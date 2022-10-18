In the year they lost Kevin Beahan, it is fitting that Ardee St Mary’s won the Louth SFC

Ardee St Mary’s are Louth senior football champions for the first time since 1995. Following the drama of last week's epic drawn game at a rain-drenched Clan na Gael Park, patrons heading into St Brigid’s Park in Dowdallshill were hoping for more of the same from the replay.

The first game was as good a final as most observers can remember in recent times but that doesn't always guarantee similar fare at the second time of asking. Unfortunately, I was out of the country at the weekend so my window for the replay was provided by LúTV and while their coverage is excellent, it is a very poor second to standing on the bank in the midst of gameday atmosphere. As the old GAA TV ad says, 'Nothing Beats Being There'.

The opening half of the contest took a remarkably similar route to that of the previous week's game. Ardee goaled early, this time through Ciarán Keenan, and dominated the early exchanges. But with Andy McDonnell again in top form, Blues gradually gained control around the middle and reeled off five scores in a row to be ahead at the midway point of the half.

It was nip and tuck during the second quarter with the sides level on four occasions. As with last week, the Drogheda men edged their noses in front at the break, 0-9 to 1-5. On the balance of play, Ardee looked the better team in the first half but they again found themselves in arrears at the short whistle.

'Hunger is a great sauce' is an old saying that a friend of mine often uses and I'm sure it was something that the St Mary's players considered and reflected upon during the half-time interval.

This group have experienced lots of underage success but adult football is a more cruel and unforgiving environment where you don't always get what you deserve. Successful underage players coming into an adult set-up have perhaps a three- or four-year window of opportunity to make a difference, and influence and change a club's fortunes.

Anything longer and they are in danger of simply becoming part of the original furniture. The 2022 championship and this crucial juncture of the replay was, therefore, critical for the likes of the Jacksons, Keenans, McKennys, Gillespies and Dáire McConnon to step up and be counted,

Whether it was the management's harsh words or the players’ inner-reflection, Ardee looked a more determined and focussed outfit when proceedings got back underway. Squeezing up on the Blues’ kickout and with Ronan Carroll now positioned at the fulcrum of their attack, they lashed over four points in as many minutes to put themselves in the driving seat.

Carroll, in particular, was excellent during this period as the Deesiders looked to be well on their way to victory. But Blues were not giving up and hung on to the shirt-tails of their opponent without ever closing the gap.

Carl Gillespie's 62nd minute free stretched the margin out to six points, rendering the earlier announcement of seven minutes of injury-time almost academic. Ardee then retreated to defend their lead and see out the game; however, Blues, to their credit, weren't done yet.

Referee Kevin Brady awarded Jamie Kelly a penalty which Emmet Carolan converted at the second attempt but time was now up. Injuries, substitutions, time-wasting and some play-acting extended the additional time to an amazing 13 minutes where Blues had opportunities to draw level and even win it.

However, it was fitting that Carroll would have the final say to close out an absorbing and memorable showpiece with his fourth point of the half.

In a year when they lost Kevin Beahan, arguably their best ever player, it was somehow fitting that Ardee St Mary’s would once again be crowned SFC champions. .

FITZER DELIVERS

Finally, a few words for Louth GAA chairman Peter Fitzpatrick and the county executive – with government and Croke Park funding temporarily withdrawn, it seemed that the county stadium was stalled and condemned to continued uncertainty and delays.

However, you have to hand it to ‘Fitzer’ and his team. Out of leftfield, they've pulled a rabbit from the hat by securing €15m funding sourced through the government's Irish Immigrant Investor Programme (IIIP).

Set-up in 2012, the little-known scheme encourages foreign entrepreneurs and investors to pledge support to local projects in return for Irish residency. A recent change in the scheme allowed donors to make a philanthropic donation to a public project that benefits the arts, sports, education or culture within Ireland.

Thirty-seven foreign donors have each pledged €400,000 to the stadium project, bringing the total up to €14.8m, While construction costs have ballooned from the original €12m estimate to an eye-watering, expected final cost of €20m, this development means we are now well on our way to deliver the project by the end of 2024. Congratulations is in order for all involved.