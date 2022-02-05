Impressive Louth denied at the death in Armagh

It is hard to know what more Louth have to do to get an elusive win at Division 3A level – bar actually benefitting from some good fortune.

Paul McCormack’s men were heroic at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday afternoon, heading Armagh for all bar a matter of seconds prior to the final five minutes. And even then, having fallen five behind in a flash, it took Dean Gaffney’s ninth free conversion to see the Orchard County home following a stunning Wee comeback.

"It’s a bit cruel that we didn’t get anything out of the game,” said McCormack, who cut a visibly – and understandably – dejected figure after a second near miss at the venue in three seasons.

"It’s very disappointing not to get something out of the game. I felt we deserved at least something.

“As for the performance, I’m always believing in these lads and I think the performances are there – it’s consistency probably that we need.

"We have a really good bunch of lads who are together, who are working hard for each other and have pride in the jersey. I think that can be seen from today’s game.

“The facts state that we’re a point behind but I’m hugely proud of the lads and the small support that came down, which we really appreciate.

“I’m just really disappointed for the men in that dressing room that really did everything that they could for the Louth jersey today. A draw, at the very least, was what we deserved.

"But it’s at least one point, if not two points, dropped.”

The harsh, if material, reality after 70+ minutes of back-and-forth hurling, the best of which, it must be said, was played by the visitors for whom Darren Geoghegan, Jamie McDonnell and Liam Molloy were outstanding.

COMPETITIVE

A triumph in the Cathedral city seemed beyond expectation at throw-in, though for long periods it was the most plausible outcome, especially after Conor Deane’s superb 1-1 salvo midway through the first half.

The Reds were already 0-4 to two in front when the Knockbridge man curled over a beauty of a sideline cut and when the No13 – who tortured his markers during the opening period – next fetched the sliotar, he spun and flicked incredibly to the far corner of the net.

Armagh – shooting into a severe downfield breeze – were kept in the encounter by Gaffney placed balls and the manner of some of the foul concessions clearly frustrated the travelling entourage.

A Geoghegan brace, the second of which was a nice effort over his shoulder, handed Louth their biggest lead of the contest, but the 1-7 to 0-4 buffer was gradually whittled back. It was 1-8 to 0-7 at the break, captain Feidhelm Joyce adding to his side’s tally.

When play resumed, the Reds got another significant score as courtesy of substitute Andrew Mackin’s graft, Paul Mathews raced through and stuck a second major past Simon Doherty.

But Armagh, in their next attack, pulled a three-pointer back as one of their replacements, Eoin McGuinness, put past Ruairí Morrissey.

From there on, Gaffney’s set-play exploits hauled Armagh into proceedings. Territorially, Louth began losing ground and while Geoghegan continued to register from all angles, the scoring rate dropped.

One of the major flashpoints came when more Mackin battling led to Joyce and Deane drawing a wonderful double save from Doherty at a stage where just a single point was the gap. A maximum there may well have done the business for Louth.

Instead, following a string of wides, the hosts got on terms and looked set to canter to victory when McGuinness capitalised on Morrissey’s sole error of the fixture. A costly fumble it proved.

Within 90 seconds of the strike, Armagh had pressed 2-15 to 2-10 clear and Louth’s flush looked busted. Not so, however. Geoghegan’s double left just a puck in it and when a loose ball found Mathews, he soloed through and fed Mark Gahan, who shot expertly to the net.

Level, but for the minimum amount of time. Another needless free and Gaffney in relentless form. Geoghegan had a chance to gain a share of the spoils with the last play, a free right on the periphery of his range, which drifted agonisingly wide.

Agonising sums up a lot more than just his effort, however.

Armagh: Simon Doherty; Caolán Rice, Patrick Quinn, Jim Shortt; Stephen Renaghan, Shea Gaffney, Tiarnán Nevin; Paddy McBride 0-1, Odhrán Curry 0-1; Ryan Faggney, Michael Lennon, Fionntán Donnelly 0-2 (1f); Dean Gaffney 0-10 (9f), Nathan Curry, Danny Magee

Subs: Tiarnán O’Neill 0-1 for Lennon (33), Eoin McGuinness 2-1 for Donnelly (HT), Peter McKearney for McBride (49), Shaun Toal for Magee (63)

Louth: Ruairí Morrissey; Dónal Ryan, Danny Morgan, Andrew Smyth; Liam Molloy, Conor Quigley, Jamie McDonnell; Peter Fortune, Feidhelm Joyce 0-1; Seánie Crosbie, Darren Geoghegan 0-9 (7f), Niall Keenan; Conor Deane 1-1 (0-1s), Gareth Hall, Paul Mathews 1-1

Subs: Andrew Mackin for Hall (HT), Adam Plunkett for Ryan (HT), Seaghan Conneely for Keenan (53), Mark Gahan 1-0 for Fortune (58), Matthew Fee for Crosbie (67)

Referee: James Clarke (Cavan)