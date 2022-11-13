Impressive St Fechin’s dismantle Kilcoole to qualify for Leinster JHC semi-final

Donal Ryan bids to free himself for St Fechin's during Saturday afternoon's Leinster JHC quarter-final victory over Kilcoole in Darver. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

St Fechin’s bridged a seven-year gap by reaching the club’s second-ever Leinster JHC semi-final with a convincing victory over Wicklow intermediate champions Kilcoole in Darver on Saturday afternoon.

The Beaulieu boys were never in danger despite missing three of their county players – Paul Mathews (injured) and Danny Morgan (abroad) were unavailable with Seán Kerrisk only fit to come in – from the starting XV.

Ace marksman Paddy Lynch was again on top form, scoring six of his 11 points from play, including two beauties from range in the lead into half-time, either side of Kilcoole’s Charlie Frawley receiving a red card for what referee Ciarán Flynn deemed to have been a deliberate clutch of an opponent’s faceguard.

With the winger’s dismissal went the Garden natives’ provincial aspirations as Fechin’s accumulated a comprehensive interval advantage of 0-9 to three, with the visitors’ opening notch from play coming on 29 minutes when Luke Evans shot over from a tricky position.

Eoin Keddy was their sole registrar beforehand and while Evans’ well-taken major in the early stages of the second period did rise a cheer from their travelling contingent, reducing the deficit at that juncture to five points, the home side didn’t falter and remained in the ascendency, effectively using the spare man in working possession to Seaghan Conneely and Lynch, who combined for all but 1-4 of the winners’ tally.

Typically, Conneely’s aerial play was of the highest calibre and a significant concentration of Fechin’s attacks went through the Louth star, allowing Lynch to tuck into pockets of space off the other wing and receive the sliotar in ideal scenarios for him to shoot at the target.

In the absence of Mathews and Kerrisk inside, Seán Hodgins was extremely lively and chipped in with a nice point to open the scoring, but there were several goal chances for Fechin’s that will require finishing the next day and manager Niall McEneaney will be eager to get his clinical attackers back in the side for Saturday week’s semi-final tussle with Horsewood of Wexford in Enniscorthy.

By the same token, credit is due to Luke Frawley, Kilcoole’s custodian, for his alertness in advancing to claim any loose ball. He, along with Evans, Keddy and centre-back Ciarán Doyle, fared best for the Wicklow side.

In spite of raising a green flag, a comeback was never really on for the visiting posse. Lynch, Conneely, Donal Ryan and Jamie McDonnell responded with points for Fechin’s, while substitute Micheál Byrne directed a crisply-struck shot to the bottom corner of the net with 11 minutes to play, increasing the margin to nine points and as good as sealing the locals’ place in the next round.

They will acknowledge that improvement will be required for the trek to Slaneyside in a fortnight’s time, but back-to-back wins, in a sweeping style, at Leinster level is an impressive return for a Fechin’s team that continues to improve with every passing game.

ST FECHIN’S: Ruairí Morrissey; Conor Higgins, Oisín Byrne, Cormac McAuley; Conor Mathews, Peter Fortune, Jamie McDonnell 0-1; David Stephenson, Donal Ryan 0-1; Paddy Lynch 0-11 (5f), Ross Berkery, Seaghan Conneely 0-3; Seán Hodgins 0-1, Bob Grace 0-1, Barry Devlin. Subs: Micheál Byrne 1-0 for B Devlin (HT), Ryan Walsh for Higgins (HT), Seán Kerrisk for Grace (42), Brian O’Connell for Hodgins (49), Colin Griffin for Berkery (57).

KILCOOLE: Luke Frawley; Shane Collins, Gary Cody, Paddy O’Brien; Jamie Grehan, Ciarán Doyle, Fionn Mansfield; Chris Carroll, Ryan Heffernan; Charlie Frawley, James Frawley, Vinny Quigley; Eoin Keddy 0-4 (4f), Ronan Keddy 0-1, Luke Evans 1-1. Subs: Shane Evans for Mansfield (38), Oisín Taggart for Quigley (46), Conor Murphy Toole for O’Brien (54).

REFEREE: Ciarán Flynn (Meath).