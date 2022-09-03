Impressive St Kevin’s condemn woeful O Raghallaighs to Louth IFC abyss

St Kevin’s are the most unappealing opponents remaining in the intermediate championship with their miserly defence – which has conceded just 0-11 in the two group games – and blistering pace on the break a hugely effective combination.

They protect the scoring zone, around the periphery of the D, as though their lives depend on it and with O Raghallaighs – not for the first time this season – incoherent in attempting to melt the structure they were facing down, with isolated runners being hoovered into tackling swarms and the ball being kicked away with little care, the circle of the game was vicious for Niall Ronan’s men.