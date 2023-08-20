Impressive Naomh Malachi book their spot in Louth JFC quarter-finals as Na Piarsaigh Blackrock finish with 12 players in Dowdallshill

Naomh Malachi 0-15 Na Piarsaigh Blackrock 1-6

Conor Begley was at wing-forward for Naomh Malachi in their win over Na Piarsaigh Blackrock in Dowdallshill on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Na Piarsaigh Blackrock lost both their discipline and junior championship title dream in Dowdallshill on Sunday afternoon having fallen well short against a polished Naomh Malachi outfit.

The Rock Road charges ended the match with 12 players on the field – after the second half dismissals of Adam Molloy, Robert Murphy and Paul Mallon – and while they felt aggrieved themselves at referee Gerard Corrigan on occasions, the fact remains that they scored just 1-2 from play and were beaten by a better team.

Malachi’s, on the other hand, have been quite impressive in each of their group wins and now face Lannléire for top spot knowing progression is already secured. And if they continue to play to form, with Kevin McShane, Paudie Moley, Jamie Kelly and Jason Clarke excelling, don’t be surprised if the Courtbane natives challenge for the Christy Bellew Cup.

Moley notched three wonderful points from distance during an opening half in which Kevin Carragher’s men were much the superior but had only a two-point buffer at the interval, 0-9 to 1-4. Murphy’s goal on 15 minutes had drawn Naps level and while the Dundalk XV looked the more likely where the net was concerned, a feature of Malachis’ play was their brave defending.

But Naps’ challenge unravelled four minutes after the break when goalkeeper Adam Molloy kicked out at Conor Begley and by the time Murphy was red carded for an altercation with the whistler, Malachi’s had kicked six points in succession.

With five minutes to play, Mallon received a second yellow card and despite Ciarán Murphy responding with a brace, Malachi’s were worthy victors.

NAOMH MALACHI: Mark Meegan; Seán McArdle, Kevin McShane, Stephen Burns; Seán Watters, Tiernan Gonnelly, Jamie Kelly 0-2; Paudie McLoughlin 0-1, Paudie Moley 0-3; Michael McLoughlin, Jason Clarke 0-5 (2f), Conor Begley; Darren Clarke, Jack Kirwan 0-2, Collie Rooney 0-2. Subs: Keelan Conlon for Watters (22), Shane Rogers for Conlon (47), Andrew Begley for M McLoughlin (52).

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK: Adam Molloy 0-3 (3f); Ronan McCartney, Shane Roddy, Joe Woods; Stephen McGuinness, Fionn Tipping, John Galligan; Michael Woods, James Mahoney; Robert Murphy 1-0, Ciarán Murphy 0-3 (1f), Tommy Muckian; Paul Mallon, Mark Larkin, Gerard Rice. Subs: John Garvey for Rice (35), David Boyle for Muckian (50), Cormac McCartney for Mahoney (55), Chris Kellett for Roddy (55), Darren Muckian for Galligan (59).

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers).