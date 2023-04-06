Impressive Louth Minors feel blue after giving mighty Dublin a fright

Adam Gillespie posed plenty of problems for Dublin in Wednesday night's Leinster MFC clash at Parnell Park. Picture: Colin Bell Photography

Dublin 1-15 Louth 1-10

A BRAVE Louth rally in the second half at Parnell Park brought Dublin to the brink in the opening round of the Leinster Minor Championship.

This Gerry Reilly Cup-winning group is a much heralded one, and they lived up to that hype with a highly competitive performance on the night.

In a tough environment, Louth succeeded in creating sufficient opportunities, but they missed crucial chances against the sky blues and suffered dearly.

When Shane Lennon cut through for a well-worked goal in the 47th minute, David Reid and Johnny Clerkin’s side were only one point behind and had momentum in their favour, but they failed to register another score after that.

Yet, to put themselves in that position was huge in the first place.

A lot went wrong in the opening half and the young reds showed resilience to work themselves back into the contest.

Noah Byrne gave Damien Fennelly’s home side the perfect start with a blistering goal in the first minute. The KIlmacud winger outwitted the Louth defence as he cut in from the left to bury low past Cian O’Donoghue.

Dublin quickly added a single from full forward Harry Curley, but once Adam Gillespie settled Louth, they went point for point for the next five scores.

Ardee attacker Gillespie rewarded Louth’s endeavour and patience with some top-drawer frees and one beauty from open play. And with Gillespie providing hope, his teammates responded.

Centre half Padraic Tinnelly got on huge amounts of possession and used it wisely, while Seán Flynn’s workrate across the full forward line had the Dublin defenders in huge bother.

Lenny Cahill kept Dublin ticking over along with inside partner Curley, but Stabannon’s Dylan Shevlin whipped over a long-range effort to cut the deficit to two points.

The narrowing of the gap seemed to sharpen the home side’s focus, and similar to what was to come later in the contest, Dublin finished out the half strong with four unanswered points.

Impressive wing back Joshua Young and Patrick Coleman combined either side of a Cahill brace to see the hosts lead 1-9 to 0-6 at the break.

It could have been a lot worse for the visitors. Byrne looked to bookend the half with another goal, only to be thwarted by O’Donoghue’s terrific smothering save at the attacker’s feet.

Just before Kieran Olwell’s half-time whistle, though, Shevlin drove through to set up goalscorer Lennon for a clear opening. Dublin keeper Cillian Murray did well to rush the St Mochta’s youngster, but that failed goal chance was another one of those rueful Louth moments this season.

In the second period Louth really pressed up on the Dublin kickouts with three rows of four, with O’Donoghue picking up the nearest Dublin attacker - and it worked.

With a glut of possession, Gillespie added to his tally and Louth hit 1-3 to no reply. Gillespie and the outstanding Cormac McKeown at half back landed three points in a row before Lennon’s goal.

McKeown won the kickout initially and worked possession to substitute Paddy McHugh who laid the ball off perfectly to the on-rushing Lennon. With his angle perfect, Lennon used all his speed to go by Murray and slot the ball into the Dublin goal.

Wistfully, that would be Louth’s last score of the game. Unfortunately Gillespie let Dublin off the hook with three wayward frees that would have levelled and provided the lead.

It was tough on the St Mary’s man, especially when you consider he dragged Louth through the contest in the first place.

Ultimately, Dublin showed composure to close the game out with four unanswered points from the lively Cahill, while they also had a Curley goal disallowed.

Despite the result, though, Louth will still take a huge amount from this game as they prepare to face Westmeath in Ardee on Wednesday night.

DUBLIN: Cillian Murray; Seán Keogh, Cillian Emmett, Jack O’Sullivan: Joshua Young 0-1, Eoghan Costello, Ryan Mitchell; Senan Ryan 0-1, Alex Carolan 0-1; Patrick Coleman 0-1, Luke O’Boyle 0-1, Noah Byrne 1-0; Lenny Cahill 0-7 (2f), Harry Curley 0-3, Paddy Curry. Subs: Colin McAweeney for Coleman (51), Adam Rock for Young (56), Andrew O’Reilly for Ryan (60), Ben Kennedy for Byrne (65), Callum Johnston for Curry (66).

LOUTH: Tiernan Markey; Cian Farrell, Ciaran McGinty, Keelin Martin; Josh Taaffe, Padraic Tinnelly, Cormac McKeown 0-1; Conor McGinty, Mícheál Reid; Liam Brannigan, Dylan Shevlin 0-1, Pearse Grimes Murphy; Adam Gillespie 0-8 (5f), Seán Flynn, Shane Lennon 1-0. Subs: Paddy McHugh for Brannigan (ht), Jack Healy for McHugh (56), Robert Mathews for Shevlin (60), Lorcan Buckley for Reid (60).

REF: Kieran Olwell (Meath)