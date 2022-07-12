Inflation ‘a considerable beast’ but Louth GAA to plough ahead with Dundalk stadium development

Treasurer Aidan Berrill has conceded current economic inflation is “a considerable beast” in Louth’s stadium dream but has rejected talk of the project being shelved like other major GAA developments around the country.

Treasurer Aidan Berrill has conceded current economic inflation is “a considerable beast” in the way of Louth’s stadium dream but has rejected talk of the project being shelved like other major GAA developments around the country.

The Naomh Máirtín clubman was asked for a projected cost figure by O Raghallaighs’ Robert McKenna at Monday night’s County Board meeting held in Darver and suggested that it would total at least €19 million.

Originally, the build was expected to generate a €12 million bill, though Berrill observed that “prices have gone through the roof from when we started the process three years ago”.

St Brides’ Paddy Farrell probed Peter Fitzpatrick on Croke Park’s input towards the overall fee which led the chairman down a familiar path of insisting their support was genuine without yet having a sum to pledge towards the spending pot.

However, Fitzpatrick did confirm that Prunty would be installing the pitch with a perimeter fence to be erected simultaneously to protect the surface from intruders. Work on this, he added, is to get underway in advance of the next committee gathering in September.

Meanwhile, meetings are scheduled with Mickey Harte (senior football manager), Paul McCormack (senior hurling manager) and Christy Grimes (U20 football manager) in the coming weeks with a view to next season. Fitzpatrick also confirmed that the executive had received two nominations from clubs for the U17 manager’s post vacated by Aaron Hoey.

SCANDALOUS

Na Piarsaigh Blackrock’s Stephen Murphy hit out at the pricing of club championship tickets, referring to the €10 entry fee as “scandalous” for people wanting to attend multiple matches.

He asked if there was a weekend ticket available – which Berrill said there was at a cost of €40 – while St Mochta’s delegate Paul Murtagh queried the lack of double headers on the championship fixture programme released to clubs last week. There was no explanation forthcoming.

This followed a discussion in which Farrell complained about last week’s senior hurling championship meeting of Knockbridge and St Fechin’s being played on Darver pitch four, a field he claimed to be unsuitable.

CCC secretary Peter Sage said that pitches one and two were unavailable due to remedial work and that Kilkerley Emmets would host this week’s hurling tie between Knockbridge and Naomh Moninne.

However, Murtagh supported his neighbouring delegate’s questioning of Darver and its suitability to host championship matches, recalling his club’s senior quarter-final with Mattock Rangers last year and how uncomfortable the bank facilities can be at various times of the year.

He wanted to know why more matches weren’t being spread around the county and said Páirc Mochta was available to host games without getting any.

Joe Hurson, Glen Emmets, highlighted the geographical plotting of championship games, referring to Dunleer as the most southerly venue in use this season. Berrill interjected, informing the meeting that the Gaelic Grounds wasn’t available, with McKenna responding to say that work lasting 18 months is due to begin on the O Raghallaighs’ surface in August.

Finally, Sean O’Mahonys’ Pat O’Brien brought up the departure of Denis McArdle as referees’ administrator and wanted it to be confirmed by Fitzpatrick, which it was.

O’Brien added that “it was a pity to have lost a good GAA man” and that he wanted to acknowledge the effort put in by the Louth Villager during his two-and-a-half years in the post. The chairman and Kevin Carroll, Sean McDermott’s, both echoed the sentiments.

Naomh Moninne’s Maurice Murphy inquired about a replacement with Peter Sage to fill the position for the remainder of the year.