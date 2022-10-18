Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

In the year they lost Kevin Beahan, it is fitting that Ardee St Mary’s won the Louth SFC

Seamus O'Hanlon

James McGillick, who lost his mother Lynne earlier in the year, and Jamie Rooney, who survived the passing of his father Shay late last year, lifted Joe Ward after Ardee St Marys' replay win over Newtown Blues last Sunday. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand

Close

James McGillick, who lost his mother Lynne earlier in the year, and Jamie Rooney, who survived the passing of his father Shay late last year, lifted Joe Ward after Ardee St Marys' replay win over Newtown Blues last Sunday. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

James McGillick, who lost his mother Lynne earlier in the year, and Jamie Rooney, who survived the passing of his father Shay late last year, lifted Joe Ward after Ardee St Marys' replay win over Newtown Blues last Sunday. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

James McGillick, who lost his mother Lynne earlier in the year, and Jamie Rooney, who survived the passing of his father Shay late last year, lifted Joe Ward after Ardee St Marys' replay win over Newtown Blues last Sunday. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Ardee St Mary’s are Louth senior football champions for the first time since 1995. Following the drama of last week's epic drawn game at a rain-drenched Clan na Gael Park, patrons heading into St Brigid’s Park in Dowdallshill were hoping for more of the same from the replay.

The first game was as good a final as most observers can remember in recent times but that doesn't always guarantee similar fare at the second time of asking. Unfortunately, I was out of the country at the weekend so my window for the replay was provided by LúTV and while their coverage is excellent, it is a very poor second to standing on the bank in the midst of gameday atmosphere. As the old GAA TV ad says, 'Nothing Beats Being There'.

Privacy