 0-1, Róisín Byrne 0-9 (4f), Claire Sullivan; Trina Duggan, Lara Curran 1-2, Neasa Dooley 1-1 (1-0p). Subs: Ciara Price 1-0 for Dooley (39), Mia Doherty for Rattigan (46), Lauren Murtagh for Burke (49), Gráinne Kenneally for Curran (55), Amy Larn for Clifford (60)

LOUTH: Rebecca Lambe-Fagan; Eimear Murray, Eilis Hand, Seoda Matthews; Shannen McLaughlin, Céire Nolan, Holly Lambe-Sally; Áine Breen 0-1, Aoife Halligan; Aoife Russell, Kate Flood, Abi Keenan 0-1; Lauren Boyle 0-5 (2f), Niamh Rice, Laura Collins 0-2 (2f). Subs: Mia Duffy for Russell (39), Róisín Maguire for Boyle (48), Lucy White 0-1 for Keenan (48), Katie Doheny for Lambe-Sally (51), Caoimhe Boyle for Hand (58)

REFEREE: Marion Hayden (Carlow).