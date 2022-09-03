Impressive St Kevin’s condemn woeful O Raghallaighs to Louth IFC abyss

Premium
O Raghallaighs 0-3 St Kevin’s 1-11
St Kevin’s are the most unappealing opponents remaining in the intermediate championship with their miserly defence – which has conceded just 0-11 in the two group games – and blistering pace on the break a hugely effective combination.
They protect the scoring zone, around the periphery of the D, as though their lives depend on it and with O Raghallaighs – not for the first time this season – incoherent in attempting to melt the structure they were facing down, with isolated runners being hoovered into tackling swarms and the ball being kicked away with little care, the circle of the game was vicious for Niall Ronan’s men.
Perhaps, having conceded eight goals against the North Road natives in the league, Kevin’s manager Thomas MacNamee will be most pleased about how his side contained O Raghallaighs’ threats-in-chief, Ben Rogan and Kyle McElroy, as neither scored. Indeed, only the Moore brothers, Ruairí and Eoin, and Daniel Reilly found the target on an evening where the Division 2 champions departed the championship with the most muted of whimpers.
And what will worry prospective foes most about Kevin’s is that they haven’t even enjoyed the luxury of Seánie Crosbie lining out at midfield with the Wexford native once again taking up position in the full-back line, having been selected to pick up Barry Flanagan, who, along with his brother, Joe, were notable absentees for O Raghallaighs.
Kevin’s led by 0-3 to one following a largely forgettable first half that included two major goal chances going begging for the losers when the match was scoreless. McElroy cannoned the butt of the post firstly, with the rebound somehow bouncing to safety off the again impressive Shane Meade, while Eoin Moore dragged his opening wide.
On the other hand, when Kevin’s got their opportunity for a three-pointer, they displayed a killer instinct. Meade took off like a hare from the 45, playing a clever one-two with TJ Doheny and burying confidently by Conor Brown.
By the time Ruairí Moore pointed, O Raghallaighs had gone 37 minutes scoreless and trailed by 1-6 to 0-2, with the Philipstown side gleefully picking one of the pre-competition favourites off at their leisure thereafter.
To compound matters, both Jack Carr and Stephen Murphy were black carded by referee Ultan McElroy either side of the break.
O RAGHALLAIGHS: Conor Brown; Stephen Murphy, James Morgan, Dáire O’Rourke; Jack Carr, Chris Smith, Emmet King; Alan Doyle, Ruairí Moore 0-1; Olan Walshe, Eoin Moore 0-1, Danny Morgan; Kyle McElroy, Ben Rogan, Daniel Reilly 0-1. Subs: Joe Meehan for Carr (35), Cillian Curran for D Morgan (37), John Horan for Murphy (44), Ben Sweeney for J Morgan (53).
ST KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Seánie Crosbie, Finbarr Lynch, Shane Meade 1-0; Dylan Maher, Cameron Maher 0-2 (2f), Darren McMullen; Evan Maher, Cian Callan; Karl Martin, TJ Doheny 0-4 (2f), Patrick Clarke 0-2; Eoin McKenna, Tom Matthews 0-1, Lee Crosbie 0-2 (1f). Sub: Brian Callaghan for Callan (29).
REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).