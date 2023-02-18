Improved Louth U20s draw with Armagh in Philly McGuinness Cup clash

Louth's Dara McDonnell diverts Oisín Conaty's shot for goal off the line during the Wee men's Philly McGuinness Cup match with Armagh in Stabannon on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

This was a game that both Louth and Armagh will reckon they could – or, more probably, should – have won in Stabannon, though having kicked 14 wides, missed three gilt-edged goal chances and conceded an equaliser four minutes into stoppage time, the hosts ought to feel the more aggrieved at the stalemate.

And yet, having played so poorly in Westmeath a week earlier, there was a considerable amount to be happy with as Christy Grimes and Derek Walsh managed to assemble a much more coherent and cogent XV that dominated much of an encounter that ultimately hinged on Armagh’s two-goal salvo within the space of 60 first half seconds.

Caolan Finnegan found the net twice during the 11th minute. Having firstly neatly finished past Dylan Cassidy, the Crossmaglen Rangers forward then intercepted the goalkeeper’s subsequent kickout and immediately lobbed the ball to the net via the inside of the upright. Now trailing by six points, having only a Danny Reilly conversion to show for a fairly strong opening in territorial terms, the situation looked to be ominous.

Though the Reds gradually settled into their groove and while still very lateral in their outlook, particularly in comparison with their opponents, who drove towards the target at speed at every viable opportunity, Louth were given a platform to compete via the tremendous fielding of Dara McDonnell and line-breaking incisions of Tadhg McDonnell.

Indeed, had the hosts’ place-kicking been up to scratch – five scorable frees were missed over the hour – they would almost certainly have prevailed. Add to these Patrick McAteer’s wonderful save from Kieran McArdle’s drive, Kyle McElroy’s shot at the side-netting and Darragh Dorian’s toe-poke at full stretch and Louth could have been out of sight.

Instead, they trailed by four at the interval – 2-3 to 0-5 – but the momentum of the game appeared to swing their way in the aftermath of Dorian’s introduction. The Naomh Máirtín clubman is diminutive in stature but has an uncanny knack of finding space and creating excitement with his busy, almost hyper, style. Having only come in four minutes before half-time, the teenager had a hand in two points.

For all of their intent when they got moving, Armagh were quite limited in the final third and despite Aaron O’Neill showing some classy touches, he struggled to make headway into the scoring zone and so the Orchard men’s edge became progressively more blunt as the contest developed.

Having led by four at the interval, the gap was reduced to the minimum with 12 minutes to go when Seán Reynolds, who grew into proceedings with the wind at his back, knocked over a point from 45m. And, in almost the next play, a loose pass across Armagh’s target was gathered by McArdle and the St Bride’s star made no mistake in sliding the ball beneath the advancing McAteer.

To their credit, the visitors’ response was emphatic and notches by Finnegan and powerful Fergal O’Brien levelled the sides for the second time after Dara McDonnell produced an incredible clearance off the line to deny Oisín Conaty’s daisy-cutting effort.

It was all-square for a third spell at the death with the wing-back splitting the posts again moments after McArdle’s free looked to have settled matters in Louth’s favour.

LOUTH: Dylan Cassidy; Mark Holohan, Beanón Corrigan, Fionn Tipping; Tadhg McDonnell, Seán Reynolds 0-1, Aaron McGlew 0-1; Dara McDonnell 0-1, Danny Reilly 0-1; Liam Flynn 0-1, Kieran McArdle 1-1 (0-1f), Cameron Maher; Kyle McElroy 0-3 (3f), Tom Matthews 0-1, Harry Butterly 0-1 (1f). Subs: Darragh Dorian for Butterly (26), James Rogers for Reilly (39), Cian Connor for Maher (41), Enda O’Neill for Matthews (52), Ben Gartlan for McElroy (55).

ARMAGH: Patrick McAteer; Odhrán Carragher 0-1, Gareth Murphy, Emmet Magee; Calum O’Neill, Brendan O’Hagan, Fergal O’Brien 0-2; Tadhg Grimley, Patrick Carr; James O’Hara, Aaron O’Neill 0-2 (2f), Antoin McParland 0-1; Ruairí O’Brien 0-1 Caolan Finnegan 2-1, Seán Conlon. Subs: Oisín Conaty for McParland (34), Keegan Grant for Conlon (41), James Austin for Grimley (48), Rhys Stevens for C O’Neill (57).

REFEREE: Keith Sheerin (Meath).